Colas : Consolidated financial statements

Paris 552 025 314 A.P.E. code 4211Z Financial year from January 1 through December 31, 2019 Consolidated financial statements of the Colas Group Year ended December 31, 2019 Consolidated balance sheet Consolidated income statement Consolidated statement of recognized income and expense Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity Consolidated cash flow statement Notes to the consolidated financial statements - 1 - Consolidated balance sheet (€ million) Note 2019 2018 Restated (a) Property, plant and equipment 3.2.1 2,578 2,569 Right of use of leased assets 3.2.2 408 370 Intangible assets 3.2.3 211 213 Goodwill 3.2.4 694 674 Investments in joint ventures and associates 3.2.5 422 394 Other non-current financial assets 3.2.6 169 192 Deferred tax assets 7 145 150 Non-current assets 4,627 4,562 Inventories 4.1 675 672 Advances and down-payments made on orders 4.1 71 73 Trade receivables 4.1 2,596 2,436 Customer contract assets 4.1/4.2 688 658 Current tax assets 4.1 49 42 Other current receivables and prepaid expenses 4.1 743 714 Cash and cash equivalents 4.3 488 563 Financial instruments - Hedging of debt 18 11 11 Other current financial assets 18 1 3 Current assets 5,322 5,172 Held-for-sale assets and operations 1.2.2 339 Total assets 9,949 10,073 Share capital 49 49 Share premium and reserves 2,502 2,484 Translation reserve 73 11 Treasury shares (3) (3) Net profit/(loss) attributable to the Group 261 227 Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group 2,882 2,768 Non-controlling interests 27 29 Shareholders' equity 5 2,909 2,797 Non-current debt 8 431 503 Non-current lease obligations 8/10 335 317 Non-current provisions 6.1 857 792 Deferred tax liabilities 7 117 122 Non-current liabilities 1,740 1,734 Current debt 8 36 46 Current lease obligations 8/10 93 74 Current tax liabilities 11.1 95 64 Trade payables 11 2,114 2,115 Customer contract liabilities 11.2 863 846 Current provisions 6.2/11.1 323 271 Other current liabilities 11 1,375 1,292 Overdrafts and short-term bank borrowings 8 387 488 Financial instruments - Hedging of debt 18 12 12 Other current financial liabilities 18 2 1 Current liabilities 5,300 5,209 Liabilities related to held-for-sale operations 1.2.2 333 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 9,949 10,073 Net surplus cash/(net debt) 9 (367) (475) The balance sheet as of December 31, 2018 has been restated for the effects of applying IFRS 16 and IFRIC 23. 2 - Consolidated income statement (€ million) Note 2019 2018 Restated (a) Revenue (1) 12 13,688 13,190 Purchases used in production (6,376) (6,260) Personnel costs (3,580) (3,525) External charges (2,930) (2,772) Taxes other than income tax (161) (167) Net depreciation and amortization expense on property, plant and (462) (461) equipment and intangible assets Net amortization expense on right of use of leased assets (90) (68) Charges to provisions and impairment losses, net of reversals due (151) (100) to utilization Change in production inventories 1 17 Other income from operations (2) 13 647 745 Other expenses on operations 13 (153) (226) Current operating profit/(loss) 433 373 Other operating income 13 Other operating expenses 13 (28) (31) Operating profit/(loss) 405 342 Financial income 18 14 Financial expenses (51) (45) Cost of net debt 14.1 (33) (31) Interest expense on lease obligations (15) (13) Other financial income 14.2 22 8 Other financial expenses 14.2 (20) (10) Income tax 15 (141) (96) Share of net profits/(losses) of joint ventures and associates 3.2.5 43 28 Net profit/(loss) 261 228 Net profit/(loss) attributable to the Group 261 227 Net profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1 Basic earnings per share (€) 16 7.99 6.93 Diluted earnings per share (€) 16 7.99 6.93 (1) of which generated outside France (including exports) 7,092 6,730 (2) of which reversals of unutilized provisions and impairment 4.4 99 145 Consolidated statement of recognized income and expense Net profit/(loss) 261 228 Items not reclassifiable to profit or loss Actuarial gains/losses on post-employment benefits 20.3.2 (36) 55 Net tax effect of items not reclassifiable to profit or loss 8 (10) Items reclassifiable to profit or loss Change in cumulative translation adjustment 54 (10) Net change in fair value of financial instruments used for hedging 2 purposes Net tax effect of items reclassifiable to profit or loss (2) Share of reclassifiable income and expense of joint ventures and 8 6 associates Income and expense recognized directly in equity 34 41 Total recognized income and expense 295 269 Attributable to the Group 295 268 Attributable to non-controlling interests 1 The income statement for the year ended December 31, 2018 has been restated for the effects of applying IFRS 16. 3 - Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity (€ million) Share Reserves Consolidated Treasury Items Total Non- Total capital related to reserves and shares recognized attributable controlling Share capital/ profit/(loss) directly in to the interests premium retained for period equity Group earnings Position at 12/31/2017 - restated (1) 455 738 1,663 (82) 2,774 30 2,804 Movements during 2018 Net profit/(loss) 227 227 1 228 Translation adjustments (4) (4) (4) Other recognized income and expense 45 45 45 Total recognized income and 227 41 268 1 269 expense Capital and reserves transactions, net Acquisitions/disposals of treasury (3) (3) (3) shares Dividend paid (105) (163) (268) (2) (270) Other transactions with shareholders Other transactions (changes in scope (3) (3) (3) of consolidation and other items) Position at 12/31/2018 - restated (2) 455 633 1,724 (3) (41) 2,768 29 2,797 Movements during 2019 Net profit/(loss) 261 261 261 Translation adjustments (3) 62 62 62 Other recognized income and expense (28) (28) (28) Total recognized income and 261 34 295 295 expense Capital and reserves transactions, net 205 (205) Acquisitions/disposals of treasury shares Dividend paid (181) (181) (2) (183) Other transactions with shareholders Other transactions (changes in scope of consolidation and other items) Position at 12/31/2019 455 838 1,599 (3) (7) 2,882 27 2,909 Shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2017 has been restated for the effects of applying IFRS 9 and IFRS 16. Shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2018 has been restated for the effects of applying IFRS 16. Change in translation reserve: Attributable Non-controlling Total to the Group interests Controlled entities 54 54 Joint ventures and associates 8 8 Total 62 62 - 4 - Consolidated cash flow statement Note 2019 2018 restated (1) (€ million) Consolidated net profit/(loss) 261 228 Adjustments: Share of net profits/losses of joint ventures and associates (43) (28) Dividends received from joint ventures and associates 30 36 Dividends from non-consolidated companies (3) (1) Net charges to/(reversals of) depreciation, amortization and impairment of property, plant and 474 483 equipment and intangible assets and non-current provisions Net charges to amortization and impairment expense and other adjustments to right of use of leased 89 68 assets Gains and losses on asset disposals (53) (52) Income taxes, including liabilities relating to uncertain tax positions 141 96 Income taxes paid (110) (132) Miscellaneous non-cash charges (6) Cash flow after income from cost of net debt, interest expense on lease 780 698 obligations and income taxes paid Reclassification of cost of net debt and interest expense on lease obligations 48 44 Changes in working capital related to operating activities (including current 22.1 (30) (295) impairment and provisions) Net cash generated by/(used in) operating activities (a) 798 447 Purchase price of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 3.1 (408) (462) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible 3.1 87 174 assets Net liabilities related to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 22.2 (16) (12) Sub-total (337) (300) Acquisitions and disposals of equity investments and consolidated activities: Purchase price of consolidated activities and investments in non-consolidated companies 3.1 (58) (807) Proceeds from disposals of consolidated activities and of investments in non-consolidated 3.1 26 6 companies Net amount receivable/(payable) on acquisitions and disposals of consolidated activities and (2) 3 investments in non-consolidated companies Cash of acquired or divested companies 22.2 (7) 78 Sub-total 22.2 (41) (720) Other cash flows from investing activities: Dividends received from non-consolidated companies 3 1 Net change in other non-current financial assets 30 41 Sub-total 33 42 Net cash generated by/(used in) investing activities (b) (345) (978) Capital increases/(reductions) paid by shareholders and non-controlling (3) interests and other transactions between shareholders Dividends paid to shareholders of the parent company (181) (268) Dividends paid by consolidated companies to non-controlling interests (2) (2) Change in current and non-current debt (117) 391 Repayment of lease obligations (88) (69) Cost of net debt and interest expense on lease obligations (48) (44) Other cash flows related to financing activities Net cash generated by/(used in) financing activities (c) (436) 5 Effect of foreign exchange fluctuations (d) 9 Change in net cash position (a+b+c+d) 26 (526) Net cash position at start of period 75 600 Net cash position at end of period including held-for-sale operations 101 74 Net cash related to held-for-sale operations 1 Net cash position at end of period 101 75 (1) Restated for the effects of first-time application of IFRS 16 and IFRIC 23 - 5 - Notes to the consolidated financial statements Contents Significant events Group accounting policies Non-current assets Current assets Consolidated shareholders' equity Non-current and current provisions Deferred tax assets and liabilities Non-current and current debt (excluding lease obligations) Main components of change in net debt Non-current and current lease obligations Current liabilities Revenue and order backlog Operating profit Cost of net debt and other financial income and expenses Income taxes Basic and diluted earnings per share Segment information and other financial indicators Financial instruments Off balance sheet commitments Employee benefit obligations Disclosures on related parties and remuneration of directors and senior executives Additional cash flow statement information Auditors' fees Impacts of first-time application of IFRS 16, "Leases" and IFRIC 23, "Uncertainty Over Income Tax Treatments" List of principal consolidated companies Principal exchange rates - 6 - NOTE 1. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS 1.1 - Scope of consolidation as of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2019, 542 entities were consolidated by Colas SA, compared with 569 as of December 31, 2018. The net reduction of 27 entities was mainly due to the deconsolidation of the Smac group, which was sold in 2019 (see Note 1.2.) and the reorganization of the Colas Canada Group. Number of consolidated entities 2019 2018 Entities controlled by the Group 327 370 Joint operations 81 75 Joint ventures and associates 134 124 Total 542 569 1.2 - Significant events 1.2.1 - Significant events of 2019 Sale of Smac On February 14, 2019, Colas announced that it had signed an agreement to sell Smac to a subsidiary of OpenGate Capital. Effective completion of the transaction occurred on May 20, 2019 after all the conditions precedent had been fulfilled, in particular approval from the competition authorities. This divestment reduced revenue by approximately €600 million on an annual basis, and did not have a material impact on the operating profit of Colas in 2019. Acquisition of Skanska's operations in Poland On April 1, 2019 Colas Polska, the Polish subsidiary of Colas, completed the acquisition of part of Skanska's asphalt mix operations in Poland. Acquisition of Asfalcura in Chile On July 2, 2019, Colas completed the acquisition of the Chilean roadbuilding company Constructora Asfalcura, which specializes mainly in the production and application of asphalt mix. 1.2.2 - Reminder of the significant events of 2018 Acquisition of the Miller McAsphalt group In line with the memorandum of understanding signed August 30, 2017, Colas completed the acquisition of the entire share capital of the Miller McAsphalt group on February 28, 2018. The Miller McAsphalt group is a major player in road construction and bitumen distribution in Canada, with a particularly strong foothold in Ontario. Over the previous three years, it generated average annual revenue of approximately CAD 1.3 billion; it employs 3,300 people. The purchase price paid on the completion date was CAD 953 million, equivalent to €611 million. Out of the total purchase price, €410 million was financed by debt. As of the date control was obtained, net debt increased by €555 million, and provisional goodwill after the purchase price allocation amounted to CAD140 million, equivalent to €92 million. On completion of the twelve-month purchase price allocation period, that provisional goodwill became final; as of December 31, 2019, it amounted to €90 million before translation adjustments. The profit contribution of the acquired business was recognized over ten months of operations in 2018. Acquisition of the railways activities of the Alpiq group - 7 - On March 26, 2018 Bouygues Construction and Colas announced the acquisition of the entire share capital of Alpiq Engineering Services, which specializes in hard and soft services in construction and in energy, industrial and transport infrastructures. Alpiq employs nearly 7,650 people and generated revenue of approximately CHF 1.7 billion in 2017, mainly in Switzerland (57%), Germany (24%) and Italy (12%). Following clearance from the European and Swiss competition authorities on July 11, 2018, the acquisition was completed on July 31, 2018 based on an enterprise value of CHF 150 million for Colas Rail. As of the date control was obtained, provisional goodwill after the purchase price allocation (which did not result in any remeasurement of the acquired assets or assumed liabilities) amounted to €74 million. On completion of the twelve-month purchase price allocation period, that provisional goodwill became final; it amounted to €70 million as of December 31, 2019. The profit contribution of the acquired business was recognized over five months of operations in 2018. Sale of Smac On November 19, 2018, a potential purchaser signed an undertaking to buy Smac (the Colas Group's waterproofing activity, representing revenue of approximately €600 million), expiring seven months later. As of December 31, 2018 (in accordance with IFRS 5, "Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations"), the assets and liabilities of Smac were presented in the balance sheet within "Held-for-sale assets and operations" and "Liabilities related to held-for-sale operations", at carrying amounts of €339 million and €333 million respectively. 1.2.3 - Significant events and changes in scope of consolidation subsequent to December 31, 2019 The Group is not aware of any significant events subsequent to the end of the reporting period. 1.3 - Comparability of the financial statements Changes in the scope of consolidation during 2019 do not have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements presented for the year ended December 31, 2019, and do not impair comparability with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. - 8 - NOTE 2. Colas is a world leader in the construction and maintenance of transport infrastructure. Roads represent 90% of total operations, including the construction and maintenance of roads, motorways, airport runways, port facilities, industrial and logistics platforms, urban development, reserved-lane public transport systems (tramways), recreational facilities, bike paths, etc. In some regions, Colas is involved in civil engineering (small and large-scale infrastructure projects) and in building (new build, renovation and demolition/deconstruction) alongside the core road business.

