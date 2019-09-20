Log in
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

(CL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/20 04:10:00 pm
70.95 USD   --.--%
05:33pCOLGATE PALMOLIVE : 8-K Filing
DJ
09/17MARKETS RIGHT NOW : Energy stocks give back some gains
AQ
09/12COLGATE PALMOLIVE : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
AQ
Colgate Palmolive : 8-K Filing

0
09/20/2019 | 05:33pm EDT
0
08/21COLGATE-PALMOLIVE : Webcasts Presentation at the Barclays 2019 Global Consumer S..
BU
08/13COLGATE PALMOLIVE : warns Venezuelans not to buy fake imported toothpaste brands
RE
08/08Symrise first-half margin beats expectations on solid sales growth
RE
08/05COLGATE PALMOLIVE : Hot Summer Tips to Keep You Looking Cool
AQ
08/02COLGATE PALMOLIVE : Hot Summer Tips to Keep You Looking Cool
PU
07/31COLGATE PALMOLIVE : Thinking about trading options or stock in Alibaba, Anheuser..
PR
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 698 M
EBIT 2019 3 724 M
Net income 2019 2 383 M
Debt 2019 6 638 M
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 25,7x
P/E ratio 2020 23,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,30x
EV / Sales2020 4,13x
Capitalization 60 876 M
Chart COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Colgate-Palmolive Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 74,96  $
Last Close Price 70,95  $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian M. Cook Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Noel R. Wallace President & Chief Operating Officer
Henning I. Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Michael Crowe Chief Information Officer
Thomas W. Greene Chief Information & Business Services Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY19.20%60 876
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY32.62%305 071
UNILEVER N.V.14.92%160 100
UNILEVER PLC19.75%160 100
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)48.29%69 597
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC4.79%55 781
