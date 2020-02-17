Coles 1st Half Statutory Net Profit Falls, Adjusted Earnings Rise

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Australian supermarket operator Coles Group Ltd. said Tuesday that statutory net profit fell in its fiscal first half, largely due to the accounting of its recent spin off, but that adjusted earnings rose slightly.

The company said statutory net profit in the six months to Jan. 5 totaled 489 million Australian dollars (US$328 million), a decrease of 34%. However, that figure included the Kmart, Officeworks and Target businesses in the prior corresponding period, which were transferred to Wesfamers Ltd. prior to Coles being spun off from its former parent company.

On an adjusted basis, Coles said net profit excluding significant items and the impact of other accounting changes was A$498 million, a nearly 2% rise. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax rose less than 1% to A$725 million. Previously, Coles said it expected provisional first-half earnings in the range of A$710 million and A$730 million. Adjusted sales revenue rose more than 3% to A$18.8 billion.

The company declared an interim dividend of 30 Australian cents per share, in line with guidance given during the spin off.

Coles "delivered our demerger dividend commitments and are making clear, early progress on our strategy execution, particularly in supermarkets," Chief Executive Steven Cain said.

Looking ahead, Coles said that same-store supermarket sales in the fiscal third quarter were broadly consistent with the levels achieved during the second quarter. It added that liquor earnings are expected to remain under pressure in the second half.

Coles disclosed earlier this month that same-stores sales grew 2% in the first half and 3.6% in the fiscal second quarter.

Coles became an independent company in November 2018, at a time of increased competition in the Australian supermarket industry, where hefty margins had previously boosted profits of incumbents such as Coles and chief rival Woolworths Group Ltd.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com