reserved-lane public transport systems (tramways), recreational facilities, bike paths, etc. In some regions, Colas is involved in civil engineering (small and large-scale infrastructure projects) and in building (new build, renovation and demolition/deconstruction) alongside the core road business. upstream from the construction sector, a substantial industrial activity in the production and recycling of construction materials (aggregates, emulsions and binders, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, bitumen), built on a dense international network of quarries, emulsion plants, asphalt plants and concrete plants;

ready-mix concrete, bitumen), built on a dense international network of quarries, emulsion plants, asphalt plants and concrete plants; infrastructure concession and management activities including motorways, airports, urban road networks and urban public transport systems. Colas also operates in a number of other activities, generally complementary with the roads business, representing 10% of total operations: road safety and Signaling, traffic management, and the manufacture, installation and maintenance of safety equipment;

water & energy transport;

railways (design and engineering, construction, renewal and maintenance of infrastructure). 2.2 - Basis of preparation of the financial statements The consolidated financial statements of the Colas Group include the financial statements of Colas SA and its subsidiaries. They were closed off by the Board of Directors on February 18, 2020, and will be submitted for approval by the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the shareholders on April 22, 2020. The consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 were prepared using millions of euros (unless other mentioned) and in accordance with IFRS using the historical cost convention, except for certain financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value where this is a requirement under IFRS. They include comparatives as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018, restated to take account of the first-time application of IFRS 16 and IFRIC 23 in the balance sheet as of January 1, 2019 (see Note 24 to the consolidated financial statements). The Colas Group applied the same standards, interpretations and accounting policies for the year ended December 31, 2019 as were applied in its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, except for changes required to meet new IFRS requirements applicable from January 1, 2019 (see below). Principal new standards and interpretations effective within the European Union and mandatorily applicable from January 1, 2019: IFRS 16: Leases On January 13, 2016, the IASB issued IFRS 16, "Leases", replacing IAS 17 and the associated IFRIC and SIC interpretations. The new standard was endorsed by the European Union on October 31, 2017 and is applicable from January 1, 2019. Colas did not early adopt IFRS 16, and for first-time application elected the retrospective approach with presentation of a comparative period. The impacts of applying IFRS 16 on the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 are presented in Note 24 to the consolidated financial statements. IFRIC 23: Uncertainty Over Income Tax Treatments On June 7, 2017, the IFRS Interpretations Committee issued IFRIC 23. IFRIC 23 clarifies the accounting treatments used to recognize the fiscal consequences of uncertainties relating to income taxes. IFRIC 23 was endorsed by the European Union on October 23, 2018 and is applicable from January 1, 2019; the Group did not elect early adoption. - 9 - The impacts of applying IFRIC 23 on the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 are not material, and are presented in Note 24 to the consolidated financial statements. Exercise of judgement and use of estimates: In preparing consolidated financial statements to comply with IFRS standards and interpretations, the Group uses estimates and assumptions which may have affected the amounts reported for assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities at the end of the reporting period, and the amounts of income and expenses reported for the period. These estimates and assumptions have been applied consistently on the basis of past experience and of various other factors regarded as reasonable forming the basis of assessments of the valuations of assets and liabilities for accounting purposes. Actual results may differ materially from these estimates if different assumptions or conditions apply. The main items involved are the impairment testing of goodwill and equity investments; the measurement of identifiable assets and liabilities in a purchase price allocation; employee benefits (lump-sum retirement benefits, pensions, etc.); the fair value of unlisted financial instruments; the recoverability of deferred tax assets, especially where there is a history of tax losses over a number of years; provisions (for litigation and claims, etc.); leases (lease terms and incremental borrowing rates, as described respectively in Notes 2.7.2. and Note 2.11.2 to the consolidated financial statements); and end-of- contract margins on construction contracts (see Note 2.13.1 to the consolidated financial statements). Where no standard or interpretation applies to specific transactions, events or conditions, Group management exercises its judgement to define and apply accounting policies that will provide relevant information that gives a fair presentation and is comparable between periods, such that the consolidated financial statements: represent faithfully the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Group;

reflect the economic substance of the underlying transactions;

are neutral, prudent, and complete in all material respects. Disclosures about judgements made by management are provided in the notes to the consolidated financial statements. Held-for-sale assets and discontinued or held-for-sale operations: A non-current asset, or a group of directly-associated assets and liabilities, is regarded as being held for sale if its carrying amount will be recovered primarily through a sale rather than through continuing use. For this to be the case, the asset must be available for sale in its immediate condition, and its sale must be highly probable. Such held-for-sale assets or asset groups are measured at the lower of the carrying amount or the estimated selling price less costs to sell. An operation that is discontinued or classified as held-for-sale is one that is material to the Group (having been treated as a cash generating unit) and that has either been disposed of or has been classified as a held-for-sale asset. Income statement and cash flow statement information about such discontinued or held-for-sale operations is reported in separate line items in the consolidated financial statements for all periods presented. 2.3 Consolidation methods Companies controlled by the Group Companies over which Colas exercises control are consolidated. Jointly-controlled companies A joint venture or joint operation derives from a contractual arrangement whereby two or more parties undertake an economic activity which is subject to joint control. In the case of joint operations (which give each party direct rights over the assets and obligations for the liabilities), the assets, liabilities, income and expenses of the joint operation are accounted for in accordance with the interests held in the joint operation. Joint ventures, which give the parties rights over the net assets, are accounted for using the equity method. Companies over which Colas exercises significant influence An associate is a company over which Colas exercises significant influence without exercising control. Significant influence is presumed to exist where Colas directly or indirectly holds at least 20% of the entity's voting rights. The net profit or loss and the assets and liabilities of such entities are accounted for by the equity method. - 10 - 2.4 Business combinations Since January 1, 2010, business combinations have been accounted for in accordance with the revised IFRS 3. In a business combination, goodwill at the acquisition date represents (i) the sum total of the consideration transferred (i.e. acquisition price) and non-controlling interests minus (ii) the net amount recognized (usually at fair value) for the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed, adjusted to reflect the fair value remeasurement of any previously-acquired equity interest. The revised IFRS 3 allows entities to elect one of two methods of accounting for non-controlling interests in each business combination: at fair value (full goodwill method), i.e. the non-controlling interests are allocated their share of goodwill;

non-controlling interests are allocated their share of goodwill; at the non-controlling interests' proportionate share of the acquired entity's identifiable assets and liabilities (partial goodwill method), i.e. no share of goodwill is allocated to the non-controlling interests. Fair value is the price that would be received for selling an asset or paid for transferring a liability in an arm's length transaction between market participants as of the date of measurement. Goodwill is allocated to the Cash Generating Unit (CGU) benefiting from the business combination or to the group of CGUs at the level of which return on investment is measured. The purchase price allocation period is limited to the time required to identify and measure the acquired entity's assets and liabilities, the non-controlling interests, the consideration transferred and the fair value of any previously-held equity interest, subject to a maximum period of 12 months. Amortization of intangible assets recognized in a purchase price allocation is charged against current operating profit, in the same way as for depreciation of property, plant and equipment. Negative goodwill (i.e. gain from a bargain purchase) is taken to the income statement in the period in which the acquisition is made. Subsequently, goodwill is carried at cost net of any impairment losses identified annually using the methods described in the sections on impairment testing in Note 2.7.4 ("Impairment testing of non-current assets, joint ventures and associates"), in accordance with IAS 36. Impairment losses are charged to the income statement as an operating item. In accordance with the revised IFRS 3, the previously-held equity interest in a step acquisition is remeasured at fair value through profit or loss on the date when control is obtained. In the event of loss of control with a retained equity interest, that retained interest is remeasured at fair value; the gain or loss on remeasurement is recognized in profit or loss, along with the gain or loss arising on the disposal. In the event of a change in percentage interest with no effect on control, the difference between the consideration transferred and the carrying amount of the non-controlling interest is recognized directly in equity attributable to the Group. Consequently, no additional goodwill is recognized. All acquisition-related costs are recognized as an expense within current operating profit for the period. In the event of a partial divestment of the component operations of a CGU, the Group usually allocates the goodwill in proportion to the value of the divested operation relative to the value of the CGU as measured at the date of divestment, unless it can be demonstrated that another method better reflects the goodwill of the divested operation; this policy complies with paragraph 86 of IAS 36. Goodwill recognized prior to January 1, 2004 continues to be measured using the partial fair value method. Non-controlling interests are measured on the basis of the carrying amount of the relevant items as shown in the balance sheet of the acquired entity. - 11 - 2.5 Foreign currency translation Transactions denominated in foreign currencies Transactions denominated in foreign currencies are translated into euros at the average exchange rate on the date of the transaction. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies at the end of the reporting period are translated at the closing exchange rate. Translation differences are recognized in profit or loss for the period. Non-monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies and accounted for at historical cost are translated using the exchange rate on the date of the transaction. Financial statements of entities with a functional currency other than the euro All assets and liabilities of consolidated entities with a functional currency other than the euro are translated at the closing exchange rate. Income and expenses are translated at the average exchange rate for the period. Translation differences arising from this treatment, and arising from the retranslation of a subsidiary's opening shareholders' equity at the closing exchange rate, are taken to the translation reserve (which is a component of consolidated shareholders' equity). Translation differences arising on the net investment in foreign subsidiaries and associates are recognized in shareholders' equity. 2.6 Assessment of income taxes Deferred taxation is recognized on differences between the carrying amount and tax base of assets or liabilities, and arises as a result of: temporary differences between the carrying amount and tax base of assets or liabilities, which may be:

items generating a tax liability in the future (deferred tax liabilities), arising mainly from income that is liable to tax in future periods; items deductible from taxable profits in the future (deferred tax assets), mainly provisions that are temporarily non- deductible for tax purposes. Such assets are recognized to the extent that it is probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available against which to offset the temporary differences, and are reviewed at the end of each reporting period;

tax losses available for carry-forward (deferred tax assets), where it is probable that these losses will be recovered in future periods. Deferred taxes are measured using national tax rates that are expected to apply to the period when the asset is realized or the liability is settled, based on tax rates (and tax laws) that have been enacted or substantively enacted in the relevant country by the closing of the reporting period. As of December 31, 2019, the temporary differences and tax losses available for carry-forward of French entities were measured at the following rates as approved by the French National Assembly, according to the period in which they are expected to reverse: 32.02% for 2020;

28.41% for 2021;

25.83% for 2022 and later. Deferred taxes are not discounted, and are reported in non-current assets and liabilities. 2.7 Non-current assets 2.7.1 Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment is measured at acquisition cost net of accumulated depreciation and impairment. Depreciation is recognized on a straight-line basis over the estimated useful life of the asset. Principal useful lives applied Land (see below) Non-operating buildings 20 to 40 years Industrial buildings 10 to 20 years Plant, equipment and tooling 5 to 15 years Other property, plant and equipment 3 to 10 years (vehicles and office equipment) - 12 - Undeveloped and built-on land is not depreciated, but may be written down by an impairment loss if required. Land containing mineral deposits is depreciated on the basis of the rate of depletion, up to a maximum of 40 years. Accumulated depreciation computed on this basis may not be lower than straight-line depreciation. If an item of property, plant and equipment requires a long period of preparation before it can be used or sold, borrowing costs directly attributable to its acquisition or construction are capitalized as part of the acquisition cost. In accordance with IAS 16, when an item of property, plant and equipment consists of components with different useful lives, each component is accounted for and depreciated as a separate item of property, plant and equipment. Gains and losses on disposal represent the difference between the sale proceeds and the carrying amount, and are recognized in the income statement under "Other income and expenses from operations" unless they meet the criteria for classification within "Other operating income and expenses" (see Note 2.13.3 to the consolidated financial statements). Depreciation periods are reviewed annually, and may be adjusted if expected use differs from previous estimates. Grants received Investment grants received from national, regional or local governments are netted off the value of the assets concerned in the balance sheet, and depreciated at the same rate as those assets once receipt of the grant becomes unconditional. 2.7.2 Right of use of leased assets IFRS 16 defines the right of use under a lease as an asset that represents a lessee's right to use an underlying asset for the lease term. This right of use is recognized by the Group on the commencement date of the lease (the date on which the asset is made available). It is measured at cost, which includes: the initial amount of the lease obligation (see Note 2.11.2 to the consolidated financial statements);

lease payments made in advance to the lessor, less any lease incentives received from the lessor;

material initial direct costs incurred by the lessee to obtain the lease, i.e. costs that would not have been incurred if the lease had not been obtained;

an estimate of the costs of dismantling the leased asset, or restoring it to the condition required by the terms of the lease. The right of use asset is amortized on a straight-line basis over the lease term. It is written down by means of an impairment allowance if there is an indication that it may have become impaired. The lease term is the non-cancellable period for which the lessee has the right to use the underlying asset, including any extension or termination options the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise. Within the Colas Group, rights of use relate mainly to property leases, generally with a lease term of nine years within France, and to equipment leases. The Group will monitor market practice on implementing the IFRIC agenda decision of November 26, 2019, and assess the impact on the lease terms applied under IFRS 16. 2.7.3 Intangible assets IAS 38 defines an intangible asset as an identifiable non-monetary asset without physical substance which is controlled by the entity. An asset is identifiable: if it is separable, i.e. capable of being independently sold, transferred, licensed, rented or exchanged;

or if it is derived from contractual or other legal rights, whether separable or not. An asset is controlled if the entity has the power to obtain the future economic benefits from that asset and to restrict the access of others to those benefits. Intangible assets with finite useful lives are depreciable. Intangible assets with indefinite useful lives are not depreciable, but are subject to annual impairment testing and are reviewed at the end of each reporting period to ensure that their useful lives are still indefinite. - 13 - Intangible assets include: development expenses:

Development expenses are capitalized if the IAS 38 criteria are met (in particular, if they are expected to generate future economic benefits and their cost can be reliably measured). In accordance with IFRS, incorporation and research expenses are expensed as incurred.

concessions, patents and similar rights. 2.7.4 Impairment testing of non-current assets, joint ventures and associates Impairment tests are carried out on the carrying amount of non-current assets and investments in joint ventures and associates if there is objective evidence that they may have become impaired. The carrying amounts of indefinite-lived intangible assets and goodwill are compared to their recoverable amounts at least at the end of each financial year. Impairment testing method used: In determining the recoverable amount, intangible assets to which independent cash flows cannot be directly allocated are grouped within the CGU to which they belong, or within the appropriate group of CGUs representing the lowest level at which management monitors return on investment. The groups of CGUs used within Colas reflects the Group's organizational structure. They satisfy the following criteria: common management, and synergies in (i) human resources, (ii) physical resources, (iii) technical and (iv) design/execution. Roads Mainland France CGU: consists of the Roads business and (from 2019) Road Safety & Signaling activities in mainland France.

Other Activities (excluding Railways) CGU: consists of the Water & Energy Transport business.

Railways CGU: consists of the Railway business.

Roads Europe (excluding France) CGU: consists of the Roads business in European countries (other than France) where the Group has operations.

Roads North America CGU: consists of the Roads business in the United States and Canada.

