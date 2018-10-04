Log in
COHORT PLC (CHRT)
10/04 09:00:52 am
415 GBp   --.--%
08:14aCOHORT : Contract Announcement
PU
09/20COHORT : Director Shareholdings
PU
09/11COHORT : AGM Statement
PU
Cohort : Contract Announcement

10/04/2018 | 08:14am CEST

CONTRACT ANNOUNCEMENT

Released : 04.10.2018 07:00

RNS Number : 9139C

Cohort PLC

04 October 2018

04 October 2018

Cohort plc ("Cohort" or "the Group")

Contract Announcement

EID awarded communication equipment contract

Cohort, the independent technology group, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary EID has been awarded a contract worth €4.8m to provide communication equipment for the Portuguese Army.

Under the terms of the contract, EID will supply communication equipment for 139 VAMTEC 4x4 Light Armoured Tactical Vehicles over the next two years. The contract follows an International Competitive Tender issued by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) on behalf of the Portuguese Ministry of Defence. The competition was won by the Spanish vehicle manufacturer URO Vehiculos Especiales S.A., with EID as subcontractor.

Andy Thomis, Chief Executive of Cohort, said:

"This win represents another addition to EID's long record of success in providing military communication equipment to domestic and export customers. The contract award, together with other recent wins, enhances the visibility of future Group revenue."

For further information, please contact:

Cohort plc

0118 909 0390

Andy Thomis, Chief Executive Simon Walther, Finance Director

Investec Bank Plc

020 7597 5970

Keith Anderson / Daniel Adams

MHP Communications

020 3128 8771

Reg Hoare / Ollie Hoare

NOTES TO EDITORS

Cohort plc (www.cohortplc.com) is the parent company of four innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.

MASS is a specialist defence and technology business, focused on electronic warfare, information systems and cyber security. Acquired by Cohort in August 2006. www.mass.co.uk

MCL ‐ an expert in sourcing, design and integration of communications and surveillance technology, as well as support and training for UK end users including the MOD and other government agencies. MCL has been part of the Group since July 2014. www.marlboroughcomms.com

SEA is an advanced electronic systems and software house operating in the defence, transport and offshore energy markets. Acquired by Cohort in October 2007.

www.sea.co.uk

EID designs and manufactures advanced communications systems for the defence and security markets. Cohort acquired a majoritystake in June 2016. www.eid.pt

Cohort (AIM: CHRT) was admitted to London's Alternative Investment Market in March 2006. It has its headquarters in Berkshire and employs in total around 800 core staff there and at its other operating company sites in Bristol, Cambridgeshire, Devon, Lincolnshire, Somerset, Surrey, Scotland and Portugal.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Cohort plc published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 06:12:17 UTC
