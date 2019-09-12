COIMA RES SIIQ : EPRA Gold Award for annual report and sustainability report

COIMA RES - PRESS RELEASE

EPRA "GOLD AWARD" ON REPORTING RETAINED FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Milan, September 12th, 2019 - COIMA RES is pleased to announce that it has retained the "Gold Award" from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) on both its 2018 financial and sustainability reports.

EPRA's recommendations are the most commonly adopted standards in the listed European real estate sector in terms of transparency, comparability and reporting of key business performance and sustainability indicators.

Since its IPO in 2016, COIMA RES has complied with the association's Best Practices Recommendations and has continued to develop the quality of its financial and sustainability reporting for the benefit of investors, the broader financial community and for all its stakeholders.

This is the third time in a row that COIMA RES has received the "Gold Award", also presenting this year its first integrated report covering both financial and sustainability disclosure.

COIMA RES received the two "Gold Award" at the annual EPRA conference, one of the leading listed real estate events in Europe, currently taking place in Madrid.

COIMA RES is a real estate company listed on Borsa Italiana. COIMA RES manages real estate assets in Italy, primarily focusing on commercial properties. The company operates with the beneficial tax status granted to SIIQs (Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotate), which is equivalent to the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) regime in other jurisdictions. The investment strategy of COIMA RES is focused on creating a high-quality portfolio of real estate assets with the objective of offering stable and sustainable returns to investors.

Contacts

COIMA RES

Alberto Goretti (Director, Investor Relations) - alberto.goretti@coimares.com

COIMA SGR

Kelly Russell (Managing Director, Marketing & Communication) - kelly.russell@coimasgr.com Lorenzo Barbato (Director, Marketing & Communication) - lorenzo.barbato@coimasgr.com

Italy

SEC Relazioni Pubbliche +39 02 624 999 1

Daniele Pinosa - pinosa@secrp.com - +39 335 723 3872

Fabio Leoni - leoni@secrp.com - +39 348 869 1144

International

Finelk +44 203 931 9638

Robin Haddrill - robin.haddrill@finelk.eu - +44 7920 016 203

Cornelia Schnepf - cornelia.schnepf@finelk.eu - +44 7387 108 998

1