Roads Rest of the World CGU: consists of the Roads business in Africa, the Indian Ocean, Asia, Australia, Latin America, the Middle East, and French overseas. The recoverable amount of a CGU is determined using the discounted cash flow (DCF) method, which involves discounting future cash flows at the weighted average cost of capital (including an economic risk premium). Future cash flows are determined on the basis of projections prepared by the management of the CGU as part of the standard budgeting procedure for the first year, and of a three-year plan for the two subsequent years. The recoverable amount of the assets of the CGU as determined above is then compared with their carrying amount in the consolidated balance sheet, after including right of use assets and deducting lease obligations: If the carrying amount in the consolidated balance sheet is greater than the recoverable amount, an impairment loss is recognized. Any such losses are allocated in the first instance to any goodwill carried in the balance sheet, and may not be subsequently reversed. The method used to take account of IFRS 16 in impairment testing (as described above) is an accepted transitional method, and may change in 2020 depending on market practice. - 14 - Impairment testing of investments in joint ventures and associates: Because goodwill included in the carrying amount of a joint venture or associate is not reported separately, it is not tested separately for impairment, in line with IAS 36. An impairment loss is recognized if the carrying amount of the investment exceeds its recoverable amount. This loss is charged against the carrying amount of the investment, and may be reversed. 2.7.5 Non-current financial assets Other non-current financial assets include loans and receivables (including advances to non-consolidated companies), deposits and caution money, and investments in non-consolidated companies (i.e. those over which the Group exercises neither control nor significant influence). Investments in non-consolidated companies are measured at fair value, with changes in fair value taken either to shareholders' equity in "Items not reclassifiable to profit or loss" or to the income statement in "Other financial income" or "Other financial expenses", depending on the treatment elected by the Group for each individual investment. Fair value is the market price for listed investments, and estimated value in use for unlisted investments. Value in use is determined using the most appropriate financial criteria for each individual investment. Advances to non-consolidated companies, and other loans and receivables, are accounted for at amortized cost, determined using the effective interest method. In the case of floating-rate loans and receivables, cash flows are periodically re-estimated to reflect changes in market interest rates, resulting in an adjustment to the effective interest rate and hence to the valuation of the loan or receivable. Loans and receivables are accounted for at amortized cost. In accordance with IFRS 9 an impairment allowance is recognized on initial recognition to reflect the expected risk of loss during the next 12 months, and charged to profit or loss. 2.8 Current assets 2.8.1 Inventories Inventories are measured at the lower of cost or net realizable value. Cost includes all acquisition and transformation costs. Acquisition cost includes the purchase price, customs duties and other non-recoverable taxes and duties, and transport and handling costs incurred to bring inventories to their current location. Transformation cost includes all direct and indirect costs incurred to transform raw materials into finished goods. On subsequent measurement, cost is calculated using the first in first out method or the weighted average cost method, depending on the nature of the inventory. Net realizable value is the estimated selling price of the product less the estimated costs to complete and sell it. 2.8.2 Trade receivables Trade receivables are carried at face value, net of impairment recorded to reflect the probability of recovery. These receivables are usually short-term and non interest-bearing. They are measured at the original invoice amount, unless application of an implied interest rate would have a material effect. For contracts accounted for using the percentage of completion method, trade receivables include invoices and statements issued as works are executed or services provided, and accepted by the project owner. 2.8.3 Customer contract assets Customer contract assets represent revenue recognized on a percentage of completion basis where billing is contingent on the supply of other goods and services and/or on the attainment of contractually agreed milestones. 2.8.4 Other current receivables and prepaid expenses Other receivables are carried at face value, net of impairment recorded to reflect the probability of recovery. - 15 - 2.9 Financial instruments Some Group entities use hedging instruments to limit the impact on profit or loss of fluctuations in exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices. The Group's policy on the use of financial instruments is described below. 2.9.1 Risks to which the Group is exposed Interest rate risk The Group's interest expense has low sensitivity to interest rate fluctuations because floating-rate debt is partly matched by surplus cash invested at floating rates. If floating-rate debt is not matched by surplus cash over an extended period, interest rate hedges are contracted on an as-needed basis. In addition to the floating-rate debt carried on the balance sheet, the seasonal nature of the Group's operations may require short-term borrowings to be contracted. Some financial assets or liabilities may be hedged on an as-needed basis. Foreign exchange risk The Group has low exposure to foreign exchange risk in its ordinary commercial operations, because the subsidiaries generate only a very small proportion of their revenue from exports, and the majority of consolidated revenue (53%) is generated within the euro zone. In most cases, international revenue is generated by local subsidiaries that invoice and incur expenditure in the currency of the country where the works are carried out. That means that fluctuations in exchange rates have no material impact on the Group's revenue and profits apart from currency translation effects arising from fluctuations in average exchange rates. Because more than a quarter of revenue is generated in North America, the Group is sensitive to fluctuations in the exchange rate of the US and Canadian dollars against the euro. Borrowings and deposits are pooled in the local currency of each country (euro, US dollar, Canadian dollar, etc). Occasionally, some contracts billed in a foreign currency may be covered by a currency hedge. To the extent possible, acquisitions of foreign subsidiaries are financed in local currency. As a general rule, assets denominated in foreign currencies are not intended to be sold and are not hedged against foreign exchange risk. Forward currency hedges are used to optimize the Group's cash position by enabling surplus cash loaned to or borrowed from subsidiaries to be converted into the subsidiary's local currency, as a substitute for bank credit facilities. The Group also pays particular attention to risks relating to assets denominated in non-convertible currencies, and to country risk generally. Commodities risk The Group is sensitive to fluctuations in commodity prices (especially petroleum-based products in the Roads business); there is also some exposure to the prices of certain metals in the Road Safety & Signaling and Railway businesses. Hedges may be contracted on an as-needed basis in connection with specific contracts. 2.9.2 Principles applied to all hedging instruments Instruments used for hedging purposes are restricted to plain vanilla products such as: for hedging foreign exchange risk: forward currency purchases and sales, currency swaps and currency options;

for hedging interest rate risk: interest rate swaps, future rate agreements, purchases of caps and collars, and interest rate options;

for hedging commodities risk: forward commodity purchases and sales, commodity swaps and commodity options. These instruments have the following characteristics:

they are used solely for hedging purposes;

they are contracted solely with high-quality French and foreign banks;

high-quality French and foreign banks; they carry no liquidity risk in the event of reversal.

16 -

The use of hedging instruments and selection of counterparties - and more generally, the management of exposure to currency risk, interest rate risk and commodities risk - are subject to specific detailed monitoring which is reported to the bodies responsible for management and control within the relevant companies, including the parent company (Colas SA). 2.9.3 Accounting policy on financial instruments In general, the financial instruments used by the Group qualify for hedge accounting, which means that the hedging relationship is documented in accordance with the requirements of IFRS 9. Three types of accounting treatment are used: fair value hedges: changes in the fair value of the hedging instrument and changes in the fair value of the hedged item are recognized symmetrically in the income statement;

cash flow hedges: changes in the fair value of the hedging instrument are recognized in the income statement for the ineffective portion of the hedging relationship, and in shareholders' equity (until the hedge is closed out) for the effective portion;

hedges of a net investment in a foreign operation: changes in the intrinsic value of the hedging instrument are recognized in shareholders' equity until the hedge is closed out. 2.10 Consolidated shareholders' equity Treasury shares are deducted from consolidated shareholders' equity. If a Group subsidiary holds its own shares, an additional percentage interest in that subsidiary is recognized at Group level. 2.10.1 Translation reserve The translation reserve represents translation differences arising since January 1, 2004, when the reserve was deemed to be zero and the balance transferred to "Retained earnings". In the event of disposal of a subsidiary, associate or joint venture that prepares its accounts in a foreign currency, the cumulative translation reserve as of the date of disposal is reversed out through profit or loss, such that the gain or loss on disposal is calculated without the effect of exchange rate fluctuations. 2.10.2 Information about the management of capital The objective of Colas management in managing capital is to maintain consolidated shareholders' equity at a level consistent with: maintaining a reasonable ratio of net debt to shareholders' equity;

distributing regular dividends to shareholders. However, the level of equity may vary over short periods, especially if a strategically important investment opportunity arises. The business plan is a key management tool, used by the parent company to assess the financial position of each business segment and of the Group as a whole, and the effects on consolidated shareholders' equity. Some performance indicators used by Colas may be calculated with reference to shareholders' equity, but most are not. The shareholders' equity of the Colas Group is not subject to any restriction under the articles of association. - 17 - 2.11 Non-current liabilities 2.11.1 Non-current debt With the exception of derivative instruments accounted for as liabilities measured at fair value (including a counterparty risk component, which is immaterial), all other borrowings and financial liabilities are accounted for at amortized cost using the effective interest method. The portion of non-current debt due within less than one year is included in current liabilities. 2.11.2 Non-current lease obligations In accordance with IFRS 16, on commencement of a lease the lessee recognizes a lease obligation in the balance sheet, equivalent to the present value of the lease payments over the lease term. The following amounts are included in the lease payments used to measure the obligation: fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments, i.e. payments that may in form contain variability, but in substance are unavoidable);

in-substance fixed payments, i.e. payments that may in form contain variability, but in substance are unavoidable); variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate at the commencement date of the lease;

payments due by the lessee under residual value guarantees;

the exercise price of a purchase option, if that option is reasonably certain to be exercised;

payments of penalties for terminating or not extending the lease. During the term of the lease, the carrying amount of the lease obligation is: increased to reflect interest on the lease obligation, which is recognized as an expense in the income statement and calculated using the discount rate used on initial measurement; and

reduced to reflect lease payments made. The discount rate used to calculate the lease obligation is determined for each asset on the basis of the incremental borrowing rate at the inception date of the lease. That rate is obtained by aggregating a market rate that reflects the location, currency and lease term, and a sector-specific spread that reflects the nature of the lease. The Group has elected to apply the practical expedients permitted by IFRS 16 to exclude leases where the as-new value of the underlying asset is less than €5,000, and assets where the lease term is reasonably certain to be less than twelve months. Such leases are recognized in profit or loss as and when lease payments are made. The Group has also elected to account for each lease component separately, distinguishing the lease components from the non-lease (service) components. As permitted by IFRS 16, the Colas Group has not elected to apply the standard to leases of intangible assets. The portion of non-current lease obligations due within less than one year is included in current liabilities. 2.11.3 Non-current provisions In accordance with IAS 37, a provision is recorded at the end of the reporting period if the Group has an obligation to a third party resulting from a past event and it is probable that settlement of the obligation will result in a net outflow from the Group of resources embodying economic benefits. The amount recognized as a provision represents the Group's best estimate of the net outflow of resources. Non-current provisions are not associated with the Colas Group's normal operating cycle, and mainly comprise: Employee benefits Pensions: To cover their post-employment pension obligations to employees, Group companies make regular payments to external bodies including public-sector and private-sector pension schemes and independent pension fund managers (defined- contribution plans). However, some defined-benefit pension plans remain in place in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada and Switzerland. With the exception of the Colas Rail Ltd plan, those plans cover only a limited number of employees, as it was decided some years ago to close them to new entrants. These pension plans are managed by independent pension fund managers. - 18 - Lump-sum retirement benefits: The cost of these benefits is calculated using the projected unit credit method based on final salary. The calculation method is based on individual projections and takes into account (i) employee turnover based on the average number of voluntary leavers by business segment, age bracket and employee category and (ii) estimated mortality, based on mortality tables. Actuarial gains and losses are recognized in "Other recognized income and expense". Long service awards: The vast majority of Group companies have a long-standing and systematic policy of awarding long service bonuses. The calculation method is based on individual projections and takes into account (i) employee turnover and (ii) estimated mortality, based on mortality tables. Actuarial gains and losses are recognized in profit or loss. Litigation and claims Litigation and claims on contracts: The amount of risk provided for is measured on the basis of the claim made by the complainant, or an estimate of remedial works issued by court-appointed experts. Risks relating to tax, social security and other official inspections: Reassessments are recognized in profit or loss in the period in which they are accepted by the Group; if they are contested, a provision is recognized (except where they relate to corporate income taxes, in which case a tax liability is recognized). Provisions for customer warranties (long term) These represent an estimate of works to be carried out under warranties that exceed the length of the operating cycle (1 to 2 years), such as the 10-year warranty provided on some constructions. Site remediation costs (long term) Detailed estimates are prepared of the remediation costs that will be incurred when quarries are exhausted or their operating licenses expire; these include labor and materials costs, and a share of overheads. Only costs that will be incurred more than twelve months after the end of the reporting period are included in this line item. 2.11.4 Deferred tax liabilities Deferred tax liabilities are income taxes payable in future periods in respect of taxable temporary differences (i.e. sources of future taxable profits). A deferred tax liability is recognized for temporary differences generated by investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, unless (i) the parent company is able to control the date on which the temporary difference will reverse and (ii) it is probable that the temporary difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future (i.e. there are no plans to divest in the foreseeable future). If it is probable that there will be a distribution of profits in the foreseeable future and there is no control over the investee (associates), a deferred tax liability is recognized. - 19 - 2.12 Current liabilities 2.12.1 Current provisions These are provisions related to the normal operating cycle of each segment, and mainly comprise: Provisions for customer warranties(valid for up to two years) Provisions for completion of snagging lists under contractual warranties are assessed individually for each project. Provisions for site clean-up These comprise costs to be incurred on post-contractclean-up, including the removal of plant and equipment. Such costs are assessed individually for each project, taking account of the size of the projects and the distance of the site from permanent Colas facilities. Provisions for expected losses to completion These relate to construction contracts in progress, and take account of claims accepted by the customer. They are measured on a contract by contract basis, with no netting between them. Site rehabilitation costs These provisions cover the cost of rehabilitating sites (mainly quarries) after operations cease, where the work is to be carried out within the twelve months following the end of the reporting period. As required by IAS 37, "Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets", information about the most significant provisions is disclosed to the extent that such disclosure is not prejudicial to the Group's interests. 2.12.2 Trade payables Because of the short-term nature of these liabilities, the carrying amounts shown in the consolidated financial statements are a reasonable estimate of market value. 2.12.3 Customer contract liabilities Customer contract liabilities represent the Group's obligation to transfer goods and services for which payment has already been received from a customer, or where the Group has an unconditional right to receive payment. They include advances and down-payments received on orders, and differences arising from the percentage of completion on a contract (see Note 11 to the consolidated financial statements). 2.13 Income statement As allowed under IAS 1, the Group presents an income statement that classifies expenses by nature. In presenting its income statement, the Group has applied ANC Recommendations 2013-03 of November 7, 2013 and 2016-01 of December 2, 2016. 2.13.1 Revenue recognition The Group recognizes revenue when: a customer contract, and the performance obligations within that contract, have been identified;

