Colas : Publication mensuelle du nombre d'actions à fin juillet 2020

PUBLICATION MENSUELLE DU NOMBRE D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT
LE CAPITAL ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE
ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L'AMF
|
|
Nombre d'actions
|
Nombre total de
|
Nombre total de
|
Date
|
droits de vote
|
droits de vote
|
composant le capital
|
|
Théoriques
|
Exerçables
|
|
|
30 juin 2020
|
32 654 499
|
64 433 244
|
64 411 633
|
|
|
|
|
29 juillet 2020
|
32 654 499
|
64 432 786
|
64 411 120
|
|
|
|
