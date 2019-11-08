Log in
Coima Res S p A : disposes a portfolio of bank branches

11/08/2019 | 06:30pm EST

COIMA RES - PRESS RELEASE

DISPOSAL OF A PORTFOLIO OF BANK BRANCHES FOR EURO 23.5 MILLION BANK BRANCHES EXPOSURE REDUCED TO LESS THAN 10% OF PORTFOLIO

Milan, November 8th, 2019 - COIMA RES announces that it has signed a preliminary agreement for the sale of a portfolio of 11 bank branches located in the North of Italy. The agreed sale price for the portfolio is Euro 23.5 million, a price substantially in line with the book value as of June 30th, 2019 (discount of 2.0%). The disposal is expected to close before June 2020.

With this disposal, COIMA RES has now sold 48% of the bank branches portfolio which was contributed at the time of the IPO (including the disposal of the entire South of Italy portfolio closed in January 2018 and representing 60% of the disposals to date) for a total value of Euro 66.3 million and at a valuation substantially in line with the IPO contribution value (average discount of 1.6%).

The remaining portfolio is made up of 58 bank branches valued at Euro 69.6 million representing less than 10% of the overall COIMA RES' portfolio.

Overall, 52% of the remaining bank branches portfolio is situated in Lombardy (of which 10% is in Milan), 13% is in Rome (one single bank branch), 10% is in Piedmont, 10% is in Veneto, 9% is in Tuscany, 6% is in Liguria and the remaining 1% is in Emilia Romagna.

COIMA RES will continue to evaluate further disposal of bank branches with the aim to further concentrate its portfolio in Milan.

COIMA RES is a real estate company listed on Borsa Italiana. COIMA RES manages real estate assets in Italy, primarily focusing on commercial properties. The company operates with the beneficial tax status granted to SIIQs (Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotate), which is equivalent to the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) regime in other jurisdictions. The investment strategy of COIMA RES is focused on creating a high-quality portfolio of real estate assets with the objective of offering stable and sustainable returns to investors.

Contacts

COIMA RES

Alberto Goretti (Director, Investor Relations) - alberto.goretti@coimares.com

COIMA SGR

Kelly Russell (Managing Director, Marketing & Communication) - kelly.russell@coimasgr.com Lorenzo Barbato (Director, Marketing & Communication) - lorenzo.barbato@coimasgr.com

Italy

SEC Relazioni Pubbliche +39 02 624 999 1

Daniele Pinosa - pinosa@secrp.com - +39 335 723 3872

Fabio Leoni - leoni@secrp.com - +39 348 869 1144

International

FinElk - +44 20 7631 8618

Robin Haddrill - robin.haddrill@finelk.eu - +44 7920 016 203

Cornelia Schnepf - cornelia.schnepf@finelk.eu - +44 7387 108 998

1

Disclaimer

COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 23:29:01 UTC