a transaction price has been determined, and allocated between the performance obligations;

the distinct performance obligations under the contract have been satisfied;

it is probable that the future economic benefits of the transaction will flow to the Group;

the amount of revenue can be reliably measured;

at the transaction date, it is probable that the amount of the sale will be recovered. Customer contracts are analyzed to determine what performance obligations they contain; most of the Group's contracts contain a single performance obligation. - 20 - Sales of goods (bitumen and aggregates) Revenue is recognized when control of the goods is transferred, i.e. on delivery. Sales of services (railway maintenance and water & energy transport) Revenue is recognized as the service is provided. Construction contracts (road or railway infrastructure construction) Revenue from construction activities corresponds to the latest estimate of the total selling price, and takes account of claims that have been accepted by the customer or are highly probable. Such revenue is recognized at the end of each period using the percentage of completion method, with the rate of completion determined on the basis of the cost of works completed. As soon as a loss on a contract is known and can be reliably measured, it is covered by a provision for expected losses to completion within "Current provisions" in the balance sheet. The loss is provided for in full, irrespective of the completion rate. 2.13.2 Current operating profit Current operating profit is the profit derived from the Group's main revenue-generating activities, and from all other activities that are not investing or financing activities. Impairment of goodwill is recognized as a charge against current operating profit. 2.13.3 Other operating income and expenses These line items contain a very limited number of income and expense items, which are unusual and occur infrequently but are of particularly large amounts. The Group reports these items separately in its income statement to give users of the financial statements a better understanding of ongoing operational performance. For a description of these items, refer to Note 13 to the consolidated financial statements. 2.13.4 Cost of net debt This line item includes expenses and income related to cash and cash equivalents, and borrowing costs. 2.14 Consolidated cash flow statement The consolidated cash flow statement is presented in accordance with the amended IAS 7 and with ANC Recommendations 2013-03 of November 7, 2013 (using the indirect method) and 2016-01 of December 2, 2016. The cash flow statement explains changes in the Group's net cash position, which is defined as the net total of the following balance sheet items: cash and cash equivalents;

overdrafts and short-term bank borrowings. Consolidated net profit is adjusted to eliminate the impact of transactions with no cash effect, and of income and expenses related to investing or financing activities. 2.15 OTHER FINANCIAL INDICATORS 2.15.1 EBITDA after Leases "EBITDA after Leases" is defined as "Current operating profit after Leases" (i.e. current operating profit after taking account of interest expense on lease obligations), before (i) net depreciation and amortization expense on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, (ii) net charges to provisions and impairment losses, and (iii) effects of acquisitions of control or losses of control. Those effects relate to the impact of remeasuring previously-held interests or retained interests. In 2018, the tax-exempt competitiveness and employment tax credit (CICE) to which French companies were entitled was recognized in current operating profit, as a reduction in personnel costs. With effect from January 1, 2019, the CICE was replaced by a reduction in personnel costs, which increases the tax base and hence the amount of income tax expense. - 21 - "Other income from operations" and "Other expenses from operations", which are a component of current operating profit, mainly comprise: net foreign exchange differences on commercial transactions;

gains and losses on disposals of non-current assets;

non-current assets; profits and losses from joint operations, representing the Group's share of profits or losses from non-consolidated companies such as Sociétés en Participation (SEPs), for example those that operate asphalt and binder production facilities;

non-consolidated companies such as (SEPs), for example those that operate asphalt and binder production facilities; royalties from the licensing of patents; and

revenue from sales of raw material (bitumen) by Colas subsidiaries to asphalt and emulsion entities in the form of SEPs or economic interest groupings that subsequently sell the asphalt and emulsion back to Colas subsidiaries (with the expense recognized in "Purchases used in production"). 2.15.2 Net debt/net surplus cash Net debt (or net surplus cash) is obtained by aggregating the following items: cash and cash equivalents;

overdrafts and short-term bank borrowings.

short-term bank borrowings. non-current and current debt;

and current debt; financial instruments (used to hedge financial liabilities measured at fair value). Net debt/net surplus cash does not include non-current and current lease obligations. A positive figure represents net surplus cash and a negative figure represents net debt. 2.15.3 Free cash flow after changes in working capital requirements "Free cash flow after changes in working capital requirements" is defined as net cash flow (determined after (i) cost of net debt, (ii) interest expense on lease obligations and (iii) income taxes paid), minus net capital expenditure and repayments of lease obligations. It is calculated after changes in working capital requirements related to operating activities. 2.15.4 Changes in working capital requirements related to operating activities "Changes in working capital requirements related to operating activities" as presented in the cash flow statement is the result of net changes to: inventories and work in progress;

advances and down-payments made on orders;

down-payments made on orders; trade receivables;

customer contract assets;

trade payables;

customer contract liabilities;

current provisions;

other current asset and liability items, excluding (i) income taxes; (ii) net cash and cash equivalents and current debt; (iii) hedging instruments; (iv) current lease obligations; and (v) receivables/liabilities related to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. - 22 - NOTE 3. NON-CURRENT ASSETS 3.1 - Acquisitions of non-current assets during the year, net of disposals 2019 2018 Property, plant and equipment 399 455 Intangible assets and goodwill 9 7 Capital expenditure 408 462 Acquisitions of consolidated activities and investments in non-consolidated companies 58 807 Acquisitions of non-current assets 466 1,269 Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (87) (174) Proceeds from disposals of consolidated activities and investments in non- (26) (6) consolidated companies Acquisitions of non-current assets, net of disposals 353 1,089 3.2 - Non-current assets: movements during the period 3.2.1 - Property, plant and equipment Land and buildings Plant, equipment PP&E under Total and tooling construction and advance payments Gross value December 31, 2017 restated 1,643 5,600 81 7,324 Translation adjustments 2 6 8 Transfers between accounts 9 158 (139) 28 Changes in scope of consolidation 154 258 6 418 Acquisitions 37 261 157 455 Disposals (32) (393) (425) December 31, 2018 restated 1,813 5,890 105 7,808 Translation adjustments 32 91 1 124 Transfers between accounts 17 96 (109) 4 Changes in scope of consolidation 16 18 34 Acquisitions 28 247 124 399 Disposals (42) (500) (542) December 31, 2019 1,864 5,842 121 7,827 Depreciation and impairment December 31, 2017 (716) (4,243) (1) (4,960) Translation adjustments (2) (6) 1 (7) Transfers between accounts 6 (15) (9) Changes in scope of consolidation 11 (136) (125) Net expense for the period (61) (382) (443) Disposals 22 283 305 December 31, 2018 (740) (4,499) (5,239) Translation adjustments (8) (65) (73) Transfers between accounts (1) (1) Changes in scope of consolidation 7 7 Net expense for the period (67) (374) (441) Disposals 31 467 498 December 31, 2019 (784) (4,465) (5,249) Carrying amount December 31, 2017 restated 927 1,357 80 2,364 Of which mineral deposits (quarries) 272 272 December 31, 2018 restated 1,073 1,391 105 2,569 Of which mineral deposits (quarries) 293 293 December 31, 2019 1,080 1,377 121 2,578 Of which mineral deposits (quarries) 353 353 - 23 - As of December 31, 2019, committed orders placed for plant and equipment amounted to €17 million (versus €20 million as of December 31, 2018). 3.2.2 - Right of use of leased assets Land and Plant, Other property, Total buildings equipment plant and and tooling equipment Gross value December 31, 2017 restated 327 67 122 516 Movements during 2018 Translation adjustments 1 (3) (1) (3) Changes in scope of consolidation (2) 82 16 96 New leases, lease modifications, and other lease-related (1) (13) 47 33 movements December 31, 2018 restated 325 133 184 642 Movements during 2019 Translation adjustments Changes in scope of consolidation New leases, lease modifications, and other lease-related movements 3 6 5 14 10 4 14 22 (53) 63 32 December 31, 2019 360 90 252 702 Amortization and impairment December 31, 2017 restated (173) (44) (58) (275) Movements during 2018 Translation adjustments 1 1 Changes in scope of consolidation (21) 4 (17) Net expense for the period (33) (15) (20) (68) New leases, lease modifications, and other lease-related 46 17 24 87 movements December 31, 2018 restated (160) (62) (50) (272) Movements during 2019 Translation adjustments (1) (2) (2) (5) Changes in scope of consolidation (1) (1) 1 (1) Net expense for the period (37) (16) (37) (90) New leases, lease modifications, and other lease-related 24 39 11 74 movements December 31, 2019 (175) (42) (77) (294) Carrying amount December 31, 2017 restated 154 23 64 241 December 31, 2018 restated 165 71 134 370 December 31, 2019 185 48 175 408 - 24 - 3.2.3 - Intangible assets Concessions, patents and Other Total other rights (1) Gross value December 31, 2017 148 89 237 Translation adjustments (1) (2) (3) Transfers between accounts 30 (28) 2 Changes in scope of consolidation 12 110 122 Acquisitions 4 3 7 Disposals and other reductions (2) (3) (5) December 31, 2018 191 169 360 Translation adjustments 2 8 10 Transfers between accounts 4 (1) 3 Changes in scope of consolidation 2 2 Acquisitions 4 5 9 Disposals and other reductions (4) (2) (6) December 31, 2019 197 181 378 Amortization and impairment December 31, 2017 (84) (46) (130) Translation adjustments 1 1 Transfers between accounts Changes in scope of consolidation (4) (1) (5) Net expense for the period (10) (8) (18) Disposals and other reductions 2 3 5 December 31, 2018 (95) (52) (147) Translation adjustments (1) (2) (3) Transfers between accounts Changes in scope of consolidation (1) (1) Net expense for the period (11) (10) (21) Disposals and other reductions 3 2 5 December 31, 2019 (105) (62) (167) Carrying amount December 31, 2017 64 43 107 December 31, 2018 96 117 213 December 31, 2019 92 119 211 "Concessions, patent and other rights" mainly comprise quarry operating rights and, to a lesser extent, patents and software. Research costs are expensed as incurred. Development costs are in most cases also expensed as incurred, as they represent permanent recurring expenditure. There are no projects that meet the IAS 38 criteria for recognition as an asset. - 25 - 3.2.4 - Goodwill Gross value Impairment Carrying amount December 31, 2017 579 (67) 512 Translation adjustments (2) 1 (1) Transfers between accounts Changes in scope of consolidation 157 6 163 Impairment loss Disposals and other reductions December 31, 2018 734 (60) 674 Translation adjustments 13 (1) 12 Transfers between accounts (16) 16 Changes in scope of consolidation 10 10 Impairment losses charged (2) (2) Disposals and other reductions December 31, 2019 741 (47) 694 The goodwill arising on the acquisitions of Miller McAsphalt and the Alpiq group was finalized during 2019. The provisional amounts initially recognized in the balance sheet as of December 31, 2018 did not require material adjustment following the finalization of the purchase price allocation, as reflected in the December 31, 2019 balance sheet. The table below shows how provisional or final goodwill as at December 31, 2019 was determined for significant acquisitions made since December 31, 2017 (including adjustments made during the twelve-month purchase price allocation period). Miller McAsphalt Alpiq group Purchase price 611 127 Net assets acquired, excluding goodwill Non-current assets (282) (74) Current assets (279) (87) Non-current liabilities 54 10 Current liabilities 119 94 Purchase price allocation: Remeasurement of acquired intangible assets (1) (103) Remeasurement of acquired property, plant and equipment (1) (67) Remeasurement of assumed liabilities (deferred taxes & other) 37 Unacquired portion Final goodwill 90 70 Translation adjustments 6 Goodwill at December 31, 2019 96 70 The fair value of the acquired intangible assets recognized in the Miller McAsphalt acquisition (mainly customer relationships) was €103 million at the acquisition date; the fair value of the acquired property, plant and equipment (after remeasurement) was €325 million. Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets and goodwill An impairment loss is recognized within operating profit if the carrying amount of an asset or CGU exceeds its recoverable amount. If there is an indication that an asset may have become impaired, it is tested for impairment using the method described in Note 2.7. Such tests are performed at least once a year, after management has updated the budgets and three- year plans. - 26 - An analysis of indefinite-lived intangible assets and goodwill by CGU, and of the main assumptions used in impairment testing, is provided below: Cash Generating Unit Goodwill Indefinite-lived Growth rate Discount rate intangible assets Scenario: 1(1) 2(1) Roads Mainland France 159 20 2% 5.70% 5.38% Roads Europe (excluding France) 24 2% 5.70% 5.38% Roads North America 225 21 2% 5.70% 5.38% Roads Rest of the World 36 2% 5.70% 5.38% Other Activities 1 2% 5.70% 5.38% Railways 249 2% 5.70% 5.38% Total 694 41 (1) Depending on the capital structure: ⅓ debt - ⅔ equity (scenario 1); ⅔ debt - ⅓ equity (scenario 2). Sensitivity analyses were performed to determine the sensitivity of the calculation to key parameters, either individually or using combined scenarios for discount rates and normative cash flows (including reasonably possible changes in normative cash flows). Changes in assumptions: Discount rate: +200 basis points

