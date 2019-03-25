Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Coles Group Ltd    COL   AU0000030678

COLES GROUP LTD

(COL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coles : Ocado lands partnership deal with Australia's Coles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 08:38pm EDT
A customer leaves a Coles store in central Sydney

LONDON (Reuters) - British online supermarket pioneer Ocado has signed a partnership agreement with Australia's Coles Group, its fifth major overseas deal in less than 18 months as food retailers around the globe meet the challenge of online competition.

The deal will see Ocado’s technology and software develop Coles Online’s grocery business in Australia.

Two robotic distribution centres – or customer fulfilment centres (CFCs) as Ocado calls them - will be built and go live within four years, one in Sydney and one in Melbourne.

Coles shares rose as much as 3.1 percent. Though Ocado has a 1 percent share of Britain's grocery market, its £8.7 billion stock market valuation has been driven by the technology side of its business - providing international retailers with the infrastructure and software to develop their own online grocery businesses to compete with the likes of Amazon.

After struggling for years to post a profit it has flourished since late 2017, signing deals with U.S group Kroger Co, Casino in France, Sobeys in Canada, and ICA Group in Sweden.

Coles is one of Australia’s largest retailers, trading from 818 supermarkets, 911 liquor stores, and 712 Coles Express petrol stations across the country and generating sales in full year 2018 of A$39.4 billion (£22 billion). It is already a market leader in online grocery retailing in Australia through Coles Online, with more than A$1 billion of annual sales.

Coles Online’s plan is to serve customers in Australia’s larger urban areas by fulfilling orders through Ocado’s CFCs, with customers in less populated areas benefiting from Ocado’s store-pick software.

Coles will pay Ocado upfront fees upon signing and during the development phase, then ongoing fees linked to both sales achieved and installed capacity within the CFC and service criteria. The agreement is exclusive in Australia as long as certain conditions are maintained.

Ocado said it expected the deal to create significant long-term value to the business. It said it would be earnings negative in the current financial year as no cash fees will be recognised in revenue until operations start. Ocado expects minimal additional capital expenditure in full year 2019 with the majority of additional capex in the 18 months prior to the opening of the CFCs.

The Coles deal comes a month after Ocado announced a £1.5 billion retail joint venture in its home market with Marks and Spencer.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COLES GROUP LTD 0.17% 11.7 End-of-day quote.-0.34%
OCADO GROUP PLC 1.91% 1255.5 Delayed Quote.55.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COLES GROUP LTD
08:38pCOLES : Ocado lands partnership deal with Australia's Coles
RE
02/20COLES : Online Grocery Shopping To Grow with Click and Collect Service; Click an..
AQ
02/19Woolworths Plans Up to A$1.7 Billion Return to Shareholders
DJ
More news
Chart COLES GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Coles Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLES GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Cain Managing Director & Director
James Philip Graham Chairman
Davis Greg Chief Operating Officer
Leah Weckert Chief Financial Officer
Roger Sniezek Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLES GROUP LTD-0.34%11 037
WAL-MART STORES5.51%285 529
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC7.07%30 585
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION--.--%22 204
CARREFOUR13.35%15 072
FAMILYMART UNY HOLDINGS CO LTD-79.01%13 899
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.