COIL LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE TO FURTHER EXPAND DIRECT SALES TO A

WORLDWIDE CUSTOMER BASE UNDER THE

ALOXIDE® BRAND

COIL, world leader in aluminium anodising, is launching its new website, to promote direct sales of premium quality products marketed under the ALOXIDE® brand and to provide e-commerce services for a new user experience.

The all-new digital identity, reflecting a modern and innovative ALOXIDE ® brand

The new ALOXIDE® website, www.aloxide.com, provides a new showcase for the Company, highlighting COIL's unique know-how and high-quality product range. COIL is the worldwide reference for anodised aluminium with an exceptional dimensional capacity in the widest range of gloss, textures and colours. ALOXIDE® is available in a complete range of anodic film thicknesses covering technical applications through to high end architectural facades.

This new website, which has been completely redesigned, puts special emphasis on ALOXIDE®, a range of pure and authentic anodised aluminium products with optimal durability and a genuine metallic finish for the architectural and industrial sectors.

ALOXIDE® draws on the expertise of COIL, which, for over 45 years, has been the only continuous subcontractor for the major aluminium flat-rolled products producers in Europe, meeting the most demanding international quality standards, according to very precise specifications.

ALOXIDE® products have been popular with high-end luxury brands for many years and are used worldwide in architecture to adorn residential, commercial and institutional buildings designed by the world's leading international architects.

An improved platform to enhance customer experience in just a few clicks

This new website offers not only a modern graphic design, but also an in-depth discovery of the Company's values and services. Browsing is straightforward and easy, with three main entry points: the ALOXIDE® process, the scope of the product range and the premium quality of its products and services.

While browsing, visitors can learn more about the Company's creativity, its eco-responsibility, search for a specific type of finish or colour, or simply explore and discover how ALOXIDE® products were used in major architectural projects.