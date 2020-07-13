Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Coima Res S.p.A.    CRES   IT0005136681

COIMA RES S.P.A.

(CRES)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/13 11:28:31 am
6.22 EUR   -0.96%
02:16pCOIMA RES S P A : Minutes Annual General Meeting
PU
06/11COIMA RES S P A : Board of Directors
PU
06/11COIMA RES S P A : Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coima Res S p A : Minutes Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

COIMA RES - PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MINUTES

Milan, July 13th, 2020 - COIMA RES (the "Company") informs that the minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on June 11th, 2020, have been made available to the public, as required by law, at the registered office, through publication on the Company's website, atwww.coimares.com, section "Governance / Annual General Meetings", and on the authorized storage tool "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

For further information, please refer to the Company's websitewww.coimares.com.

COIMA RES is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) founded in 2015 and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2016. COIMA RES' strategy is focussed on the development and active management of a high-quality real estate portfolio with a high sustainability content that is positioned to meet the current and future demand from tenants. At present, COIMA RES owns and manages a real estate portfolio mainly concentrated on the Milan office segment. COIMA RES aims to offer to its shareholders a balanced risk-return profile characterized by a stable and sustainable dividend and by the potential for appreciation of the real estate portfolio over time.

Contacts

COIMA RES

Alberto Goretti (Director, Investor Relations) - alberto.goretti@coimares.com

COIMA SGR

Kelly Russell (Managing Director, Marketing & Communication) - kelly.russell@coimasgr.comLorenzo Barbato (Director, Marketing & Communication) - lorenzo.barbato@coimasgr.com

SEC Relazioni Pubbliche +39 02 624 999 1

Daniele Pinosa - pinosa@secrp.com - +39 335 723 3872

Fabio Leoni - leoni@secrp.com - +39 348 869 1144

International

Newgate Communications - +44 (0)20 3757 6767

Giles Croot, Elisabeth Cowell, Polly Warrack -COIMAFinancial@newgatecomms.com

COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ - Piazza Gae Aulenti, 12 - 20154 Milano

Tel. +39 02 65.56.09.72 | Fax +39 02 73.96.50.49

Share capital € 14,482,292.19 fully paid - VAT N. 09126500967

Disclaimer

COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 18:15:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on COIMA RES S.P.A.
02:16pCOIMA RES S P A : Minutes Annual General Meeting
PU
06/11COIMA RES S P A : Board of Directors
PU
06/11COIMA RES S P A : Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/18COIMA RES S P A : - List for the appointment of the Board of Directors
PU
05/14COIMA RES S P A : Quarterly financial report
PU
05/13COIMA RES S P A : Results presentation
PU
05/13COIMA RES S P A : Results Q1 2020
PU
04/30COIMA RES S P A : - Calling of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/02COIMA RES S P A : Publication og Governance and Remuneration Reports
PU
03/30COIMA RES S P A : Business update following the COVID-19 outbreak
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 40,9 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
Net income 2020 6,92 M 7,86 M 7,86 M
Net Debt 2020 283 M 322 M 322 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,5x
Yield 2020 4,85%
Capitalization 227 M 258 M 258 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart COIMA RES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Coima Res S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COIMA RES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 9,10 €
Last Close Price 6,28 €
Spread / Highest target 67,2%
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manfredi Catella Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caio Massimo Capuano Chairman
Fulvio di Gilio Chief Financial Officer
Feras Abdulaziz Al-Naama Vice Chairman
Alessandra Stabilini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COIMA RES S.P.A.-28.80%257
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-36.61%13 578
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-24.78%7 908
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-23.75%7 122
DEXUS-21.71%6 949
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-31.01%6 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group