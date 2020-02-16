Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Coil    ALCOI   BE0160342011

COIL

(ALCOI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Alternext - 02/14 11:35:07 am
13.2 EUR   --.--%
04:12pCOIL : Launches new website
PU
01/28COIL : Strong sales growth in 2019
PU
01/28COIL : Strong sales growth in 2019: + 18.3 %
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COIL : LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/16/2020 | 04:12pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 17 February 2020 (8.00)

World leader in aluminium

anodising

COIL LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE TO FURTHER EXPAND DIRECT SALES TO A

WORLDWIDE CUSTOMER BASE UNDER THE

ALOXIDE® BRAND

COIL, world leader in aluminium anodising, is launching its new website, to promote direct sales of premium quality products marketed under the ALOXIDE® brand and to provide e-commerce services for a new user experience.

  • The all-new digital identity, reflecting a modern and innovative ALOXIDE® brand

The new ALOXIDE® website, www.aloxide.com, provides a new showcase for the Company, highlighting COIL's unique know-how and high-quality product range. COIL is the worldwide reference for anodised aluminium with an exceptional dimensional capacity in the widest range of gloss, textures and colours. ALOXIDE® is available in a complete range of anodic film thicknesses covering technical applications through to high end architectural facades.

This new website, which has been completely redesigned, puts special emphasis on ALOXIDE®, a range of pure and authentic anodised aluminium products with optimal durability and a genuine metallic finish for the architectural and industrial sectors.

ALOXIDE® draws on the expertise of COIL, which, for over 45 years, has been the only continuous subcontractor for the major aluminium flat-rolled products producers in Europe, meeting the most demanding international quality standards, according to very precise specifications.

ALOXIDE® products have been popular with high-end luxury brands for many years and are used worldwide in architecture to adorn residential, commercial and institutional buildings designed by the world's leading international architects.

  • An improved platform to enhance customer experience in just a few clicks

This new website offers not only a modern graphic design, but also an in-depth discovery of the Company's values and services. Browsing is straightforward and easy, with three main entry points: the ALOXIDE® process, the scope of the product range and the premium quality of its products and services.

While browsing, visitors can learn more about the Company's creativity, its eco-responsibility, search for a specific type of finish or colour, or simply explore and discover how ALOXIDE® products were used in major architectural projects.

1

Press release - 17 February 2020

The site also features an e-commerce section for professionals: technical data sheets, information on product availability, online quote requests, and contact information are new features available for an improved user experience. As well as being more interactive, the website also provides easy access to additional information of a more technical nature: guides, simplified sample requests, assistance dedicated to the implementation of architectural projects.

The new website was launched in UK English on 14th February 2020 and will soon be available in US English, Chinese, Russian and the leading European languages.

"The development of our image through the ALOXIDE® brand highlights the motivation that today drives our commercial strategy in a global market. Our new website extends the reach of our leadership in the anodised aluminium sector and embodies our desire to offer an ever larger range of products to our customers with all the benefits and guarantees from our unrivalled experience in the sector," states Tim Hutton, COIL's Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT COIL

COIL is the world's leading anodiser in the building and industrial sectors and trades under the ALOXIDE® brand name.

Anodising is an electrochemical process which develops a natural, protective oxide layer on the surface of aluminium and can be coloured in a range of UV-proof finishes. It gives the metal excellent resistance to corrosion and/or reinforces its functional qualities. Anodising preserves all the natural and ecological properties of aluminium; it retains its high rigidity and excellent strength-to-weight ratio, its non-magnetic properties, its exceptional resistance to corrosion. The metal remains totally and repeatedly recyclable through simple re- melting. Anodised aluminium is used in a wide variety of industries and applications: architecture, design, manufacturing and the automotive sector.

COIL deploys an industrial model that creates value by leveraging its unique know-how, its operational excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its people. COIL has around 130 employees in Belgium and Germany and generated a turnover of around €30 million in 2019.

Listed on Euronext Growth Paris | Isin: BE0160342011 | Reuters: ALCOI.PA | Bloomberg: ALCOI: FP

For more information, please visit www.aloxide.com

CONTACTS

COIL

CALYPTUS

Tim Hutton | Chief Executive Officer

Cyril Combe

tim.hutton@coil.be| Tél. : +32 (0)11 88 01 88

cyril.combe@calyptus.net| Tél. : +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68

2

Disclaimer

Coil SA published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2020 21:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COIL
04:12pCOIL : Launches new website
PU
01/28COIL : Strong sales growth in 2019
PU
01/28COIL : Strong sales growth in 2019: + 18.3 %
GL
01/28COIL : 4th quarter earnings
CO
2019COIL : 2019 first-half earnings
PU
2019COIL : 2019 first-half earnings
AQ
2019COIL : Half-year results
CO
2019COIL : Solid revenues for the first half of 2019
PU
2019COIL : Solid revenues for the first half of 2019
GL
2019COIL : 2018 full-year earnings
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 47,8x
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 36,9 M
Chart COIL
Duration : Period :
Coil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 8,50  €
Last Close Price 13,20  €
Spread / Highest target -35,6%
Spread / Average Target -35,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Hutton Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
James Peter Clarke Chairman
Jean Schroyen Chief Operating Officer
Hendrik Marien Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Chassagne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COIL-5.04%40
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-16.67%6 965
NORSK HYDRO ASA-8.95%6 533
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD-8.93%6 044
ALUMINA LIMITED-4.78%4 275
ALCOA CORPORATION-27.15%2 908
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group