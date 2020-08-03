Log in
Colas : Publication mensuelle du nombre d'actions à fin juillet 2020

08/03/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

PARIS, le

03/08/2020

  • Colas / Blue Iris Photography / Créavision / McAsphalt / Nedim IMRE - Graphix Images

PUBLICATION MENSUELLE DU NOMBRE D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT

LE CAPITAL ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE

ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF

Nombre d'actions

Nombre total de

Nombre total de

Date

droits de vote

droits de vote

composant le capital

Théoriques

Exerçables

30 juin 2020

32 654 499

64 433 244

64 411 633

29 juillet 2020

32 654 499

64 432 786

64 411 120

Ces informations sont également disponibles sur le site internet de Colas : http://www.colas.com

Société anonyme au capital de 48 981 748,50 € 1, rue du Colonel Pierre Avia - 75015 Paris 552 025 314 R.C.S. Paris - Code APE 4211 Z

Disclaimer

Colas SA published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 16:01:16 UTC
