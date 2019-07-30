COIL: SOLID REVENUES FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

SOLID REVENUES FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2019

Brussels, July 30, 2019 (5:45pm) – COIL, the world leader for aluminium anodising, is reporting €12.1m in revenues for the first half of 2019, virtually stable compared with the first half of 2018.

Change in half-year revenues by business

(In million euros) 2019 2018 Change Anodising services 10.48 11.01 -4.8% Packaged solutions (metal included) 1.61 1.12 +42.9% Half-year total 12.09 12.14 -0.4%

Significant upturn for packaged solutions offsetting the contraction in anodising services

Sales of anodising services came to €10.5m at June 30, 2019, down -4.8% from the first half of 2018, despite a robust order book. This change primarily reflects a temporary shortage of anodising-grade metal on the market due to strong demand for rolling mills in other business sectors.

Sales of packaged solutions, for which COIL covers both metal supplies and surface treatments for architectural projects, totalled €1.6m at June 30, 2019. They show strong growth compared with the first half of 2018 (+42.9%) and represent 13.3% of revenues, up from 9.3% one year earlier. This positive change is being driven by the increase in demand for architectural developments in Europe and Asia.

Line 6 and the new vertical anodising line ramped up

Following a difficult start to production in 2018, the new Line 6 for continuous anodising in Germany is ramping up. Its levels of quality and reliability, in line with expectations, are enabling production to be gradually transferred from Line 3 in Belgium, which is expected to be shut down in the second half of 2019.

The new vertical anodising line in Belgium, an extension of the continuous anodising business, offers promising potential for development, despite its contribution to revenues still being marginal as it started up recently.

These industrial developments are enabling COIL to further strengthen its leadership on the anodised aluminium market with the development of its ranges of dimensions, textures and colours.

Outlook

Despite the current economic uncertainty, COIL is confident about its prospects, capitalising on an outstanding anodised product and the numerous opportunities for development that exist around the world. For 2019, COIL expects that the contraction in the anodising services business with rolling mills linked to the general economic environment will be offset by the strong growth in sales of packaged solutions, particularly with major projects signed up in China.

Next date: 2019 first-half earnings on October 29, 2019 (after close of trading).





COIL is the world’s largest architectural and industrial anodiser.

Anodising is an electrochemical process - electrolysis - that develops a natural and protective exterior layer on aluminium that can be coloured, providing exceptional corrosion protection and/or increased functionality for the metal.

Anodising preserves all the natural and ecological properties of aluminium - it retains its high strength-to-weight ratio, non-magnetic properties and exceptional corrosion resistance without any impact on the total and repeated recyclability of the metal.

Anodised aluminium is used across a wide range of architectural, designer, industrial and automotive applications.



