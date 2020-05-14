Colgate Palmolive : 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability Report Details Progress Toward a Healthier Future

Colgate introduces ambitious targets for 2025

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s global manufacturing teams have cut absolute carbon dioxide emissions by a third, cut energy use by a third, and water use by half. The achievements are highlighted in “Building a Future to Smile About,” the Company’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility & Sustainability Report.

The reductions, versus per ton of product produced in 2002, mean Colgate has achieved or exceeded the five-year goals it set for 2020 in each of these critical areas. In the past year, Colgate has also taken significant steps toward building a healthier planet, including:

Introducing a first-of-its kind recyclable toothpaste tube, and making this technology available to third parties;

Earning TRUE Zero Waste certification for nine additional manufacturing facilities in 2019, bringing the global total to 16 -- more facilities in more regions than any other company; and

Saving water by encouraging conservation through Colgate’s “Save Water” program, which since its launch in 2016 has helped avoid the use of an estimated 99 billion gallons of water.

“Colgate is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for people, their pets and our planet,” said Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer. “This purpose has guided our efforts and inspires Colgate people to do even more.”

Setting its sights higher, Colgate also announced a new Sustainability Mission to “invite a billion homes to create a healthy and sustainable future.” The Company has set measurable targets for 2025 and beyond in a dozen areas. The targets include net zero carbon emissions by 2040 and 100% renewable electricity by 2030 for Colgate’s global operations; eliminating one third of new plastics used in products and packaging; earning 100% TRUE Zero Waste certification for Colgate’s global operations, and reaching 2 billion children with education to improve oral health, helping to create a zero-cavity future.

In 2020, the Company’s focus has included support for those in need to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the donation of health and hygiene products and pet food. Colgate has also mobilized five manufacturing facilities on three continents to produce and donate bar soap, specially packaged with instructions on proper handwashing to amplify the World Health Organization (WHO) #SafeHands message. The Company is working with partners including CARE and Save the Children to distribute the products around the globe.

About Colgate-Palmolive Company:

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company with 34,000 people dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people and their pets. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition and reaching more than 200 countries and territories, Colgate teams are developing, producing, distributing and selling health and hygiene products and pet nutrition offerings essential to society through brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, meridol, Tom’s of Maine, hello, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Filorga, eltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. The Company also is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving the oral health of children through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than one billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate’s global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

