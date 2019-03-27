Cohort : Contract Announcement

Contract Announcement

Released : 27.03.2019

Cohort PLC

27 March 2019

Cohort plc

Chess Dynamics awarded contract to supply US Department of Defence

Cohort plc, the independent technology group, today announces that its subsidiary Chess Dynamics Ltd (Chess) has been awarded a sub contract to provide electro optical (EO) tracking and control systems to be incorporated in to ten ISO containers as part of a counter‐UAS solution to the US Department of Defence (US DoD). The order secured through its US partner Liteye is worth in excess of £3m and will be delivered in 2019.

Andy Thomis, Chief Executive of Cohort, commented:

"This contract win further cements a successful relationship with the US DoD for Chess, building more flexibility into their Counter‐ UAS capability through the use of easily deployable fully equipped ISO Containers. Together with other recent wins, this contract enhances the visibility of future Group revenue."

