Cohort : Contract Announcement

Contract Announcement
Released : 27.03.2019 07:00
RNS Number : 0894U
Cohort PLC
27 March 2019
Cohort plc
("Cohort" or "the Group")
Chess Dynamics awarded contract to supply US Department of Defence
Cohort plc, the independent technology group, today announces that its subsidiary Chess Dynamics Ltd (Chess) has been awarded a sub contract to provide electro optical (EO) tracking and control systems to be incorporated in to ten ISO containers as part of a counter‐UAS solution to the US Department of Defence (US DoD). The order secured through its US partner Liteye is worth in excess of £3m and will be delivered in 2019.
Andy Thomis, Chief Executive of Cohort, commented:
"This contract win further cements a successful relationship with the US DoD for Chess, building more flexibility into their Counter‐ UAS capability through the use of easily deployable fully equipped ISO Containers. Together with other recent wins, this contract enhances the visibility of future Group revenue."
For further information, please contact:
Cohort plc
0118 909 0390
Andy Thomis, Chief Executive
Simon Walther, Finance Director
Investec Bank Plc
020 7597 5970
Keith Anderson / Daniel Adams
MHP Communications
020 3128 8771
Reg Hoare / Ollie Hoare / Luke Briggs
NOTES TO EDITORS
Cohort plc (www.cohortplc.com) is the parent company of five innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.
Chess Technologies, through its operating businesses Chess Dynamics and Vision4ce, offers systems and technologies for detecting, tracking, classifying and disrupting naval, land and air threats. It was acquired by Cohort plc in December 2018. www.chess‐ dynamics.com & www.vision4ce.com
EID designs and manufactures advanced communications systems for the defence and security markets. Cohort acquired a majority stake in June 2016. www.eid.pt
MASS is a specialist defence and technology business, focused on electronic warfare, information systems and cyber security. Acquired by Cohort in August 2006. www.mass.co.uk
MCL ‐ an expert in sourcing, design and integration of communications and surveillance technology, as well as support and training for UK e n d u s e r s i n c l u d i n g t h e M O D a n d o t h e r g o v e r n m e n t a g e n c i e s . M C L h a s b e e n p a r t o f t h e G r o u p s i n c e J u l y 2 0 1 4 . www.marlboroughcomms.com
SEA is an advanced electronic systems and software house operating in the defence, transport and offshore energy markets. Acquired by Cohort in October 2007. www.sea.co.uk
Cohort (AIM: CHRT) was admitted to London's Alternative Investment Market in March 2006. It has its headquarters in Reading, Berkshire and employs in total around 950 core staff there and at its other operating company sites across the UK and in Portugal.