Growth rate: - 200 basis points

Normative cash flows: -10% For all sensitivities, recoverable amounts would exceed carrying amount for all assets tested. For each CGU, recoverable amount would equal the carrying amount of the assets tested if the assumptions shown below were to be applied: Cash Generating Unit Discount rate Roads Mainland France 21.48% Roads Europe (excluding France) 18.35% Roads North America 13.76% Roads Rest of the World 17.32% Other Activities 45.45% Railways 12.00% 3.2.5 - Investments in joint ventures and associates Share of net Goodwill and fair value Impairment Carrying assets held remeasurements amount December 31, 2017 321 115 (40) 396 Net profit/(loss) for the period 30 (2) 28 Dividends paid (36) (36) Other movements 8 (9) 7 6 December 31, 2018 323 106 (35) 394 Net profit/(loss) for the period 45 (2) 43 Dividends paid (30) (30) Other movements 15 15 December 31, 2019 353 106 (37) 422 - 27 - Principal associates and joint ventures Share of net assets held Share of net profit/(loss) for period 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 2019 2018 Associates Tipco Asphalt (1) 126 104 28 4 Mak Mecsek (2) 36 36 3 3 Miscellaneous associates 23 21 2 2 Joint ventures Miscellaneous joint ventures (3) 168 162 10 19 Total 353 323 43 28 Tipco Asphalt, based in Bangkok (Thailand), distributes and sells bituminous products in south-east Asia. Mak Mecsek holds a 30-year PPP concession to build and operate a new 80-km section of the M6 (50 km) and M60 (30 km) motorways in south-west Hungary. Most of these joint ventures are industrial entities (quarries, emulsion plants) operated jointly with partners from outside the Group, none of which is individually material. - 28 - 3.2.6 - Non-current financial assets As of December 31, 2019, these comprised: investments in joint ventures and associates (accounted for by the equity method): €422 million;

other non-current financial assets (loans, receivables, investments in non-consolidated companies, etc): €169 million;

non-current financial assets (loans, receivables, investments in non-consolidated companies, etc): €169 million; deferred tax assets: €145 million (see Note 7, "Deferred tax assets and liabilities"). Joint ventures Non- Other financial Total gross Impairment Carrying and associates consolidated assets value amount companies December 31, 2017 436 81 177 694 (101) 593 Translation adjustments 6 (1) 5 5 Changes in scope of consolidation 4 (798) 24 (770) 8 (762) Acquisitions and other increases (10) 807 13 810 810 Charges and reversals (2) (2) Disposals and other reductions (8) (44) (52) (52) Transfers and other movements (7) (51) (1) (59) 53 (6) December 31, 2018 429 31 168 628 (42) 586 Amortization and impairment (35) (7) (42) December 31, 2018 carrying 394 31 161 586 amount Joint ventures Non- Other financial Total gross Impairment Carrying and associates consolidated assets value amount companies December 31, 2018 429 31 168 628 (42) 586 Translation adjustments 8 1 3 12 12 Changes in scope of consolidation (2) (10) (12) (12) Acquisitions and other increases 17 23 40 40 Charges and reversals 2 2 Disposals and other reductions (9) (52) (61) (61) Transfers and other movements 24 24 24 December 31, 2019 459 30 142 631 (40) 591 Amortization and impairment (37) (3) (40) December 31, 2019 carrying 422 30 139 591 amount 3.2.6.1 - Other non-current financial assets Non- Other financial Total gross Impairment Carrying consolidated assets value amount companies December 31, 2017 81 177 258 (61) 197 Translation adjustments (1) (1) (1) Transfers between accounts (51) (1) (52) 52 Changes in scope of consolidation (798) 24 (774) (2) (776) Acquisitions and other increases 807 13 820 820 Disposals and other reductions (8) (44) (52) (52) Charges and reversals 4 4 December 31, 2018 31 168 199 (7) 192 Translation adjustments 3 3 3 Transfers between accounts Changes in scope of consolidation (56) (56) (56) Fair value remeasurement 6 6 6 Acquisitions and other increases 58 23 81 81 Disposals and other reductions (9) (52) (61) (61) Charges and reversals 4 4 December 31, 2019 30 142 172 (3) 169 - 29 - 3.2.6.2 - Analysis of principal investments in non-consolidated companies 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Carrying Carrying amount amount Asphalt, binder and quarry companies 15 17 Companies not controlled by the Group 8 8 Dormant companies and companies in process of liquidation 2 3 Other 5 3 Total 30 31 3.2.6.3 - Analysis of other financial assets Gross value Impairment 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Carrying Carrying amount amount Loans receivable (1) 61 (3) 58 84 City of Portsmouth (UK) (2) 51 51 52 Other financial receivables 30 30 25 Total 142 (3) 139 161 "Loans receivable" mainly comprises interest-free20-year loans granted in connection with the French legal obligation for employers to invest in construction, which are recognized at net present value as of the inception date of the loan. Amount receivable from the City of Portsmouth (UK) in consideration of services provided under the 25-yearpublic-private partnership deal signed in 2004 to upgrade and maintain the urban road network, expiring in 2029. This receivable is measured using the financial asset model in accordance with IFRIC 12. 3.2.6.4 - Analysis of non-current financial assets by accounting category Fair value accounting Financial assets Financial assets Financial assets Loans and Total at fair value at fair value at amortized cost receivables through OCI through profit or loss December 31, 2018 - 31 - 161 192 Movements during 2019 - (1) - (22) (23) December 31, 2019 - 30 - 139 169 - 30 - NOTE 4. CURRENT ASSETS 4.1 - Inventories, current receivables and prepaid expenses December 31, 2019 12/31/2018 Gross value Impairment Carrying Gross value Impairment Carrying amount amount Inventories (1) 717 (42) 675 711 (39) 672 Advances and down-payments made 71 71 73 73 on orders Trade receivables (2) 2,709 (113) 2,596 2,548 (112) 2,436 Customer contract assets 688 688 658 658 Current tax assets 49 49 42 42 Amounts due from employees, social 277 277 246 246 security & government Amounts due from related companies 422 (25) 397 432 (28) 404 and sundry receivables Pension plan assets 15 15 17 17 Prepaid expenses 54 54 47 47 Other receivables 768 (25) 743 742 (28) 714 Inventories consist of stocks of bitumen, aggregates, raw materials and other supplies. An analysis of the ageing of trade receivables is provided below: Balance Balance past due by: Not Less than 6 months More than 1 Total past due 6 months to 1 year year Trade receivables: gross 1,571 786 149 203 2,709 Impairment (1) (5) (17) (90) (113) Trade receivables: carrying amount 1,570 781 132 113 2,596 December 31, 2018 comparative 1,548 684 97 107 2,436 An analysis of trade receivables more than 12 months past due and not covered by impairment allowances revealed no additional credit risk. 4.2 - Customer contract assets Movements during 2019 Falling due Changes in Movements scope of 12/31/2018 Translation arising from consolidation & 12/31/2019 < 1 year > 1 year restated adjustments operating other activities movements Differences arising from percentage of completion on contracts (unbilled 658 10 (5) 25 688 688 - receivables on construction contracts) Total customer contract assets 658 10 (5) 25 688 688 - 4.3 - Cash and cash equivalents 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Gross value Impairment Carrying Gross value Impairment Carrying amount amount Cash 466 466 500 500 Cash equivalents 22 22 63 63 Total 488 488 563 563 - 31 - Surplus cash is invested with high-quality French and foreign banks. Cash and cash equivalents are measured at fair value, and cash equivalents are readily convertible into cash. The table below shows an analysis of cash and cash equivalents by currency as of December 31: Euro USD (1) CAD (1) GBP (1) Other (1) (2) Total Cash 104 50 54 65 193 466 Cash equivalents 19 3 22 Total 123 50 54 65 196 488 Comparative at December 31, 2018 184 29 76 68 206 563 Equivalent value in euros Other currencies mainly comprise the Moroccan dirham (MAD) and the Malagasay ariary (MGA), total €63 million. The net cash position shown in the cash flow statement breaks down as follows: 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Cash and cash equivalents 488 563 Overdrafts and short-term bank borrowings (387) (488) Total 101 75 4.4 - Depreciation, amortization, impairment and provisions in the balance sheet and income statement Charges and reversals through current operating profit Changes in Amortization Impairment Other Reversals on 12/31/2018 Translation scope of Reversals impairment disposals & & losses & 12/31/2019 restated adjustments consolidation (not used) losses & other other depreciation provisions, net (1) provisions movements Depreciation, (5,386) (76) 6 (462) 502 (5,416) amortization & impairment of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets Amortization and (272) (5) (1) (90) 74 (294) impairment of right of use of leased assets Goodwill impairment (60) (1) (2) 16 (47) Impairment of other (42) (2) 4 (40) non-current financial assets Sub-total: non- (5,760) (82) 5 (552) (4) 4 592 (5,797) current assets Impairment of (39) (6) 2 1 (42) inventories Impairment of trade (112) (14) 12 1 (113) receivables Impairment of cash equivalents Impairment of other (28) 3 (25) current assets (excluding tax assets) Sub-total: current (179) (20) 14 3 2 (180) assets Total: assets (5,939) (82) 5 (552) (24) 14 7 594 (5,977) Non-current provisions (792) (6) (5) (41) 34 (6) (41) (857) Current provisions (271) (4) 3 (88) 51 (13) (1) (323) Total: liabilities (1,063) (10) (2) (129) 85 (19) (42) (1,180) Grand total (7,002) (92) 3 (552) (153) 99 (12) 552 (7,157) Changes in scope of consolidation relate mainly to the acquisition of Asfalcura. Recognized in "Other operating income and expenses" or "Other financial income/(expenses), net". NOTE 5. CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY - 32 - 5.1 - Share capital of Colas SA (€) The share capital of Colas as of December 31, 2019 was €48,981,748.50. It consists of 32,654,499 shares with a par value of €1.50, all ranking equally (although registered shares held by the same shareholder for more than two years carry double voting rights). There have been no changes in share capital since January 1, 2019. Own shares held as of December 31, 2019 Colas held 20,316 of its own shares are a carrying amount of €3,015,870.29. Movements during the period: None Principal shareholders Bouygues SA 31,543,222 96.60% Other shareholders 1,111,277 3.40% Stock subscription options outstanding: none. Translation reserve The translation reserve was set up on January 1, 2004 when Colas adopted IFRS. The main translation adjustments as of December 31, 2019 relate to the financial statements of companies located in the following countries: 12/31/2018 Movements during 12/31/2019 2019 United States 45 7 52 Canada (32) 44 12 United Kingdom (15) 4 (11) Slovakia 12 12 Czech Republic 6 1 7 Australia (9) 1 (8) Other countries 4 5 9 Total translation reserve 11 62 73 5.2 - Shareholders' equity attributable to the group and non-controlling interests at December 31, 2019 Share Share Reserves Retained Reserves Items 12/31/2019 capital premium related to earnings and recognized capital consolidated directly in net profit equity Attributable to the Group 49 406 21 817 1,596 (7) 2,882 Non-controlling interests 27 27 Total shareholders' equity 49 406 21 817 1,623 (7) 2,909 - 33 - NOTE 6.NON-CURRENTAND CURRENT PROVISIONS6.1 - Non-current provisions Employee Litigation Warranties Site Other Total benefits and claims (long term) rehabilitation (long term) December 31, 2017 426 196 66 156 40 884 Translation adjustments (1) (1) (1) 4 1 Transfers between accounts 3 (8) 2 (3) (6) Changes in scope of (19) (14) (19) 4 (10) (58) consolidation Actuarial (gains)/losses (55) (55) recognized in equity Charges to provisions 34 42 20 27 19 142 Reversals (provisions used) (15) (18) (7) (23) (9) (72) Reversals (provisions not used) (10) (23) (6) (2) (3) (44) December 31, 2018 restated 363 174 53 164 38 792 Translation adjustments 4 2 6 Transfers between accounts (5) (3) 1 5 9 7 Changes in scope of (1) 1 1 4 5 consolidation Actuarial (gains)/losses 34 34 recognized in equity Charges to provisions 24 32 17 31 12 116 Reversals (provisions used) (10) (12) (7) (26) (14) (69) Reversals (provisions not used) (13) (10) (7) (3) (1) (34) December 31, 2019 396 182 58 173 48 857 Analysis of principal provisions: 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Long service awards 85 95 Lump-sum retirement benefits 220 198 Pensions 91 70 Employee benefits 396 363 Disputes with customers 41 41 Disputes with employees 21 22 Disputes with social security bodies 86 82 Disputes with tax authorities 5 5 Disputes with other official bodies 2 Other disputes 27 24 Litigation and claims 182 174 The assumptions used to calculate provisions for long service awards and lump-sum retirement benefits were updated as of December 31, 2019: The discount rate was reduced from 2.10% as of December 31, 2018 to 0.92% as of December 31, 2019.

