Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

(CL)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/31 04:00:46 pm
68.6 USD   +0.03%
07:24aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : 3Q Profit, Revenue Rise
DJ
07:04aCOLGATE-PALMOLIVE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:56aCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : Announces 3rd Quarter 2019 Results
BU
Summary 
News Summary

Colgate Palmolive : 3Q Profit, Revenue Rise

11/01/2019 | 07:24am EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) said its third-quarter profit rose as sales increased about 2% from a year earlier, helped by higher volumes and prices.

The maker of Colgate toothpaste, Palmolive dish soap and Lady Speed Stick deodorant reported a profit of $578 million, or 67 cents a share, compared with $523 million, or 60 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time costs, the company reported an adjusted profit of 71 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 70 cents a share.

Net sales rose to $3.93 billion from $3.85 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $3.95 billion of revenue in the quarter.

Global unit volume increased 3%, pricing increased 1.5% and organic sales, which excludes divestments and currency fluctuations, increased 4.5%. North America net sales increased 1.5% during the quarter.

Write to Patrick Thomas at patrick.thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY 0.03% 68.6 Delayed Quote.15.26%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC 0.65% 3094 Delayed Quote.9.68%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 628 M
EBIT 2019 3 709 M
Net income 2019 2 376 M
Debt 2019 6 803 M
Yield 2019 2,52%
P/E ratio 2019 25,1x
P/E ratio 2020 23,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,20x
EV / Sales2020 4,07x
Capitalization 58 859 M
Chart COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Colgate-Palmolive Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 74,04  $
Last Close Price 68,60  $
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian M. Cook Executive Chairman
Noel R. Wallace President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Henning I. Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Michael Crowe Chief Information Officer
Patricia D. Verduin Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY15.26%58 859
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY35.45%310 505
UNILEVER N.V.11.71%156 482
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)48.56%67 022
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD20.65%66 319
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-0.81%54 713
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
