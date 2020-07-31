Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Colgate-Palmolive Company    CL

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

(CL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/31 07:34:42 am
78.135 USD   +1.65%
07:35aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : 2Q Sales Rise on Higher Soap Demand
DJ
07:22aCOLGATE-PALMOLIVE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:56aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Announces 2nd Quarter 2020 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Colgate Palmolive : 2Q Sales Rise on Higher Soap Demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 07:35am EDT

By Robert Barba

Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported a roughly 1% rise in net sales in the latest quarter as demand for soap and cleaners remained elevated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The consumer-goods company reported second-quarter net sales of $3.89 billion, compared with $3.86 billion a year earlier. The company said sales growth was affected by foreign exchange in the quarter and said organic sales, which strip out such levers, were up 5.5% and reflected higher volume and pricing.

While the company continues to see higher demand for soaps and cleaners, it is starting to see the effects of consumers working down their pantry inventories, particularly in Europe, said Noel Wallace, chairman, president and chief executive, in prepared remarks.

Earnings for the quarter were $635 million, or 74 cents a share, compared with $586 million, or 68 cents a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were also 74 cents a share.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of 68 cents a share on sales of $3.78 billion.

Mr. Wallace also said the company has decided not to reinstate its guidance amid the pandemic.

"As we proceed through this pandemic we plan to reinstate our guidance when we have the visibility to forecast our results with more confidence, " he said.

Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
07:35aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : 2Q Sales Rise on Higher Soap Demand
DJ
07:22aCOLGATE-PALMOLIVE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:56aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Announces 2nd Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/28COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY : half-yearly earnings release
07/20COLGATE-PALMOLIVE WEBCASTS 2020 SECO : 30 a.m. ET
AQ
07/17COLGATE-PALMOLIVE WEBCASTS 2020 SECO : 30 a.m. ET
BU
07/17COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/26COLGATE PALMOLIVE : supports WHO's #SafeHands effort in Philippines
AQ
06/19COLGATE PALMOLIVE : An annual report of employee stock purchase, savings and sim..
PU
06/18COLGATE PALMOLIVE : Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Butterworth confront race in packaging
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 813 M - -
Net income 2020 2 517 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
Yield 2020 2,30%
Capitalization 65 841 M 65 841 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,56x
EV / Sales 2021 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 34 300
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Colgate-Palmolive Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 76,81 $
Last Close Price 76,87 $
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Noel R. Wallace Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Henning I. Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Michael Crowe Chief Information Officer
Patricia D. Verduin Chief Technology Officer
Rich Cuprys Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY11.66%65 841
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY5.22%325 882
UNILEVER N.V.-0.80%157 275
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC27.46%72 342
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-6.54%69 491
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED14.17%68 829
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group