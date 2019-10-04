Coima Res S p A : SGR to reinvest promote fee in RES shares

COIMA RES - PRESS RELEASE

COIMA SGR TO REINVEST PROMOTE FEE IN COIMA RES SHARES

Milan, October 4th, 2019 - COIMA RES informs that COIMA SGR has appointed a broker to perform a market purchase program of COIMA RES' shares for an amount equal to approx. Euro 625,000. The amount corresponds to the net proceeds received by COIMA SGR in relation to the promote fee accrued for the financial year 2018 according to the Asset Management Agreement in place with

COIMA RES.

As a reminder, COIMA RES' key managers, Manfredi Catella, Gabriele Bonfiglioli and Matteo Ravà, together with COIMA SGR and COIMA Srl, currently own a 1.2% stake in COIMA RES having invested approx. Euro 4.0 million since the IPO (of which Euro 2.6 million at IPO and Euro 1.4 million post IPO).

COIMA RES welcomes the decision of COIMA SGR to reinvest the promote fee in shares as it provides a further signal of the strong alignment between the management team and COIMA RES' shareholders.

The information on the purchases made by COIMA SGR will be made available to the market according to applicable laws and regulations.

COIMA RES is a real estate company listed on Borsa Italiana. COIMA RES manages real estate assets in Italy, primarily focusing on commercial properties. The company operates with the beneficial tax status granted to SIIQs (Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotate), which is equivalent to the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) regime in other jurisdictions. The investment strategy of COIMA RES is focused on creating a high-quality portfolio of real estate assets with the objective of offering stable and sustainable returns to investors.

Contacts

COIMA RES

Alberto Goretti (Director, Investor Relations) - alberto.goretti@coimares.com

COIMA SGR

Kelly Russell (Managing Director, Marketing & Communication) - kelly.russell@coimasgr.com Lorenzo Barbato (Director, Marketing & Communication) - lorenzo.barbato@coimasgr.com

Italy

SEC Relazioni Pubbliche +39 02 624 999 1

Daniele Pinosa - pinosa@secrp.com - +39 335 723 3872

Fabio Leoni - leoni@secrp.com - +39 348 869 1144

International

Finelk +44 203 931 9638

Robin Haddrill - robin.haddrill@finelk.eu - +44 7920 016 203

Cornelia Schnepf - cornelia.schnepf@finelk.eu - +44 7387 108 998

