Coima Res S p A : - Internal Dealing

c) Prezzo/i e Volume/i Prezzo/i Volume/i

Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

6.3 EUR 5000

6.3 EUR 4814

Se più operazioni della stessa natura (acquisto, vendita, assunzione e concessione in prestito ecc.) sullo stesso strumento finanziario o sulla stessa quota di

emissione vengono effettuate nello stesso giorno e nello stesso luogo, indicare in questo campo i prezzi e i volumi di dette operazioni, su due colonne come

illustrato sopra, inserendo tutte le righe necessarie. Utilizzare gli standard relativi ai dati per il prezzo e la quantità, comprese, se necessario, la valuta del prezzo

e la valuta della quantità, secondo la definizione dal regolamento delegato della Commissione che integra il regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014 del Parlamento

europeo e del Consiglio per quanto riguarda le norme tecniche di regolamentazione sulla segnalazione delle operazioni alle autorità competenti adottato a

norma dell'articolo 26 del regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014.

d) Informazioni aggregate I volumi delle operazioni multiple sono aggregati quando tali operazioni: - si riferiscono allo stesso strumento finanziario o alla stessa quota di emissione; -

- Volume aggregato - sono della stessa natura; - sono effettuate lo stesso giorno e - sono effettuate nello stesso luogo.

The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions: - relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance; - are of the

Prezzo

same nature; - are executed on the same day; and - are executed on the same place of transaction.

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume Volume aggregato: 9814

- Price

Utilizzare gli standard relativi ai dati per la quantità, compresa, se necessaria, la valuta della quantità, secondo la definizione del regolamento delegato della

Commissione che integra il regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014 del Parlamento europeo e del Consiglio per quanto riguarda le norme tecniche di regolamentazione

sulla segnalazione delle operazioni alle autoritàcompetenti adottato a norma dell'articolo 26 del regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014

Informazioni sui prezzi: - nel caso di un'unica operazione, il prezzo della singola operazione; - nel caso in cui i volumi di operazioni multiple siano aggregati: il

prezzo medio ponderato delle operazioni aggregate.

Price information: - In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction; - In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the

weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.

Prezzo: 6.3 EUR

Utilizzare gli standard relativi ai dati per la quantità, compresa, se necessaria, la valuta della quantità, secondo la definizione del regolamento delegato della

Commissione che integra il regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014 del Parlamento europeo e del Consiglio per quanto riguarda le norme tecniche di regolamentazione

sulla segnalazione delle operazioni alle autorità competenti adottato a norma dell'articolo 26 del regolamento (UE) n. 600/2014.

e) Data dell'operazione Data del giorno di esecuzione 2020-08-10 From: 11:36:00 To: 14:07:00

Date of the transaction dell'operazione notificata.

Date of the particular day of

e x e c u t i o n o f t h e n o t i f i e d

t r a n s a c t i o n .

Utilizzare il formato ISO 8601: AAAA-MM-GG; ora UTC.

Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.

f) Luogo dell'operazione Nome e codice di identificazione della sede di negoziazione ai sensi della BORSA ITALIANA S.P.A. - XMIL

Place of trading MiFID, dell'internalizzatore sistematico o della piattaforma di negoziazione

organizzata al di fuori dell'Unione in cui l'operazione è stata effettuata come

definiti dal regolamento delegato della Commissione che integra il regolamento

(UE) n. 600/2014 del Parlamento europeo e del Consiglio per quanto riguarda

le norme tecniche di regolamentazione sulla segnalazione delle operazioni alle

autorità competenti adottata a norma dell'articolo 26 del regolamento (UE) n.

600/2014.

