Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cohu, Inc.    COHU

COHU, INC.

(COHU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/13 04:00:00 pm
13.16 USD   -6.33%
04:07pCOHU : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/07COHU INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05COHU : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cohu : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences being held virtually:

17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, one-on-one meeting format

Cowen 2020 Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, May 28, 2020, one-on-one meeting format with fireside chat scheduled for 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com. Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representatives to schedule a meeting at these conferences.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COHU, INC.
04:07pCOHU : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/07COHU INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05COHU : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05COHU INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
05/05COHU : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
BU
04/27COHU : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Results on May 5
BU
04/21COHU : Provides Additional Information Regarding 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockhol..
BU
04/01COHU INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
03/25COHU INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/19COHU INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 552 M
EBIT 2020 29,5 M
Net income 2020 -34,4 M
Debt 2020 174 M
Yield 2020 0,43%
P/E ratio 2020 -15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 48,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,38x
EV / Sales2021 1,13x
Capitalization 586 M
Chart COHU, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cohu, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COHU, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,17  $
Last Close Price 14,05  $
Spread / Highest target 77,9%
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Antonio Müller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Donahue Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey D. Jones VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert L. Ciardella Independent Director
Steven J. Bilodeau Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COHU, INC.-38.51%586
ASML HOLDING N.V.5.95%126 902
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-12.46%37 159
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED0.69%33 277
QORVO, INC.-13.39%11 646
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.2.10%9 706
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group