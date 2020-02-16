COIL LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE TO FURTHER EXPAND DIRECT SALES TO A
WORLDWIDE CUSTOMER BASE UNDER THE
ALOXIDE® BRAND
COIL, world leader in aluminium anodising, is launching its new website, to promote direct sales of premium quality products marketed under the ALOXIDE® brand and to provide e-commerce services for a new user experience.
-
The all-new digital identity, reflecting a modern and innovative ALOXIDE® brand
The new ALOXIDE® website, www.aloxide.com, provides a new showcase for the Company, highlighting COIL's unique know-how and high-quality product range. COIL is the worldwide reference for anodised aluminium with an exceptional dimensional capacity in the widest range of gloss, textures and colours. ALOXIDE® is available in a complete range of anodic film thicknesses covering technical applications through to high end architectural facades.
This new website, which has been completely redesigned, puts special emphasis on ALOXIDE®, a range of pure and authentic anodised aluminium products with optimal durability and a genuine metallic finish for the architectural and industrial sectors.
ALOXIDE® draws on the expertise of COIL, which, for over 45 years, has been the only continuous subcontractor for the major aluminium flat-rolled products producers in Europe, meeting the most demanding international quality standards, according to very precise specifications.
ALOXIDE® products have been popular with high-end luxury brands for many years and are used worldwide in architecture to adorn residential, commercial and institutional buildings designed by the world's leading international architects.
-
An improved platform to enhance customer experience in just a few clicks
This new website offers not only a modern graphic design, but also an in-depth discovery of the Company's values and services. Browsing is straightforward and easy, with three main entry points: the ALOXIDE® process, the scope of the product range and the premium quality of its products and services.
While browsing, visitors can learn more about the Company's creativity, its eco-responsibility, search for a specific type of finish or colour, or simply explore and discover how ALOXIDE® products were used in major architectural projects.