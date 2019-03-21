COIMA RES SIIQ : Publication of Annual Report 2018

COIMA RES - PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTATION FOR ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Milan, March 21st, 2019 - COIMA RES (the "Company") informs that today the following documents were made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website addresswww.coimares.comin the section "Governance / Annual General Meetings", and on the authorized storage device "eMarket STORAGE", (www.emarketstorage.com):

• Annual Report (including the preliminary separate financial statements as at December 31st, 2018 and consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2018, with the related Directors' report and prescribed certifications);

• Independent Auditors' report;

• Statutory Auditors' report;

• Corporate Governance and ownership report;

• Compensation report;

• Report on the authorisation to purchase and dispose of own shares pursuant to art. 2357 of the civil code;

• Report on the attribution to the Board of Directors of the authorisation to increase the share capital by payment through option rights to those entitled pursuant to art. 2443 of the Civil Code.

All further documentation in relation to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be available to the public in the same manner as cited above.

For further information on the Company,www.coimares.com.

The Company reports that the same documents will be published on the web site of Borsa Italiana S.p.A.,www.borsaitaliana.it.

COIMA RES is a real estate company listed on Borsa Italiana. COIMA RES manages real estate assets in Italy, primarily focusing on commercial properties. The company operates with the beneficial tax status granted to SIIQs (Società di Investimento Immobiliare Quotate), which is equivalent to the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) regime in other jurisdictions. The investment strategy of COIMA RES is focused on creating a high-quality portfolio of real estate assets with the objective of offering stable, growing and sustainable returns to investors.

Contacts

COIMA RES

Alberto Goretti (Director, Investor Relations) - alberto.goretti@coimares.com

COIMA SGR

Kelly Russell (Managing Director, Marketing & Communication) - kelly.russell@coimasgr.comLorenzo Barbato (Director, Marketing & Communication) - lorenzo.barbato@coimasgr.com

Italy

SEC Relazioni Pubbliche +39 02 624 999 1

Daniele Pinosa - pinosa@secrp.com - +39 335 723 3872 Fabio Leoni - leoni@secrp.com - +39 348 869 1144

International

Finelk +44 203 931 9638

Robin Haddrill -robin.haddrill@finelk.eu- +44 7920 016 203 Cornelia Schnepf -cornelia.schnepf@finelk.eu- +44 7387 108 998