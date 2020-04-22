Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Coherus BioSciences, Inc.    CHRS

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CHRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coherus BioSciences to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 7th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 09:31am EDT

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that its first quarter 2020 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a general business update. 

After releasing first quarter financial results, the Company will post them on the Coherus website at https://investors.coherus.com.

Conference Call Information

When: Thursday, May 7, 2020 starting at 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in: (844) 452-6826 (Toll Free) or (765) 507-2587 (International)
Conference ID: 6167564

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus is a leading biosimilar company that develops and commercializes its own high-quality therapeutics as well as those of others seeking capable access to the United States market. Biosimilars are intended for use in place of existing, branded biologics to treat a range of chronic and often life-threatening diseases, with the potential to reduce costs and expand patient access. Composed of a team of proven industry veterans with world-class expertise in process science, analytical characterization, protein production, sales and marketing and clinical-regulatory development, Coherus is positioned as a leader in the global biosimilar marketplace. Coherus commercializes UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the U.S. and has received regulatory approval for UDENYCA® in the European Union. Coherus is advancing late-stage clinical products CHS-1420, a Humira® (adalimumab) biosimilar, Bioeq’s Lucentis® (ranibizumab) biosimilar and Innovent’s Avastin® (bevacizumab) biosimilar towards commercialization, and early-stage clinical products, CHS-2020, an Eylea® (aflibercept) biosimilar, and CHS-131, a small molecule for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and multiple sclerosis. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

Contact

David S. Arrington
Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
darrington@coherus.com
+1 (650) 395-0196

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
09:31aCoherus BioSciences to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 7th
GL
04/17COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
04/15Coherus BioSciences Prices $200.0 Million Convertible Senior Subordinated Not..
GL
04/14COHERUS BIOSCIENCES : Provides First Quarter 2020 Financial Update and Fiscal Ye..
AQ
04/14Coherus BioSciences Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes ..
GL
04/14COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results ..
AQ
04/13COHERUS BIOSCIENCES : Provides First Quarter 2020 Financial Update and Fiscal Ye..
AQ
03/23COHERUS BIOSCIENCES : Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
AQ
03/20Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
GL
03/06COHERUS BIOSCIENCES : United States Manufactured UDENYCA Well Positioned to Meet..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 449 M
EBIT 2020 190 M
Net income 2020 114 M
Finance 2020 202 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,11x
EV / Sales2021 1,80x
Capitalization 1 150 M
Chart COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coherus BioSciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 31,22  $
Last Close Price 16,23  $
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 92,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 60,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Denny M. Lanfear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent R. Anicetti Chief Operating Officer
Jean-Frédéric Viret Chief Financial Officer
Barbara K. Finck Chief Medical Officer
Peter K. Watler Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.-9.86%1 150
GILEAD SCIENCES20.85%98 870
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS20.03%68 136
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS45.00%59 269
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-1.31%24 013
GENMAB A/S6.99%15 054
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group