The employee turnover rate for each age bracket was adjusted to reflect the average number of actual leavers (in the case of lump-sum retirement benefits, only voluntary leavers were included). The impact of the changes in actuarial assumptions was recorded in recognized income and expense (for lump-sum retirement benefits) and in profit or loss (for long service awards). A decrease of 50 basis points in the discount rate would increase the provision for lump-sum retirement benefits by €15 million. That impact would be recognized in the statement of recognized income and expense. - 34 - 6.2 - Current provisions Expected Project risks Warranties Site Other Total losses to and project (short term) rehabilitation completion completion (short term) December 31, 2017 92 73 41 11 61 278 Translation adjustments (3) (3) Transfers between accounts (4) 1 1 (2) Changes in scope of consolidation 8 1 1 (4) 6 Charges to provisions 59 38 16 2 25 140 Reversals (provisions used) (36) (15) (13) (2) (20) (86) Reversals (provisions not used) (33) (18) (8) (3) (62) December 31, 2018 90 75 38 11 57 271 Translation adjustments 1 1 1 1 4 Transfers between accounts 1 (1) (1) 2 1 Changes in scope of consolidation (1) (1) (1) (3) Charges to provisions 88 41 11 1 55 196 Reversals (provisions used) (35) (25) (9) (1) (25) (95) Reversals (provisions not used) (32) (12) (4) (3) (51) December 31, 2019 111 80 35 11 86 323 - 35 - NOTE 7. DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES Deferred tax assets December 31, 2017 restated 159 Translation adjustments (1) Transfers between accounts & other (6) Changes in scope of consolidation (1) Net movement (1) December 31, 2018 restated 150 Translation adjustments 2 Transfers between accounts & other 1 Changes in scope of consolidation 1 Net movement (9) December 31, 2019 145 Deferred tax assets not recognized because recovery is judged not to be probable amounted to €141 million as of December 31, 2019 (€129 million as of December 31, 2018). The period to recovery of deferred tax assets is in most cases more than four years. Deferred tax liabilities December 31, 2017 restated 59 Translation adjustments Transfers between accounts & other 6 Changes in scope of consolidation 52 Net movement 5 December 31, 2018 restated 122 Translation adjustments 6 Transfers between accounts & other (8) Changes in scope of consolidation 2 Net movement (5) December 31, 2019 117 Deferred tax liabilities arise mainly from temporary differences between tax and accounting treatments, including fair value remeasurements and differences in depreciation methods. Principal sources of deferred taxation 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Deferred tax assets Employee benefits 73 63 Tax losses 32 48 Remeasurement of financial instruments 4 2 Other temporary differences 25 23 Deferred tax liabilities Restricted provisions booked solely for tax purposes (10) (10) Non-current assets (IFRS 16, fair value remeasurements) (92) (94) Remeasurement of financial instruments (4) (2) Other temporary differences (2) Net deferred tax asset/(liability) 28 28 - 36 - NOTE 8. NON-CURRENT AND CURRENT DEBT (EXCLUDING LEASE OBLIGATIONS) 8.1 - Interest-bearing debt by maturity December 31, 2018 restated Maturing Maturing after more than 1 year < 1 year 1 to 2 2 to 3 3 to 4 4 to 5 More than Total > years years years years 5 years 1 year 12/31/2018 Bank borrowings 39 20 393 14 11 60 498 Other borrowings 7 5 5 Sub-total (1) 46 25 393 14 11 60 503 Overdrafts and short-term bank borrowings (2) 488 December 31, 2018 restated 534 25 393 14 11 60 503 Of which interest-bearing borrowings maturing within less than 1 year: €46 million Of which invested with Bouygues Relais (Bouygues group cash pooling entity): €405 million December 31, 2019 Maturing Maturing after more than 1 year < 1 year 1 to 2 2 to 3 3 to 4 4 to 5 More than Total > 1 years years years years 5 years year 12/31/2019 Bank borrowings 29 326 40 13 8 39 426 Other borrowings 7 4 1 5 Sub-total (1) 36 330 40 13 8 40 431 Overdrafts and short-term bank borrowings (2) 387 December 31, 2019 423 330 40 13 8 40 431 Of which interest-bearing borrowings maturing within less than 1 year: €36 million. Of which invested with Bouygues Relais: €315 million 8.2 - Confirmed credit facilities and drawdowns Confirmed facilities - Maturity Drawdowns - Maturity Less than 1 to 5 More than Total Less than 1 to 5 More than Total 1 year years 5 years 1 year years 5 years Credit facilities 229 2,532 40 2,801 36 391 40 467 8.3 - Liquidity at December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2019, available cash stood at €101 million. The Group also had €2,141 million of undrawn confirmed medium-term credit facilities (maturing after more than one year) as of that date, versus €1,895 million as of December 31, 2018. At the start of 2020, the Colas Group increased its credit facilities maturing after more than one year by €129 million. The confirmed bank credit facilities contracted by companies under the control of Colas are not subject to any material contractual clauses liable to make them due on demand or before maturity, except for the financing of Colas Canada's acquisition of Miller McAsphalt which is temporarily subject to a financial covenant linked to the debt/EBITDA ratio. 8.4 - Split of current and non-current debt by interest rate type Fixed-rate debt represented 41% of the total amount of current and non-current debt (including the effect of all open interest rate hedges at the end of the reporting period, and excluding overdrafts and short-term bank loans), compared with 18% at the end of 2018. - 37 - The table below gives a maturity analysis of floating-rate debt not hedged by interest rate swaps: Maturity Less than 1 1 to 2 2 to 3 3 to 4 4 to 5 More than 5 Total Floating-rate year (1) years years years years years 2025 and debt 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 later 36 195 29 4 1 8 274 Fixed-rate debt maturing within less than one year is treated as though it were floating-rate. 8.5 - Interest rate risk The split of financial assets and financial liabilities by type of interest as of December 31, 2019 is shown below: Floating rate Fixed rate Total Cash and cash equivalents 488 488 Borrowings (1) (2) (449) (19) (468) Bank overdrafts and short-term bank loans (387) (387) Net pre-hedging position (348) (19) (367) Interest rate hedges (2) 179 (179) Net post-hedging position (169) (198) (367) Adjustment for seasonal nature of operations (3) (760) (760) Adjustment for seasonal nature of interest rate hedges (4) 296 (296) Net post-hedging position after adjustment (633) (494) (1,127) Includes the fair value of interest rate swaps recognized in the balance sheet within "Financial instruments - Hedging of debt" (amount immaterial). Fixed-rate debt and interest rate hedges maturing within less than one year are treated as though they were floating-rate. Operations, and cash flows from operations, are subject to marked seasonal fluctuations. This adjustment gives an approximation of the average cash position over the full year, which is used as the basis for analyzing the sensitivity of interest expense to changes in interest rates. It corresponds to the difference between the average cash position over the full year (calculated on the basis of average monthly cash positions) and the net cash position in the balance sheet at December 31. Colas has adopted a treatment of cyclical interest rate hedges (the notional amount of which varies through the year) that is aligned on debt forecasts. This adjustment enables the average notional amount of these hedges to be taken into account. The effect of an immediate 1% rise in short-term interest rates on the net post-hedging position as presented above would be to increase the cost of net debt by €6 million. 8.6 - Split of current and non-current debt by currency Euro USD (1) CAD (1) GBP (1) Other Total currencies (1) Debt at December 31, 2019 Non-current 42 12 48 305 24 431 Current 330 4 12 10 67 423 Debt at December 31, 2018 Non-current 46 16 382 59 - 503 Current 405 13 5 16 95 534 Equivalent value in euros - 38 - NOTE 9. MAIN COMPONENTS OF CHANGE IN NET DEBT 9.1 - Change in net debt 12/31/2018 Cash Changes in Translation Fair value Other 12/31/2019 restated flows scope of adjustments adjustments impacts consolidation Cash and cash equivalents 563 (87) (5) 10 7 488 Overdrafts and short-term bank (488) 111 (2) (1) (7) (387) borrowings Net cash position (A) 75 24 (7) 9 101 Non-current debt (1) 503 (91) 30 (11) 431 Current debt (1) 46 (26) 5 11 36 Financial instruments, net 1 1 Total debt (B) 550 (117) 5 30 468 Net surplus cash/ (475) 141 (12) (21) (367) (net debt) (A) - (B) (2) Analysis of cash flows impacting debt: Increases Decreases Cash flows Non-current debt 670 (761) (91) Current debt 9 (35) (26) (2) See Note 2.15.2. 9.2 - Principal changes in net debt during 2019 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Net surplus cash/(net debt) at start of period (475) 433 Net cash generated by/(used in) operating activities 798 447 Net cash generated by/(used in) investing activities (345) (978) Net cash generated by/(used in) financing activities (48) (47) Dividends paid (183) (270) Adjustment for repayments of lease obligations (88) (69) Other (exchange rate fluctuations, changes in scope of consolidation, etc) (26) 9 Net surplus cash/(net debt) at end of period (367) (475) Mainly comprises for 2019, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations (CAD); and for 2018, reclassification of the net debt of the Smac group (€8 million). - 39 - NOTE 10. NON-CURRENT LEASE AND CURRENT LEASE OBLIGATIONS 10.1 - Maturity analysis of lease obligations Current lease Non-current lease obligations obligations Maturing in less than 1 to 2 2 to 3 3 to 4 4 to 5 5 to 6 6 years Total maturing 1 year years years years years years & more after >1 year 12/31/2019 93 85 72 47 41 35 55 335 12/31/2018 restated 74 79 63 48 44 32 51 317 10.2 - Movement in lease obligations 12/31/2018 Translation Changes in Cash New leases, lease 12/31/2019 restated adjustments scope of flows modifications, and consolidation other lease-related movements Non-current lease obligations 317 6 4 8 335 Current lease obligations 74 2 9 (88) 96 93 TOTAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS 391 8 13 (88) 104 428 - 40 - NOTE 11. CURRENT LIABILITIES 11.1 - Current liabilities 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 restated Current debt (1) 36 46 Current lease obligations 93 74 Current tax liabilities 95 64 Trade payables 2,114 2,115 Customer contract liabilities (2) 863 846 Current provisions (3) 323 271 Other current liabilities, accruals/deferred income and similar: 1,375 1,292 amounts due from employees, social security and government 935 899 other non-financial liabilities 440 393 Overdrafts and short-term bank borrowings 387 488 Financial instruments - Hedging of debt 12 12 Other current financial liabilities 2 1 Total 5,300 5,209 See analysis in Note 8 to the consolidated financial statements. See analysis below. See analysis in Note 6.2 to the consolidated financial statements. 11.2 - Customer contract liabilities 12/31/2018 Translation Changes in Movements 12/31/2019 adjustments scope of arising from consolidation & operating other movements activities Advances and down-payments received on 498 (2) 3 (5) 494 orders Differences relating to percentage of 348 2 20 (1) 369 completion on contracts (1) Customer contract liabilities 846 23 (6) 863 (1) Primarily deferred income on construction contracts. - 41 - NOTE 12. REVENUE AND ORDER BACKLOG Analysis by type of revenue 2019 2018 Sales of goods 2,561 2,353 Sales of services 377 403 Construction contracts 10,750 10,434 Revenue 13,688 13,190 The amount of revenue recognized on works completed in the previous period is immaterial. Order backlog The order backlog represents the amount of work still to be done on projects for which a firm order has been taken, i.e. the contract has been signed and has taken effect (after notice to proceed has been issued and suspensive conditions lifted). The order backlog stood at €9,209 million as of December 31, 2019. 12/31/2018 Translation Changes in Movements 12/31/2019 adjustments scope of arising from consolidation operating activities Order backlog 8,485 84 (309) 949 9,209 maturing within less than 1 year 5,592 5,820 maturing within 1 to 5 years 2,541 3,011 maturing after more than 5 years 352 378 NOTE 13. OPERATING PROFIT The breakdown by operating segment of current operating profit and operating profit is presented in note 17. Analysis of other income and expenses from operations 2019 2018 restated Profits transferred from/losses transferred to joint operations 41 39 Proceeds from asset disposals 111 180 Reversals of unutilized provisions and impairment 99 145 Other income from operations (1) 396 381 Other income from operations 647 745 Profits transferred to/losses transferred from joint operations (26) (25) Carrying amount of divested assets (54) (125) Other expenses on operations (73) (76) Other expenses on operations (153) (226) (1) Mainly expenses invoiced back to associates in joint ventures and economic interest groupings. Analysis of other operating income and expenses 2019 2018 Other operating income Other operating income Other operating expenses (1) (28) (31) Other operating expenses (28) (31) In 2019: mainly expenses relating to restructuring at Société de la Raffinerie de Dunkerque (SRD). In 2018: expenses relating to restructuring at SRD, and one-off employee "purchasing power" bonuses in France. 42 - NOTE 14. COST OF NET DEBT AND OTHER FINANCIAL INCOME AND EXPENSES 14.1 - Analysis of cost of net debt 2019 2018 Interest income relating to the net cash position 17 14 Income from short-term investments 1 Financial income 18 14 Interest expense relating to the net cash position (12) (17) Interest expense on debt (39) (28) Financial expenses (51) (45) Cost of net debt (33) (31) 14.2 -Other financial income/(expenses), net 2019 2018 Dividends received from non-consolidated companies 3 1 Reversals of financial provisions 8 6 Proceeds from disposals of financial assets 3 1 Other income 8 Other financial income 22 8 Charges to financial provisions (1) (3) Carrying amount of divested financial assets (7) (4) Other expenses (12) (3) Other financial expenses (20) (10) Other financial income/(expenses), net 2 (2) NOTE 15. INCOME TAX EXPENSE 15.1 -Analysis of income tax expense 2019 2018 Current taxes (125) (85) Deferred taxes (4) (6) Back tax, tax relief, and other taxes not related to profit or loss (7) (2) Taxes on dividends (5) (4) Income tax expense (141) (97) Net change in provisions for income taxes 1 Income tax expense, net (141) (96) 15.2 -Tax proof (reconciliation between theoretical and actual income tax expense) The table shows the reconciling items between theoretical income tax expense, determined using the standard rate of 34.43% applicable to the parent company, Colas SA, and actual income tax expense for the period. 2019 2018 Theoretical income tax expense (124) (102) Impact of reduced or uplifted tax rates 33 33 Recognition of previously unrecognized deferred tax assets 4 4 Unrecognized deferred tax assets (1) (42) (53) Taxes not related to profit or loss (12) (5) Effect of French tax credits (CICE and CIR) 2 20 Effect of other permanent differences (2) (2) 7 Actual income tax expense (141) (96) Recovery judged too remote. Of which impact of future enacted tax rates in 2018: France -€1 million, United States +€12 million. 43 - NOTE 16. BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE In accordance with IFRS 5, "Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations", the classification of the Smac group as a held-for-sale operation as of December 31, 2018 (see Note 1.2.2) does not alter the presentation of income and expenses in the consolidated income statement. Consequently, the distinction between "Net profit/(loss) from continuing operations" and "Net profit/(loss) from discontinued and held-for-sale operations" is irrelevant for the Colas Group in 2018 and 2019. Basic earnings per share is obtained by dividing net profit attributable to the Group for the period by the number of shares outstanding as of December 31, excluding own shares held. 2019 2018 Net profit attributable to the Group (€) 260,762,000 226,069,000 Number of shares outstanding 32,634,183 32,635,406 Basic earnings per share (€) €7.99 €6.93 Diluted earnings per share is obtained by dividing net profit attributable to the Group for the period by the number of shares outstanding as of December 31 plus outstanding stock subscription options. As there are no longer any stock subscription options outstanding, diluted earnings per share is the same as basic earnings per share. Diluted earnings per share (€) €7.99 €6.93 2019 2018 Dividend per share (€) Interim dividend - - Final dividend €6.40 €5.55 Total net dividend €6.40 €5.55 2019 2018 Total dividend payout (€ million) Interim dividend - - Final dividend 209 181 Total net dividend 209 181 The total dividend to be paid in respect of the 2019 financial year will be submitted for approval at the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders on April 22, 2020. - 44 - NOTE 17. SEGMENT INFORMATION & OTHER FINANCIAL INDICATORS IFRS 8, "Operating Segments", requires operating segments to be identified on the basis of internal reports that are reviewed by the entity's chief operating decision maker in order to allocate resources to the segment and assess its performance. Determination of operating segments The operating activities of the Colas Group are structured as follows: Roads Mainland France : consists of the Roads business and Road Safety & Signaling activities in mainland France.

: consists of the Roads business and Road Safety & Signaling activities in mainland France. Roads Europe : consists of the Roads business in Europe, excluding France.

: consists of the Roads business in Europe, excluding France. Roads North America : consists of the Roads business in the United States and Canada.

: consists of the Roads business in the United States and Canada. Roads Rest of the World : consists of the Roads business in Africa, the Maghreb, the Indian Ocean, French overseas departments and territories, Asia/Australia, Latin America and the Middle East.

: consists of the Roads business in Africa, the Maghreb, the Indian Ocean, French overseas departments and territories, Asia/Australia, Latin America and the Middle East. Railways and other activities : consists of the Group's activities in Railways and Water & Energy Transport around the world.

