Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cohort PLC    CHRT   GB00B0YD2B94

COHORT PLC

(CHRT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/26 12:35:18 pm
370 GBp   --.--%
03:15aCOHORT : Contract Announcement
PU
02/14COHORT : Contract announcement
PU
02/12COHORT : Contract Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cohort : Contract Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 03:15am EDT

Contract Announcement

Released : 27.03.2019 07:00

RNS Number : 0894U

Cohort PLC

27 March 2019

27 March 2019

Cohort plc

("Cohort" or "the Group")

Contract Announcement

Chess Dynamics awarded contract to supply US Department of Defence

Cohort plc, the independent technology group, today announces that its subsidiary Chess Dynamics Ltd (Chess) has been awarded a sub contract to provide electro optical (EO) tracking and control systems to be incorporated in to ten ISO containers as part of a counter‐UAS solution to the US Department of Defence (US DoD). The order secured through its US partner Liteye is worth in excess of £3m and will be delivered in 2019.

Andy Thomis, Chief Executive of Cohort, commented:

"This contract win further cements a successful relationship with the US DoD for Chess, building more flexibility into their Counter‐ UAS capability through the use of easily deployable fully equipped ISO Containers. Together with other recent wins, this contract enhances the visibility of future Group revenue."

‐ Ends ‐

For further information, please contact:

Cohort plc

0118 909 0390

Andy Thomis, Chief Executive

Simon Walther, Finance Director

Investec Bank Plc

020 7597 5970

Keith Anderson / Daniel Adams

MHP Communications

020 3128 8771

Reg Hoare / Ollie Hoare / Luke Briggs

NOTES TO EDITORS

Cohort plc (www.cohortplc.com) is the parent company of five innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.

Chess Technologies, through its operating businesses Chess Dynamics and Vision4ce, offers systems and technologies for detecting, tracking, classifying and disrupting naval, land and air threats. It was acquired by Cohort plc in December 2018. www.chess‐ dynamics.com & www.vision4ce.com

EID designs and manufactures advanced communications systems for the defence and security markets. Cohort acquired a majority stake in June 2016. www.eid.pt

MASS is a specialist defence and technology business, focused on electronic warfare, information systems and cyber security. Acquired by Cohort in August 2006. www.mass.co.uk

MCL ‐ an expert in sourcing, design and integration of communications and surveillance technology, as well as support and training for UK e n d u s e r s i n c l u d i n g t h e M O D a n d o t h e r g o v e r n m e n t a g e n c i e s . M C L h a s b e e n p a r t o f t h e G r o u p s i n c e J u l y 2 0 1 4 . www.marlboroughcomms.com

SEA is an advanced electronic systems and software house operating in the defence, transport and offshore energy markets. Acquired by Cohort in October 2007. www.sea.co.uk

Cohort (AIM: CHRT) was admitted to London's Alternative Investment Market in March 2006. It has its headquarters in Reading, Berkshire and employs in total around 950 core staff there and at its other operating company sites across the UK and in Portugal.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

CNTUNUBRKSAOUAR

Disclaimer

Cohort plc published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 07:14:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COHORT PLC
03:15aCOHORT : Contract Announcement
PU
02/14COHORT : Contract announcement
PU
02/12COHORT : Contract Announcement
PU
01/31COHORT PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/09COHORT : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
01/04COHORT : Interim Report 2018
PU
2018COHORT : Contract Announcement
PU
2018COHORT : Half-year Report
PU
2018COHORT : acquires Chess Technologies
PU
2018COHORT : Contract Announcement
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 125 M
EBIT 2019 16,5 M
Net income 2019 5,40 M
Debt 2019 2,50 M
Yield 2019 2,47%
P/E ratio 2019 29,02
P/E ratio 2020 13,26
EV / Sales 2019 1,23x
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
Capitalization 152 M
Chart COHORT PLC
Duration : Period :
Cohort PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHORT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00  GBP
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Stephen Thomis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas Martin Prest Chairman
Simon Robert Walther Finance Director, Secretary & Executive Director
Albert Edward Stanley Carter Non-Executive Director
Robert Walmsley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COHORT PLC-2.63%200
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION23.36%123 852
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.82%108 223
ACCENTURE18.39%105 230
VMWARE, INC.32.31%73 920
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING19.10%66 978
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.