COHU, INC.

COHU, INC.

(COHU)
  Report
07/31 04:00:00 pm
18.83 USD   -3.09%
Cohu : to Present at Needham Virtual SemiCap and EDA Conference

07/31/2020

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that management will participate at the Needham Virtual SemiCap and EDA Conference. The conference will be held virtually on Thursday, August 13, 2020 with a one-on-one meeting format and fireside chat scheduled for 10:15 a.m. EDT.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com. Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representatives to schedule a meeting at these conferences.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 564 M - -
Net income 2020 -41,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,7x
Yield 2020 0,31%
Capitalization 810 M 810 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart COHU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cohu, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 22,00 $
Last Close Price 19,43 $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Antonio Müller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Donahue Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey D. Jones VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Steven J. Bilodeau Lead Independent Director
William E. Bendush Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COHU, INC.-14.97%810
ASML HOLDING N.V.14.94%149 295
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION29.46%55 014
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED20.38%42 517
QORVO, INC.10.70%14 723
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-9.13%10 978