: consists of the Group's activities in Railways and Water & Energy Transport around the world. Holding company : consists of activities carried out at Colas corporate headquarters. Operating segment information is compiled using the same accounting policies as used in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements, as described in the notes to the financial statements. Information about principal customers Roads Railways and Total other activities Public sector customers 59% 72% 61% Private sector customers and individuals 41% 28% 39% No customer individually represents more than 10% of revenue. - 45 - 17.1 - Segmental analysis Income statement by operating segment Roads Roads Roads Roads Railways Holding Total Mainland North Rest of the and other Europe company Group France America World activities 2018 restated Construction contracts and services 4,464 1,541 2,371 892 1,547 22 10,837 Sales of goods 585 299 970 373 124 2 2,353 Revenue 5,049 1,840 3,341 1,265 1,671 24 13,190 Profit before depreciation and 352 109 280 106 32 23 902 amortization Net depreciation and amortization expense on property, plant and (142) (48) (147) (53) (49) (22) (461) equipment and intangible assets Net amortization expense on right of (17) (6) (19) (5) (16) (5) (68) use of leased assets Current operating profit/(loss) 193 55 114 48 (33) (4) 373 Current operating profit/(loss) after 188 54 111 47 (35) (5) 360 Leases (1) Other operating income and expenses (5) (26) (31) Operating profit/(loss) 193 55 114 43 (33) (30) 342 Operating profit/(loss) after Leases 188 54 111 42 (35) (31) 329 (1) Cost of net debt (1) (1) (22) (2) (8) 3 (31) Interest expense on lease obligations (5) (1) (3) (1) (2) (1) (13) Other financial income/(expenses), net 1 (1) (1) (1) (2) Income tax (50) (10) (14) (19) (9) 6 (96) Share of net profits/(losses) of joint 4 9 3 11 1 28 ventures and associates Net profit/(loss) 142 52 78 31 (52) (23) 228 2019 Construction contracts and services 4,862 1,537 2,471 935 1,290 32 11,127 Sales of goods 617 332 1,084 415 107 6 2,561 Revenue 5,479 1,869 3,555 1,350 1,397 38 13,688 Profit before depreciation and 369 112 303 98 63 40 985 amortization Net depreciation and amortization expense on property, plant and (152) (53) (149) (46) (40) (22) (462) equipment and intangible assets Net amortization expense on right of (17) (6) (29) (9) (24) (5) (90) use of leased assets Current operating profit/(loss) 200 53 125 43 (1) 13 433 Current operating profit/(loss) after 196 52 121 42 (4) 11 418 Leases (1) Other operating income and expenses (13) (1) (14) (28) Operating profit/(loss) 187 53 125 43 (2) (1) 405 Operating profit/(loss) after Leases 183 52 121 42 (5) (3) 390 (1) Cost of net debt (2) (25) (4) (5) 3 (33) Interest expense on lease obligations (4) (1) (4) (1) (3) (2) (15) Other financial income/(expenses), net 1 1 2 Income tax (69) (10) (27) (17) (14) (4) (141) Share of net profits/(losses) of joint 5 3 2 32 1 43 ventures and associates Net profit/(loss) 117 46 71 53 (22) (4) 261 (1) After charging interest expense on lease obligations - 46 - Segmental assets and liabilities Roads Roads Roads Roads Railways Holding Total Mainland North Rest of the and other Europe company Group France America World activities December 31, 2018 Segmental assets 2,961 1,157 2,387 1,398 1,721 449 10,073 Segmental liabilities 2,380 756 1,285 857 1,299 699 7,276 Capital expenditure (1) 127 49 130 49 (71) 16 300 December 31, 2019 Segmental assets 2,926 1,210 2,427 1,554 1,372 460 9,949 Segmental liabilities 2,336 788 1,244 991 983 698 7,040 Capital expenditure (1) 140 44 64 49 16 24 337 Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net of disposals 17.2 - Revenue by geographical area France Europe North Rest of the Total Group (excl. France) America World 2018 Roads 5,426 1,882 3,343 844 11,495 Railways and other activities 1,013 462 3 193 1,671 Holding company 21 3 24 Total 6,460 2,344 3,346 1,040 13,190 2019 Roads 5,901 1,916 3,557 879 12,253 Railways and other activities 660 569 7 161 1,397 Holding company 35 3 38 Total 6,596 2,485 3,564 1,043 13,688 17.3 - Assets and liabilities by geographical area France Europe North Rest of the Total Group (excl. France) America World December 31, 2018 restated Non-current assets 1,928 727 1,437 470 4,562 Current assets 2,541 908 949 774 5,172 Held-for-sale assets 339 339 Total assets 4,807 1,636 2,386 1,244 10,073 Non-current liabilities 763 275 631 65 1,734 Current liabilities 3,005 800 653 751 5,209 Liabilities related to held-for-sale assets 333 333 Total liabilities 4,101 1,075 1,284 816 7,276 Net assets 706 561 1,102 428 2,797 December 31, 2019 Non-current assets 1,867 787 1,461 512 4,627 Current assets 2,614 916 966 826 5,322 Total assets 4,481 1,703 2,427 1,338 9,949 Non-current liabilities 773 305 566 96 1,740 Current liabilities 2,990 819 678 813 5,300 Total liabilities 3,763 1,124 1,244 909 7,040 Net assets 718 579 1,183 429 2,909 - 47 - 17.4 - Other indicators 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Current operating profit after Leases (1) 418 360 Net depreciation and amortization expense on property, plant and 462 461 equipment and intangible assets Net charges to provisions & impairment losses 151 100 Reversals of impairment losses and of unused provisions & other (99) (145) items EBITDA after Leases 932 776 (1) After charging interest expense on lease obligations. 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Cash flow after cost of net debt, interest expense on lease obligations and 780 698 income taxes paid (I) Changes in working capital requirements related to operating activities, (30) (295) including current impairment and provisions (II) Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net of (321) (288) disposals (III) Change in current and non-current lease obligations (IV) (88) (69) Free cash flow after changes in working capital requirements 341 46 (I)+(II)+(III)+(IV) - 48 - NOTE 18. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The tables below show aggregate notional amounts for each type of financial instrument used, split by final maturity (for interest rate hedges) and by currency (for currency hedges). All open derivative positions were contracted for hedging purposes. Hedges of interest rate risk Interest rate swaps Maturity Total Total Less than 1 1 to 5 years More than 5 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 year years On financial assets - - - - - On financial liabilities - 84 49 134 57 Interest rate options Maturity Total Total Less than 1 1 to 5 years More than 5 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 year years On financial assets - - - - - On financial liabilities - 45 0 45 0 To ensure that the City of Portsmouth (UK) can pay a fixed monthly fee under the 25-year urban road network upgrade and maintenance contract, Colas contracted an interest rate swap maturing in January 2028. This swap (receive floating rate, pay fixed rate) has a nominal amount perfectly aligned on the drawdown and repayment profile of the non-recourse loan financing the contract, such that the fixed cost of the loan is matched with the monthly fee received. As of December 31, 2019, the swap had a notional amount of €46 million (£39 million). Most of the interest rate hedges contracted by the Colas Group are cyclical swaps (pay fixed rate) and collars, which are used to hedge the seasonal profile of the Group's debt. The average amount of the swaps over the life of the instruments is €242 million (notional amount: €75 million as of December 31, 2019), and they mature on December 31, 2020. The average amount of the collars over the life of the instruments is €143 million (notional amount: €45 million as of December 31, 2019), and they mature on December 31, 2020. Hedges of foreign exchange risk HUF (1) GBP (1) USD (1) Other items 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 (1) Forward purchases 136 0 96 38 270 306 Forward sales 0 58 29 25 112 110 (1) Equivalent value in euros Hedges of commodities risk 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Forward purchases 1 2 Forward sales 0 1 Market value of hedging instruments The hedging portfolio was valued by an independent valuer using standard market practice. As of December 31, 2019, the hedging instruments portfolio had a negative market value (net present value) of €13 million, including accrued interest. That amount mainly reflects the net present value of interest rate swaps that partially hedge the Group's debt, -€11 million of which are fair value hedges and -€2 million are cash flow hedges. The market value of other instruments (hedges of a net investment in a foreign operation, or not part of a hedging relationship) was immaterial at the end of the reporting period. The negative market value of the interest rate swap contracted for the City of Portsmouth contract (€11 million, including accrued interest) is entirely offset by the €11m positive market value of the derivative embedded in the fixed contractual fee paid by the customer. - 49 - Consequently, after taking account of the derivative embedded in the fixed contractual fee paid by the City of Portsmouth, the financial instruments portfolio has a negative market value of €2 million (including accrued interest), presented in the balance sheet as follows: 2019 2018 Restated Financial instruments - Hedging of debt 11 11 Other current financial assets 1 3 Total financial instruments recognized as assets (a) 12 14 Financial instruments - Hedging of debt (12) (12) Other current financial liabilities (2) (1) Total financial instruments recognized as liabilities (b) (14) (13) Net value of financial instruments (a)-(b) (2) 1 In the event of a +1% movement in the yield curve, the negative market value of the hedging instruments portfolio (including accrued interest) would reduce from €13 million to €7 million; in the event of a -1% movement, it would increase to €20 million. In the event of a uniform 1% adverse movement in the exchange rate of the euro against all the other currencies, the hedging instruments portfolio would still have a negative market value of €13 million (including accrued interest). In the event of a uniform 1% adverse movement in commodity prices, the hedging instruments portfolio would still have a negative market value of €13 million (including accrued interest). NOTE 19. OFF BALANCE SHEET COMMITMENTS This note supplements the disclosures provided in Notes 3, 4 and 8 to the consolidated financial statements. No material off balance sheet commitments have been omitted from this disclosure, in accordance with applicable accounting standards. 19.1 - Guarantee commitments Maturity Less than 1 to 5 More than Total Total 1 year years 5 years 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Commitments given Guarantees and endorsements 150 40 34 224 63 Miscellaneous contractual commitments 40 47 98 185 124 Commitments received Contractual obligations - - - - - Collateral given Mortgages and pledges 9 53 12 74 85 19.2 - Other commitments Colas has issued guarantees for the 2019 financial year under the terms of Article 17 of the Companies (Amendment) Act 1986 of Ireland in favor of the following companies: Colas Teoranta, Road Maintenance Services Ltd, Colas Building Products Ltd, Cold Chon (Galway) Ltd, Colfix (Dublin) Ltd, Road Binders Ltd, Chemoran Ltd, Atlantic Bitumen Company Ltd, and Georgevale Ltd. - 50 - NOTE 20. EMPLOYEE BENEFIT OBLIGATIONS 20.1 - Average headcount The Group had an average headcount of 59,853 in 2019, compared with 61,514 in 2018. 20.2 - Employee benefit obligations 12/31/2018 Movements 12/31/2019 restated during 2019 Lump-sum retirement benefits 198 22 220 Long service awards and other benefits 95 (10) 85 Other post-employment benefits (pensions, 70 6 76 including plan assets) Total 363 18 381 20.3 - Employee benefit obligations and post-employment benefit obligations (excluding long service awards) 20.3.1 - Defined-contribution plans 20192018 Amount recognized as an expense 859 871 Defined-contribution plan expense consists of contributions to: health insurance funds;

pension funds (compulsory and supplementary schemes);

