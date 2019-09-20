Log in
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Equities
>
Nyse
>
Colgate-Palmolive Company
CL
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
(CL)
Report
09/20 04:10:00 pm
09/20 04:10:00 pm
70.95
USD
--.--%
05:33p
COLGATE PALMOLIVE
: 8-K Filing
DJ
09/17
MARKETS RIGHT NOW
: Energy stocks give back some gains
AQ
09/12
COLGATE PALMOLIVE
: Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
AQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Colgate Palmolive : 8-K Filing
0
09/20/2019 | 05:33pm EDT
0
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019
15 698 M
EBIT 2019
3 724 M
Net income 2019
2 383 M
Debt 2019
6 638 M
Yield 2019
2,44%
P/E ratio 2019
25,7x
P/E ratio 2020
23,6x
EV / Sales2019
4,30x
EV / Sales2020
4,13x
Capitalization
60 876 M
More Financials
Chart COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Average target price
74,96 $
Last Close Price
70,95 $
Spread / Highest target
15,6%
Spread / Average Target
5,65%
Spread / Lowest Target
-12,6%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Ian M. Cook
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Noel R. Wallace
President & Chief Operating Officer
Henning I. Jakobsen
Chief Financial Officer
Michael Crowe
Chief Information Officer
Thomas W. Greene
Chief Information & Business Services Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
19.20%
60 876
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY
32.62%
305 071
UNILEVER N.V.
14.92%
160 100
UNILEVER PLC
19.75%
160 100
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)
48.29%
69 597
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
4.79%
55 781
More Results
