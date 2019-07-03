Log in
COIMA RES SPA SIIQ

(CRES)
COIMA RES SIIQ : Change in share capital and publication of updated by-laws

07/03/2019

COIMA RES - PRESS RELEASE

COMMUNICATION OF CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL

PUBLICATION OF UPDATED BY-LAWS

Milan, July 3rd, 2019 - COIMA RES (the "Company") communicates, pursuant to art. 85-bis of Consob Regulation n. 11971/1999, the new composition of the share capital following the issue of n. 99,558 COIMA RES ordinary shares (in relation to the remuneration of the financial instruments in favour of the key managers Manfredi Catella, Gabriele Bonfiglioli and Matteo Ravà) approved on June 13th, 2019, by the Company's Board of Directors, in partial execution of the share capital increase against payment resolved by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on September 14th, 2015.

Below is the representation of the Company's share capital, fully subscribed and paid up.

CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL

PREVIOUS SHARE CAPITAL

Number of

Nominal

Number of

Nominal

Euro

value per

Euro

value per

shares

shares

share

share

Without

Without

Total

14,482,292.19

36,106,558

nominal

14,450,800.00

36,007,000

nominal

value

value

Of which

Without

Without

ordinary

14,482,292.19

36,106,558

nominal

14,450,800.00

36,007,000

nominal

shares

value

value

The certificate pursuant to art. 2444 of the Civil Code relating to the execution of the capital increase referred above was filed with the Milan Companies Register on July 3rd, 2019.

Furthermore, the Company informs that the updated By-laws are available to the public, at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website, at www.coimares.com, in the "Governance

  • By-law"section, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

For further information, please refer to the Company's website www.coimares.com.

1

COIMA RES is a real estate company listed on Borsa Italiana. COIMA RES manages real estate assets in Italy, primarily focusing on commercial properties. The company operates with the beneficial tax status granted to SIIQs (Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotate), which is equivalent to the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) regime in other jurisdictions. The investment strategy of COIMA RES is focused on creating a high-quality portfolio of real estate assets with the objective of offering stable and sustainable returns to investors.

Contacts

COIMA RES

Alberto Goretti (Director, Investor Relations) - alberto.goretti@coimares.com

COIMA SGR

Kelly Russell (Managing Director, Marketing & Communication) - kelly.russell@coimasgr.com Lorenzo Barbato (Director, Marketing & Communication) - lorenzo.barbato@coimasgr.com

Italy

SEC Relazioni Pubbliche +39 02 624 999 1

Daniele Pinosa - pinosa@secrp.com - +39 335 723 3872

Fabio Leoni - leoni@secrp.com - +39 348 869 1144

International

Finelk +44 203 931 9638

Robin Haddrill - robin.haddrill@finelk.eu - +44 7920 016 203

Cornelia Schnepf - cornelia.schnepf@finelk.eu - +44 7387 108 998

2

Disclaimer

COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 17:07:08 UTC
