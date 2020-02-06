Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Coherus BioSciences, Inc.    CHRS

COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CHRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Coherus BioSciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 27th

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 09:35am EST

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus” or “the Company”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.  

After releasing fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results, the Company will post them on the Coherus website at http://investors.coherus.com.

Conference Call Information

When: Thursday, February 27, 2020 starting at 4:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in: (844) 452-6826 (toll free) or (765) 507-2587 (International) 
Conference ID: 9658203
Webcast:  http://investors.coherus.com
Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to register. The webcast will be archived on the Coherus website.

About Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

Coherus is a leading biosimilar company that develops and commercializes its own high-quality therapeutics as well as those of others seeking capable access to the United States market. Biosimilars are intended for use in place of existing, branded biologics to treat a range of chronic and often life-threatening diseases, with the potential to reduce costs and expand patient access. Composed of a team of proven industry veterans with world-class expertise in process science, analytical characterization, protein production, sales and marketing and clinical-regulatory development, Coherus is positioned as a leader in the global biosimilar marketplace. Coherus commercializes UDENYCA® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the U.S. and has received regulatory approval for UDENYCA® in the European Union. Coherus is advancing late-stage clinical products CHS-1420, Humira® (adalimumab) biosimilar, Bioeq’s Lucentis® (ranibizumab) biosimilar and Innovent’s Avastin® (bevacizumab) biosimilar towards commercialization, and early-stage clinical products, CHS-2020, Eylea® (aflibercept) biosimilar, and CHS-131, a small molecule for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and multiple sclerosis. For additional information, please visit www.coherus.com.

Contact

David S. Arrington
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
Coherus BioSciences, Inc.
darrington@coherus.com 
+1 (650) 395-0196

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
09:35aCoherus BioSciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results ..
GL
02/04COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/15COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K..
AQ
01/14COHERUS BIOSCIENCES : Acquires Commercial Rights for Avastin Biosimilar in the U..
AQ
01/13Coherus Acquires Commercial Rights for Avastin® Biosimilar in the United Stat..
GL
01/06COHERUS BIOSCIENCES : Management to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healt..
AQ
01/03Coherus BioSciences Management to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Heal..
GL
2019Coherus BioSciences Management to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Healthcare..
GL
2019COHERUS BIOSCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
2019Coherus BioSciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 356 M
EBIT 2019 121 M
Net income 2019 106 M
Finance 2019 6,00 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 7,75x
EV / Sales2019 3,74x
EV / Sales2020 2,54x
Capitalization 1 337 M
Chart COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coherus BioSciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 32,88  $
Last Close Price 19,06  $
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 72,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Denny M. Lanfear Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent R. Anicetti Chief Operating Officer
Jean-Frédéric Viret Chief Financial Officer
Peter K. Watler Chief Technical Officer
Vladimir Vexler Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COHERUS BIOSCIENCES, INC.5.86%1 293
GILEAD SCIENCES1.37%81 007
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.96%59 224
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-5.19%36 752
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.5.35%22 530
GENMAB9.65%14 989
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group