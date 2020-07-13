Coima Res S p A : Minutes Annual General Meeting

COIMA RES - PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MINUTES

Milan, July 13th, 2020 - COIMA RES (the "Company") informs that the minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on June 11th, 2020, have been made available to the public, as required by law, at the registered office, through publication on the Company's website, atwww.coimares.com, section "Governance / Annual General Meetings", and on the authorized storage tool "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

For further information, please refer to the Company's websitewww.coimares.com.

COIMA RES is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) founded in 2015 and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2016. COIMA RES' strategy is focussed on the development and active management of a high-quality real estate portfolio with a high sustainability content that is positioned to meet the current and future demand from tenants. At present, COIMA RES owns and manages a real estate portfolio mainly concentrated on the Milan office segment. COIMA RES aims to offer to its shareholders a balanced risk-return profile characterized by a stable and sustainable dividend and by the potential for appreciation of the real estate portfolio over time.

