COLES GROUP LIMITED

COLES GROUP LIMITED

(COL)
  Report
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/17
16.91 AUD   -0.41%
05:21pColes 1st Half Statutory Net Profit Falls, Adjusted Earnings Rise
DJ
02/13COLES GROUP LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
02/11Ocado steps-up spending as it counts cost of warehouse fire
RE
Coles 1st Half Statutory Net Profit Falls, Adjusted Earnings Rise

02/17/2020 | 05:21pm EST

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian supermarket operator Coles Group Ltd. said Tuesday that statutory net profit fell in its fiscal first half, largely due to the accounting of its recent spin off, but that adjusted earnings rose slightly.

The company said statutory net profit in the six months to Jan. 5 totaled 489 million Australian dollars (US$328 million), a decrease of 34%. However, that figure included the Kmart, Officeworks and Target businesses in the prior corresponding period, which were transferred to Wesfamers Ltd. prior to Coles being spun off from its former parent company.

On an adjusted basis, Coles said net profit excluding significant items and the impact of other accounting changes was A$498 million, a nearly 2% rise. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax rose less than 1% to A$725 million. Previously, Coles said it expected provisional first-half earnings in the range of A$710 million and A$730 million. Adjusted sales revenue rose more than 3% to A$18.8 billion.

The company declared an interim dividend of 30 Australian cents per share, in line with guidance given during the spin off.

Coles "delivered our demerger dividend commitments and are making clear, early progress on our strategy execution, particularly in supermarkets," Chief Executive Steven Cain said.

Looking ahead, Coles said that same-store supermarket sales in the fiscal third quarter were broadly consistent with the levels achieved during the second quarter. It added that liquor earnings are expected to remain under pressure in the second half.

Coles disclosed earlier this month that same-stores sales grew 2% in the first half and 3.6% in the fiscal second quarter.

Coles became an independent company in November 2018, at a time of increased competition in the Australian supermarket industry, where hefty margins had previously boosted profits of incumbents such as Coles and chief rival Woolworths Group Ltd.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
COLES GROUP LIMITED -0.41% 16.91 End-of-day quote.14.42%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 0.30% 43.27 End-of-day quote.19.30%
WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.27% 44.05 End-of-day quote.-9.36%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 36 131 M
EBIT 2020 1 337 M
Net income 2020 905 M
Debt 2020 614 M
Yield 2020 3,34%
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
EV / Sales2021 0,62x
Capitalization 22 557 M
Coles Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COLES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 15,37  AUD
Last Close Price 16,91  AUD
Spread / Highest target 9,40%
Spread / Average Target -9,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Cain Managing Director & Director
James Philip Graham Chairman
Matthew Swindells Chief Operating Officer
Leah Weckert Chief Financial Officer
Roger Sniezek Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLES GROUP LIMITED14.42%15 219
WALMART INC.-0.80%334 475
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.6.92%37 310
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.78%34 556
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%23 636
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LTD22.78%21 751
