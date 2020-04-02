Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Coima Res S.p.A.    CRES   IT0005136681

COIMA RES S.P.A.

(CRES)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coima Res S p A : Publication og Governance and Remuneration Reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 01:23pm EDT

COIMA RES - PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF GOVERNANCE AND REMUNERATION REPORTS

Milan, April 2nd, 2020 - COIMA RES announces that, today, it has made available to the public, at the registered office, through publication on the Company website, at the address www.coimares.com, section "Governance / Annual General Meetings", as well as on the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com), the following documents:

  • Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure
  • Report on the Remuneration Policy and the Compensation Paid

The additional documentation relating to the Annual General Meeting will be made available to the public in the same manner as above and in the timeframe envisaged by the legislation.

For further information on the Company, refer to the website www.coimares.com.

It should be noted that these documents are also published on the Borsa Italiana S.p.A. website, www.borsaitaliana.it.

COIMA RES is a real estate company listed on Borsa Italiana. COIMA RES manages real estate assets in Italy, primarily focusing on commercial properties. The company operates with the beneficial tax status granted to SIIQs (Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotate), which is equivalent to the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) regime in other jurisdictions. The investment strategy of COIMA RES is focused on creating a high-quality portfolio of real estate assets with the objective of offering stable and sustainable returns to investors.

Contacts

COIMA RES

Alberto Goretti (Director, Investor Relations) - alberto.goretti@coimares.com

COIMA SGR

Kelly Russell (Managing Director, Marketing & Communication) - kelly.russell@coimasgr.com Lorenzo Barbato (Director, Marketing & Communication) - lorenzo.barbato@coimasgr.com

SEC Relazioni Pubbliche +39 02 624 999 1

Daniele Pinosa - pinosa@secrp.com - +39 335 723 3872

Fabio Leoni - leoni@secrp.com - +39 348 869 1144

International

Newgate Communications - +44 (0)20 3757 6767

Giles Croot, Elisabeth Cowell, Polly Warrack - COIMAFinancial@newgatecomms.com

COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ - Piazza Gae Aulenti, 12 - 20154 Milano

Tel. +39 02 65.56.09.72 | Fax +39 02 73.96.50.49

Share capital € 14,482,292.19 fully paid - VAT N. 09126500967

Disclaimer

COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 17:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COIMA RES S.P.A.
01:23pCOIMA RES S P A : Publication og Governance and Remuneration Reports
PU
03/30COIMA RES S P A : Business update following the COVID-19 outbreak
PU
03/24COIMA RES S P A : - Publication of preliminary separate financial statements and..
PU
03/19COIMA RES S P A : Contract with COIMA SGR and CEO remuneration
PU
03/13COIMA RES S P A : - Financial Calendar
PU
02/24COIMA RES S P A : Change related to the financial calendar
PU
02/21COIMA RES S P A : Results FY 2019
PU
2019COIMA RES S P A : Letter from Manfredi Catella
PU
2019COIMA RES S P A : Acquisition of Microsoft's Headquarters in Milan Porta Nuova c..
PU
2019COIMA RES S P A : Disposal of a portfolio of bank branches for Euro 24 million
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 34,1 M
EBIT 2019 22,6 M
Net income 2019 27,2 M
Debt 2019 318 M
Yield 2019 4,92%
P/E ratio 2019 8,57x
P/E ratio 2020 8,07x
EV / Sales2019 16,3x
EV / Sales2020 12,0x
Capitalization 238 M
Chart COIMA RES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Coima Res S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COIMA RES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,75  €
Last Close Price 6,60  €
Spread / Highest target 86,4%
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manfredi Catella Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caio Massimo Capuano Chairman
Fulvio di Gilio Chief Financial Officer
Feras Abdulaziz Al-Naama Vice Chairman
Agostino Ardissone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COIMA RES S.P.A.-23.36%268
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-38.16%14 307
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-2.16%9 501
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-4.38%8 149
DEXUS0.00%6 085
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.-36.67%5 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group