unemployment insurance funds. 20.3.2 - Defined-benefit plans Lump-sum retirement benefits Pensions (1) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Present value of obligation 220 198 649 423 Fair value of plan assets (dedicated funds) (573) (370) Net liability recognized (a) 220 198 76 53 Ratio of plan assets to present value of obligation 88% 87% (a) Includes overfunded plans, recognized as an asset in the balance sheet: 15 17 (1) These pension plans are managed by independent fund managers. Lump-sum retirement benefits Pensions 2019 2018 2019 2018 January 1 198 228 53 89 Current service cost 3 (1) 3 14 Interest expense on the obligation 3 3 1 Expected return on plan assets (2) Total expense recognized 6 2 4 12 Translation adjustments 3 (1) Transfers between accounts & other 1 (5) (11) Changes in scope of consolidation (13) Actuarial gains and losses recognized in equity (1) 15 (19) 21 (36) December 31 220 198 76 53 (1) Total actuarial loss recognized in equity in 2019: €36 million. - 51 - 20.3.3 - Main actuarial assumptions used for lump-sum retirement benefits, pensions and long service awards 2019 2018 Discount rate for lump-sum retirement benefits and long service awards: IBoxx € Corporate A10 (1) 0.9221% 2.1042% Discount rate for pensions (2) 0.20% to 3.10% 0.75% to 3.70% Life table - women INSEE 2012-2014 Women INSEE 2012-2014 Women Life table - men INSEE 2012-2014 Men INSEE 2012-2014 Men Age on retirement: managerial grades 65 65 Age on retirement: technical, supervisory & clerical staff, and site workers 63 63 Salary inflation rate 0.50% to 4.00% 0.50% to 4.00% A reduction of 50 basis points in the discount rate applied would increase the obligation by €15 million. The resulting actuarial loss would be recognized in "Other recognized income and expense". A reduction of 20 basis points in the discount rate applied would increase the obligation by €20 million on December 31, 2019. The resulting actuarial loss would be recognized in "Other recognized income and expense". 20.3.4 - Share-based payment In 2019, options to subscribe for new Bouygues shares were awarded by Bouygues to certain employees of Colas and its subsidiaries. The amount of the resulting employee benefit is immaterial. - 52 - NOTE 21. DISCLOSURES ON RELATED PARTIES AND REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND SENIOR EXECUTIVES Identity of related parties: Parties with an ownership interest: Joint ventures and joint operations: Associates: Other related parties: Bouygues and its subsidiaries, equity investees and associates. Carrières Roy, and various immaterial joint ventures. Tipco Asphalt, Mak Mecsek and various immaterial associates. Colas Foundation, and various non-consolidated companies. Analysis of transactions with related parties Expenses Income Receivables Payables 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Parties with an ownership interest 67 65 66 65 58 70 340 441 Joint ventures and joint operations 54 62 116 99 84 46 54 43 Associates 6 14 19 3 4 9 11 Other related parties 39 29 66 65 17 22 7 3 Total 160 162 262 248 162 142 410 498 Due within less than 1 year 410 496 Due within 1 to 5 years - 2 Due after more than 5 years - - Remuneration and benefits awarded to senior executives The senior executives covered by this disclosure are the members of the Management Committee. In 2019, the Management Committee had 6 members until May 14, then 5 until December 31 (the Chief Executive Officer, and four salaried executives). Direct remuneration The total amount of direct remuneration paid to the Management Committee in 2019 was €8.9 million (versus €6.7 million in 2018). Post-employment benefits Chairman and CEO: top-up pension scheme based on 0.92% of their reference salary for each year's scheme membership, capped at eight times the annual social security ceiling. Management of the scheme is contracted out to an insurance company. Other senior executives: employer contributions into a top-updefined-contribution pension scheme (4% of the executive's total remuneration). Share-based payment The benefit arising from awards of Bouygues shares to senior executives in 2019 is immaterial. Directors' remuneration (formerly "Directors' fees") The gross amount of remuneration paid by Colas and by companies in its scope of consolidation of Directors of Colas during 2019 in respect of the 2018 financial year was €217,119. - 53 - NOTE 22. ADDITIONAL CASH FLOW STATEMENT INFORMATION 22.1 - Determination of changes in working capital requirements related to operating activities Changes in working capital requirements include movements in current provisions recognized in the balance sheet. 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 restated Assets Inventories 20 (109) Advances and down-payments made on orders (3) (23) Trade receivables / Customer contract assets (153) (214) Other current receivables and current financial assets (32) 4 Sub-total: assets (1) (168) (342) Liabilities Advances and down-payments received on orders 3 68 Trade payables / Customer contract liabilities (4) 76 Current provisions 51 (6) Other current liabilities and current financial liabilities 88 (91) Sub-total: liabilities (2) 138 47 Changes in working capital requirements related to operating activities (30) (295) (1) (Increase)/Decrease (2) Increase/(Decrease) 22.2 - Net cash flows resulting from acquisitions and divestments of subsidiaries or activities. The principal acquisitions and divestments in the period were Skanska (Poland), Asfalcura (South America) and Smac (France). 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 restated Non-current assets (62) (707) Current assets (15) (648) Non-current liabilities 3 67 Current liabilities 16 481 Cash 26 6 Net acquisition/divestment cost (32) (801) Cash of acquired or divested companies (7) 78 Net liabilities related to acquisition of shares (2) 3 Net cash inflow/(outflow) from acquisitions and divestments of subsidiaries (41) (720) - 54 - NOTE 23. AUDITORS' FEES The table below shows fees for auditors (and member firms of their networks) responsible for the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Colas Group (parent company and subsidiaries). Mazars PwC KPMG 2019 2018 2019 2018 A - Audit: Colas SA 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.3 Subsidiaries 4.2 3.7 2.2 3.4 Sub-total 4.5 4.0 2.4 3.7 B- Non-Audit Services (1) 0.4 1.8 Total 4.5 4.0 2.8 5.5 "Non-Audit Services": In 2019, fees for PwC relating to tax-related services provided to subsidiaries outside of France; in 2018, fees for KPMG relating to procedures performed in connection with the acquisition of the Miller McAsphalt group and the divestment of Smac. - 55 - NOTE 24. IMPACTS OF FIRST-TIME APPLICATION OF IFRS 16, "LEASES" AND IFRIC 23, "UNCERTAINTY OVER INCOME TAX TREATMENTS" This note presents the effects of first-time application of IFRS 16 and IFRIC 23 on the consolidated financial statements and key performance indicators of the Colas Group. IFRS 16 The Colas Group has applied IFRS 16 with effect from January 1, 2019, with retrospective application and presentation of a comparative year. For lessees, IFRS 16 ends the distinction previously made between operating leases and finance leases. Lessees are required to account for all leases with a term of more than one year in a manner similar to that previously specified for finance leases under IAS 17, involving the recognition of an asset for the rights, and a liability for the obligations, arising under the lease. The Group has elected to apply the practical expedients permitted by IFRS 16 to exclude leases where the as-new value of the underlying asset is less than €5,000, and assets where the lease term is reasonably certain to be less than twelve months. Such leases are recognized in profit or loss as and when lease payments are made. The Group has also elected to account for each lease component separately, distinguishing the lease components from the non-lease (service) components. As permitted by IFRS 16, the Colas Group has not elected to apply the standard to leases of intangible assets. The impacts on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2017 (restated for IFRS 9), and on the financial statements as of December 31, 2018, are presented below; they relate mainly to the recognition of a right-of-use asset and a lease obligation, primarily in respect of property and equipment leases. The lease term used is the non-cancellable period of the lease, plus any extension options that the Group is reasonably certain to exercise. In the case of leases of property in France, the lease term is generally nine years. Given the absence of significant initial direct costs, the right-of-use asset equates to the present value of the future lease payments; it is amortized, and written down by means of an impairment allowance if there is an indication that it may have become impaired. The amounts of finance lease assets and liabilities previously classified as property, plant and equipment and as debt have been reclassified to "Right of use of leased assets" and "Lease obligations" respectively. Deferred taxes have been recognized on the difference between right-of-use assets and lease obligations falling within the scope of IFRS 16, as was previously the case with finance leases. IFRS 16 has the effect of reducing consolidated shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2018 by €22 million, net of deferred taxes. As of December 31, 2017, the impact was a reduction in shareholders' equity of €23 million, net of deferred taxes. First-time application of IFRS 16 did not alter the conclusions of the goodwill impairment tests conducted as of December 31, 2018. IFRIC 23 The Colas Group has applied IFRIC 23 retrospectively with effect from January 1, 2019, with no restatement of prior period comparatives on first-time application. First-time application has no impact on consolidated shareholders' equity, and results in provisions for risks that relate to corporate income taxes being reclassified as tax liabilities. The impact of IFRIC 23 on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2018 is presented below. - 56 - 24.1 - Simplified balance sheet at December 31, 2017, restated for IFRS 16 Consolidated balance sheet 2017 (a) Impacts of 2017 IFRS 16 restated Assets Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 2,491 (19) 2,472 Right of use of leased assets 241 241 Goodwill 512 512 Non-current financial and tax assets 747 5 752 Non-current assets 3,750 227 3,977 Current assets 4,168 4,168 Cash and cash equivalents 680 680 Financial instruments - Hedging of debt 14 14 Current assets 4,862 4,862 Held-for-sale assets and operations Total assets 8,612 227 8,839 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Shareholders' equity attributable to the group 2,797 (23) 2,774 Non-controlling interests 30 30 Shareholders' equity 2,827 (23) 2,804 Non-current debt 126 (9) 117 Non-current lease obligations 202 202 Non-current provisions 884 884 Other non-current liabilities and non-current tax liabilities 60 (1) 59 Non-current liabilities 1,070 192 1,262 Current debt 40 (5) 35 Current lease obligations 63 63 Current liabilities 4,580 4,580 Overdrafts and short-term bank borrowings 80 80 Financial instruments - Hedging of debt 15 15 Current liabilities 4,715 58 4,773 Liabilities related to held-for-sale operations 325 8 333 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 8,612 227 8,839 (a) The balance sheet as of December 31, 2017 was restated for the effects of first-time application of IFRS 9. 24.2 - Simplified consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2018, restated for IFRS 16 and IFRIC 23 A detailed analysis of these impacts is provided in Note 26 to the Colas Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018. Consolidated balance sheet 2018 Impacts of Impacts of 2018 published IFRS 16 IFRIC 23 restated Assets Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 2,832 (50) 2,782 Right of use of leased assets 370 370 Goodwill 674 674 Non-current financial and tax assets 731 5 736 Non-current assets 4,237 325 4,562 Current assets 4,598 4,598 Cash and cash equivalents 563 563 Financial instruments - Hedging of debt 11 11 Current assets 5,172 5,172 Held-for-sale assets and operations 331 8 339 Total assets 9,740 333 10,073 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group 2,790 (22) 2,768 Non-controlling interests 29 29 Shareholders' equity 2,819 (22) 2,797 Non-current debt 533 (30) 503 Non-current lease obligations 317 317 Non-current provisions 804 (12) 792 Other non-current liabilities and non-current tax liabilities 124 (2) 122 Non-current liabilities 1,461 285 (12) 1,734 Current debt 58 (12) 46 Current lease obligations 74 74 Current liabilities 4,577 12 4,589 Overdrafts and short-term bank borrowings 488 488 Financial instruments - Hedging of debt 12 12 Current liabilities 5,135 62 12 5,209 Liabilities related to held-for-sale operations 325 8 333 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 9,740 333 10,073 - 57 - Consolidated income statement 2018 Impacts of Impacts of 2018 published IFRS 16 IFRIC 23 restated 13,190 13,190 Revenue Other revenues from operations Purchases used in production (6,260) (6,260) Personnel costs (3,525) (3,525) External charges (2,849) 77 (2,772) Taxes other than income tax (167) (167) Net depreciation and amortization expense on property, plant and equipment and (461) (461) intangible assets Net amortization expense on right of use of leased assets (68) (68) Charges to provisions and impairment losses, net of reversals due to utilization (100) (100) Change in production inventories 17 17 Other income from operations 740 5 745 Other expenses on operations (226) (226) Current operating profit/(loss) 359 14 373 Other operating income Other operating expenses (31) (31) Operating profit/(loss) 328 14 342 Financial income 14 14 Financial expenses (45) (45) Income from net surplus cash/(Cost of net debt) (31) (31) Interest expense on lease obligations (13) (13) Other financial income 8 8 Other financial expenses (10) (10) Income tax (96) (96) Share of net profits/(losses) of joint ventures and associates 28 28 Net profit/(loss) 227 1 228 Net profit/(loss) attributable to the Group 227 227 Net profit/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1 1 Basic earnings per share (€) 6.93 6.93 Diluted earnings per share (€) 6.93 6.93 Consolidated cash flow statement 2018 Impacts of Impacts of 2018 published IFRS 16 IFRIC 23 restated Consolidated net profit/(loss) 227 1 228 Net charges to amortization and impairment expense and other adjustments to right of 68 68 use of leased assets Cash flow after cost of net debt, interest expense on lease obligations and income 629 69 698 taxes paid Reclassification of cost of net debt and interest expense on lease obligations 31 13 44 Changes in working capital requirements related to operating activities (295) (295) Net cash generated by/(used in) operating activities (a) 365 82 447 Net capital expenditure (300) (300) Acquisitions and disposals of equity investments (720) (720) Other cash flows from investing activities 42 42 Net cash generated by/(used in) investing activities (b) (978) (978) Capital increases/(reductions) paid by shareholders and non-controlling interests and (3) (3) other transactions between shareholders Dividends paid (270) (270) Change in current and non-current debt 391 391 Repayment of lease obligations (69) (69) Cost of net debt and interest expense on lease obligations (31) (13) (44) Net cash generated by/(used in) financing activities (c) 87 (82) 5 Other movements (including translation adjustments) (d) Change in net cash position (a+b+c+d) (526) (526) Net cash position at start of period 600 600 Cash related to held-for-sale operations 1 1 Net cash position at end of period 75 75 - 58 - NOTE 25. LIST OF PRINCIPAL CONSOLIDATED COMPANIES Unless indicated as being accounted for by the equity method, all the companies listed are consolidated as subsidiaries. Company Registered Office % interest 2019 2018 France Mainland France Colas Centre-Ouest Nantes 100.0 100.0 Colas Ile-de-France-Normandie Magny-les-Hameaux 100.0 100.0 Colas Nord - Est Nancy 100.0 100.0 Colas Rhône-Alpes-Auvergne Lyon 100.0 100.0 Colas Midi-Méditerranée Aix-en-Provence 100.0 100.0 Colas Sud-Ouest Mérignac 100.0 100.0 Aximum Magny-les-Hameaux 100.0 100.0 Spac Nanterre 100.0 100.0 Smac Issy les Moulineaux - 100.0 Colas Rail Courbevoie 100.0 100.0 Société de la Raffinerie de Dunkerque Dunkerque 100.0 100.0 Colas Digital Solutions Vélizy-Villacoublay 100.0 100.0 French overseas departments GTOI Le Port - Réunion Island 100.0 100.0 SCPR Le Port - Réunion Island 100.0 100.0 Colas Mayotte Mamoudzou - Mayotte 100.0 100.0 Colas Martinique Le Lamentin - Martinique 100.0 100.0 Sogetra Les Abymes - Guadeloupe 100.0 100.0 Ribal Travaux Publics Cayenne - French Guiana 100.0 100.0 French overseas territories Société Colas de Nouvelle-Calédonie Nouméa - New Caledonia 100.0 100.0 Europe (excluding France) Colas Belgium Brussels - Belgium 100.0 100.0 Colas Danmark A/S Glostrup - Denmark 100.0 100.0 Colas Ltd Rowfant, Crawley - United Kingdom 100.0 100.0 Colas Hungaria Budapest - Hungary 100.0 100.0 Colas Polska Sroda Wielkopolska - Poland 100.0 100.0 Colas CZ Prague - Czech Republic 99.1 99.1 ISK Kosice - Slovakia 100.0 100.0 Cesty Nitra Nitra - Slovakia 100.0 100.0 Colas Teoranta Maynooth - Irish Republic 100.0 100.0 Colas Suisse Holding SA Lausanne - Switzerland 99.2 99.2 Mak mecsek zrt (equity method) Budapest - Hungary 30.0 30.0 North America Colas Canada Inc. Toronto, Ontario - Canada 100.0 100.0 Colas Inc. Morristown, New Jersey - United States 100.0 100.0 Africa - Indian Ocean Colas Gabon Libreville - Gabon 89.9 89.9 Colas Madagascar Antananarivo - Madagascar 100.0 100.0 Colas Africa Cotonou - Benin 100.0 100.0 Transinvest Construction Ltd Petite Rivière - Mauritius 100.0 100.0 Gamma Materials (equity method) Beau Bassin - Mauritius 50.0 50.0 Colas du Maroc Casablanca - Morocco 100.0 100.0 Grands Travaux Routiers Rabat - Morocco 67.9 67.9 Colas South Africa Cape Town - South Africa 100.0 100.0 - 59 - Company Registered Office % interest 2019 2018 Asia Tipco Asphalt (equity method) Bangkok - Thailand 31.1 31.2 Hincol (equity method) Mumbai - India 30.0 30.0 Colas Australia Group Sydney - Australia 100.0 100.0 A full list of companies included in the consolidation is available from Olivier Grevoz. E-mail:olivier.grevoz@colas.com NOTE 26. PRINCIPAL EXCHANGE RATES USED FOR TRANSLATION PURPOSES Convention: 1 euro = x local currency units Europe Currency unit Exchange rate Average Exchange rate Average 12/31/2019 exchange 12/31/2018 exchange rate rate 2019 2018 Europe Croatia Croatian kuna 7.4395 7.4181 7.4125 7.418 Denmark Danish krone 7.4715 7.4661 7.4673 7.4532 United Kingdom Pound sterling 0.8508 0.8777 0.8945 0.8847 Hungary Forint 330.53 325.2991 320.98 318.9185 Poland Zloty 4.2568 4.2973 4.3014 4.262 Czech Republic Czech koruna 25.408 25.6697 25.724 25.6491 Switzerland Swiss franc 1.0854 1.1125 1.1269 1.155 North America United States United States dollar 1.1234 1.1195 1.145 1.1806 Canada Canadian dollar 1.4598 1.4854 1.5605 1.5292 Other Australia Australian dollar 1.5995 1.6108 1.622 1.5796 Morocco Dirham 10.7279 10.7657 10.9573 11.0831 Thailand Baht 33.415 34.7566 37.052 38.1624 - 60 - Attachments Original document

