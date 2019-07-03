COIMA RES SIIQ : Change in share capital and publication of updated by-laws

COIMA RES - PRESS RELEASE

COMMUNICATION OF CHANGE IN SHARE CAPITAL

PUBLICATION OF UPDATED BY-LAWS

Milan, July 3rd, 2019 - COIMA RES (the "Company") communicates, pursuant to art. 85-bis of Consob Regulation n. 11971/1999, the new composition of the share capital following the issue of n. 99,558 COIMA RES ordinary shares (in relation to the remuneration of the financial instruments in favour of the key managers Manfredi Catella, Gabriele Bonfiglioli and Matteo Ravà) approved on June 13th, 2019, by the Company's Board of Directors, in partial execution of the share capital increase against payment resolved by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on September 14th, 2015.

Below is the representation of the Company's share capital, fully subscribed and paid up.

CURRENT SHARE CAPITAL PREVIOUS SHARE CAPITAL Number of Nominal Number of Nominal Euro value per Euro value per shares shares share share Without Without Total 14,482,292.19 36,106,558 nominal 14,450,800.00 36,007,000 nominal value value Of which Without Without ordinary 14,482,292.19 36,106,558 nominal 14,450,800.00 36,007,000 nominal shares value value

The certificate pursuant to art. 2444 of the Civil Code relating to the execution of the capital increase referred above was filed with the Milan Companies Register on July 3rd, 2019.

Furthermore, the Company informs that the updated By-laws are available to the public, at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website, at www.coimares.com, in the "Governance

By-law" section, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

For further information, please refer to the Company's website www.coimares.com.

1