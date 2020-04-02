Coima Res S p A : Publication og Governance and Remuneration Reports

COIMA RES - PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF GOVERNANCE AND REMUNERATION REPORTS

Milan, April 2nd, 2020 - COIMA RES announces that, today, it has made available to the public, at the registered office, through publication on the Company website, at the address www.coimares.com, section "Governance / Annual General Meetings", as well as on the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com), the following documents:

Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure

Report on the Remuneration Policy and the Compensation Paid

The additional documentation relating to the Annual General Meeting will be made available to the public in the same manner as above and in the timeframe envisaged by the legislation.

For further information on the Company, refer to the website www.coimares.com.

It should be noted that these documents are also published on the Borsa Italiana S.p.A. website, www.borsaitaliana.it.

COIMA RES is a real estate company listed on Borsa Italiana. COIMA RES manages real estate assets in Italy, primarily focusing on commercial properties. The company operates with the beneficial tax status granted to SIIQs (Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotate), which is equivalent to the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) regime in other jurisdictions. The investment strategy of COIMA RES is focused on creating a high-quality portfolio of real estate assets with the objective of offering stable and sustainable returns to investors.

