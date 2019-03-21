Log in
COIMA RES SPA SIIQ

(CRES)
COIMA RES SIIQ : Publication of Annual Report 2018

03/21/2019

COIMA RES - PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION FOR ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Milan, March 21st, 2019 - COIMA RES (the "Company") informs that today the following documents were made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website addresswww.coimares.comin the section "Governance / Annual General Meetings", and on the authorized storage device "eMarket STORAGE", (www.emarketstorage.com):

  • Annual Report (including the preliminary separate financial statements as at December 31st, 2018 and consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2018, with the related

    Directors' report and prescribed certifications);

  • Independent Auditors' report;

  • Statutory Auditors' report;

  • Corporate Governance and ownership report;

  • Compensation report;

  • Report on the authorisation to purchase and dispose of own shares pursuant to art. 2357 of the civil code;

  • Report on the attribution to the Board of Directors of the authorisation to increase the share capital by payment through option rights to those entitled pursuant to art. 2443 of the Civil Code.

All further documentation in relation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be available to the public in the same manner as cited above.

For further information on the Company,www.coimares.com.

The Company reports that the same documents will be published on the web site of Borsa Italiana S.p.A.,www.borsaitaliana.it.

COIMA RES is a real estate company listed on Borsa Italiana. COIMA RES manages real estate assets in Italy, primarily focusing on commercial properties. The company operates with the beneficial tax status granted to SIIQs (Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotate), which is equivalent to the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) regime in other jurisdictions. The investment strategy of COIMA RES is focused on creating a high-quality portfolio of real estate assets with the objective of offering stable, growing and sustainable returns to investors.

Contacts

COIMA RES

Alberto Goretti (Director, Investor Relations) - alberto.goretti@coimares.com

COIMA SGR

Kelly Russell (Managing Director, Marketing & Communication) - kelly.russell@coimasgr.comLorenzo Barbato (Director, Marketing & Communication) - lorenzo.barbato@coimasgr.com

Italy

SEC Relazioni Pubbliche +39 02 624 999 1

Daniele Pinosa - pinosa@secrp.com - +39 335 723 3872 Fabio Leoni - leoni@secrp.com - +39 348 869 1144

International

Finelk +44 203 931 9638

Robin Haddrill -robin.haddrill@finelk.eu- +44 7920 016 203 Cornelia Schnepf -cornelia.schnepf@finelk.eu- +44 7387 108 998

Disclaimer

COIMA RES S.p.A. SIIQ published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 18:19:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 38,0 M
EBIT 2019 27,4 M
Net income 2019 30,9 M
Debt 2019 296 M
Yield 2019 3,86%
P/E ratio 2019 9,15
P/E ratio 2020 10,03
Capi. / Sales 2019 15,4x
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,37x
Capitalization 289 M
Chart COIMA RES SPA SIIQ
Duration : Period :
COIMA RES SpA SIIQ Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COIMA RES SPA SIIQ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,68 €
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Manfredi Catella Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Caio Massimo Capuano Chairman
Fulvio di Gilio Chief Financial Officer
Feras Abdulaziz Al-Naama Vice Chairman
Agostino Ardissone Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COIMA RES SPA SIIQ12.96%330
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC.17.18%20 327
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.9.16%9 597
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP19.59%9 230
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION8.36%8 286
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.12.90%7 529
