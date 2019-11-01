Colgate Palmolive : 3Q Profit, Revenue Rise

By Patrick Thomas

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) said its third-quarter profit rose as sales increased about 2% from a year earlier, helped by higher volumes and prices.

The maker of Colgate toothpaste, Palmolive dish soap and Lady Speed Stick deodorant reported a profit of $578 million, or 67 cents a share, compared with $523 million, or 60 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time costs, the company reported an adjusted profit of 71 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 70 cents a share.

Net sales rose to $3.93 billion from $3.85 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $3.95 billion of revenue in the quarter.

Global unit volume increased 3%, pricing increased 1.5% and organic sales, which excludes divestments and currency fluctuations, increased 4.5%. North America net sales increased 1.5% during the quarter.

