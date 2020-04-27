Log in
Cohu : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 5

04/27/2020 | 05:48pm EDT

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, will release financial results for first quarter 2020 on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time/4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time/4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1-866-434-5330 (domestic) or +1-213-660-0873 (international) and entering the pass code 2151517. Webcast access will be available on the Investor Information section of the company’s website at www.cohu.com.

The teleconference replay will be available through May 12, 2020. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1-404-537-3406 (international) using pass code 2151517. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website through May 5, 2021 at www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 579 M
EBIT 2020 40,6 M
Net income 2020 -25,1 M
Debt 2020 207 M
Yield 2020 1,55%
P/E ratio 2020 -25,9x
P/E ratio 2021 83,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
EV / Sales2021 1,07x
Capitalization 618 M
Chart COHU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cohu, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,50  $
Last Close Price 15,51  $
Spread / Highest target 61,2%
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Antonio Müller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Donahue Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey D. Jones VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert L. Ciardella Independent Director
Steven J. Bilodeau Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COHU, INC.-34.79%618
ASML HOLDING N.V.1.14%120 336
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-8.80%38 709
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED2.27%30 829
QORVO, INC.-22.66%10 399
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.2.03%8 936
