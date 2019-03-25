Log in
COLES GROUP LTD

COLES GROUP LTD

(COL)
Australia's Wesfarmers makes $1.1 billion bid on rare earths

03/25/2019 | 06:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Coles (main Wesfarmers brand) logo is seen on a facade of a Coles supermarket in Sydney

(Reuters) - Australian retail-to-chemicals conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd said on Tuesday that it had made a bid to acquire niche rare earths miner Lynas Corporation Ltd for A$1.50 billion (£807 million) in cash.

For Wesfarmers, the deal opens up a strategic play on a struggling niche producer with an asset in its homebase of Western Australia which is the world's sole producer outside of China of the rare earths needed in everything from electric vehicles to iPhones.

It comes as Lynas's shares have dragged along near 18 month lows as it faces hurdles over environmental licences in Malaysia where its chemicals plant is located.

Wesfarmers is mostly known as the operator behind home improvement depot Bunnings, and has recently spun off of supermarket chain Coles Group and exited coal. The conglomerate made an offer of A$2.25 per Lynas share, a near 45 percent premium to the miner's last close.

"Wesfarmers have a licence to operate within basically any industry. It's Wesfarmers' style to buy counter-cyclically at a depressed price. They can easily afford it. I think it will be interesting to see what other bidders come out," said an analyst for Wesfarmers to declined to be named as he was not authorised to speak to media.

The proposal, which includes a variety of conditions, is dependent on Lynas having relevant operating licences in Malaysia for satisfactory period following the close of the deal.

"The price is far too low and other bidders will likely pay more for it," said analyst Dylan Kelly of CLSA in Sydney.

"This also serves as a reminder of the limited political risk as well as its highly strategic nature."

Kelly said that the bid was too cheap because it priced Lynas's major rare earth, Neodynium at $50 a kilogram versus CLSA's long term target of $68/kg and spot of US$37/kg.

It maintained a high conviction buy on the stock.

Lynas, which is the only major rare earth elements miner outside China, is facing hurdles in licence renewals for its $800 million plant in Malaysia.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Grant McCool)

By Melanie Burton
