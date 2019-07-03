COIMA RES SIIQ : Change in share capital and publication of updated by-laws

COIMA RES - PRESS RELEASE
COMMUNICATION OF CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL
PUBLICATION OF UPDATED BY-LAWS
Milan, July 3rd, 2019 - COIMA RES (the "Company") communicates, pursuant to art. 85-bis of Consob Regulation n. 11971/1999, the new composition of the share capital following the issue of n. 99,558 COIMA RES ordinary shares (in relation to the remuneration of the financial instruments in favour of the key managers Manfredi Catella, Gabriele Bonfiglioli and Matteo Ravà) approved on June 13th, 2019, by the Company's Board of Directors, in partial execution of the share capital increase against payment resolved by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on September 14th, 2015.
Below is the representation of the Company's share capital, fully subscribed and paid up.
|
|
CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL
|
PREVIOUS SHARE CAPITAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
Nominal
|
|
Number of
|
Nominal
|
|
Euro
|
value per
|
Euro
|
value per
|
|
shares
|
shares
|
|
|
share
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Without
|
|
|
Without
|
Total
|
14,482,292.19
|
36,106,558
|
nominal
|
14,450,800.00
|
36,007,000
|
nominal
|
|
|
|
value
|
|
|
value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Of which
|
|
|
Without
|
|
|
Without
|
ordinary
|
14,482,292.19
|
36,106,558
|
nominal
|
14,450,800.00
|
36,007,000
|
nominal
|
shares
|
|
|
value
|
|
|
value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The certificate pursuant to art. 2444 of the Civil Code relating to the execution of the capital increase referred above was filed with the Milan Companies Register on July 3rd, 2019.
Furthermore, the Company informs that the updated By-laws are available to the public, at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website, at www.coimares.com, in the "Governance
-
By-law"section, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).
For further information, please refer to the Company's website www.coimares.com.
COIMA RES is a real estate company listed on Borsa Italiana. COIMA RES manages real estate assets in Italy, primarily focusing on commercial properties. The company operates with the beneficial tax status granted to SIIQs (Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotate), which is equivalent to the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) regime in other jurisdictions. The investment strategy of COIMA RES is focused on creating a high-quality portfolio of real estate assets with the objective of offering stable and sustainable returns to investors.
Contacts
COIMA RES
Alberto Goretti (Director, Investor Relations) - alberto.goretti@coimares.com
COIMA SGR
Kelly Russell (Managing Director, Marketing & Communication) - kelly.russell@coimasgr.com Lorenzo Barbato (Director, Marketing & Communication) - lorenzo.barbato@coimasgr.com
Italy
SEC Relazioni Pubbliche +39 02 624 999 1
Daniele Pinosa - pinosa@secrp.com - +39 335 723 3872
Fabio Leoni - leoni@secrp.com - +39 348 869 1144
International
Finelk +44 203 931 9638
Robin Haddrill - robin.haddrill@finelk.eu - +44 7920 016 203
Cornelia Schnepf - cornelia.schnepf@finelk.eu - +44 7387 108 998
