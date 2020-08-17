Log in
COLES GROUP LIMITED

(COL)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/17
18.93 AUD   -0.99%
05:34pCOLES : Fiscal Year Statutory Profit Falls, Sales Revenue Rises
DJ
08/13COLES GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release
08/10Pay out or stay out? Dividends in doubt as Australian profits catch virus
RE
Coles : Fiscal Year Statutory Profit Falls, Sales Revenue Rises

08/17/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian supermarket chain Coles Group Ltd. said its statutory net profit fell in the fiscal year ended in June, but sales revenue rose as consumers spent more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coles said statutory profit was 978 million Australian dollars (US$705 million), a drop of 32%. However, the company said that was impacted by new accounting rules regarding leases, one-off items and its demerger from former parent Wesfarmers Ltd. Profit from continuing operations, which Coles said better reflects the underlying business, was A$951 million, a rise of 7%.

Statutory revenue from ordinary activities fell by 2% to A$37.8 billion, reflecting a change in how fuel sales are recognized. On an underlying basis, sales revenue rose by 7% to A$37.4 billion, Coles said. Underlying group earnings before interest and tax was A$1.4 billion, up 5%.

The company declared a final dividend of 27.5 Australian cents per share, a nearly 15% rise compared to the prior year's final dividend. That brings the full-year payout to 57.5 Australian cents.

"For our many shareholders, we have successfully executed the first year of our strategic plan, restored group profit growth for the first time in four years, and are on track to grow long-term shareholder value," said Chief Executive Steven Cain.

Looking into fiscal year 2021, which is currently underway, Coles said in the first six weeks, comparable supermarket sales are broadly in line with levels achieved in the fiscal second half. However, it said there is significant variation between states and store locations given uneven coronavirus restrictions around Australia.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
COLES GROUP LIMITED -0.99% 18.93 End-of-day quote.27.56%
WESFARMERS LIMITED -0.27% 47.48 End-of-day quote.14.69%
Financials
Sales 2020 37 118 M 26 793 M 26 793 M
Net income 2020 933 M 673 M 673 M
Net Debt 2020 9 139 M 6 597 M 6 597 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
Yield 2020 3,10%
Capitalization 25 251 M 18 203 M 18 227 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 113 000
Free-Float 94,9%
Technical analysis trends COLES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 17,90 AUD
Last Close Price 18,93 AUD
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target -5,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Cain Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
James Philip Graham Chairman
Matthew Swindells Chief Operating Officer
Leah Weckert Chief Financial Officer
Roger Sniezek Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLES GROUP LIMITED27.56%18 280
WALMART INC.11.58%375 517
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.10.24%38 171
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.96%28 556
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-15.63%22 254
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED19.36%18 845
