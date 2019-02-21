Colgate Palmolive : Elects Lisa M. Edwards to Board of Directors

Colgate-Palmolive Company today announced that Lisa M. Edwards,
Executive Vice President, Strategic Business Operations, Customer and
Partner Engagement of Salesforce.com, Inc., has been elected to
Colgate's Board of Directors effective March 1, 2019. The Company also
announced that Ellen Hancock will retire from the Board effective May
10, 2019 at the end of her current term.
Lisa M. Edwards, 51, brings extensive leadership experience and
expertise in finance, e-commerce and information technology to Colgate’s
board. Ms. Edwards has served as Executive Vice President, Strategic
Business Operations, Customer and Partner Engagement of Salesforce.com,
Inc. (“Salesforce”), an enterprise software company, since 2017. She
joined Salesforce in 2012 as Executive Vice President, Finance, Head of
Global Corporate Services and Chief Procurement Officer. Ms. Edwards
previously served in several senior management roles at Visa Inc.,
including as Senior Vice President and Head of Global Business
Development and IP Strategy. Prior to that, she was an entrepreneur
after starting her career at Bain & Company.
Ellen Hancock, Former President of Jazz Technologies, Inc. (formerly
Acquicor Technology), will not stand for re-election to the Board of
Directors at Colgate’s 2019 Annual Meeting. Ms. Hancock has contributed
greatly to the Company’s success for three decades, especially through
her focus on Colgate’s corporate governance and information technology
strategy, and her leadership of the Board's Finance Committee.
Commenting on the new director election, Ian Cook, Colgate’s Chairman
and CEO, said, “We are delighted to welcome Ms. Edwards to the Board and
are pleased that she will contribute her outstanding capabilities to
Colgate. Ellen Hancock has our profound thanks for her immeasurable
contributions to Colgate’s business success and governance excellence,
and we extend our best wishes for her retirement.”
Separately, the Company also announced today that Colgate executive,
Dennis Hickey, 70, has elected to retire on February 28, 2019 after
nearly 42 years of service. Throughout his career, Mr. Hickey held a
variety of key financial positions for the Company, most recently
serving as Chief Financial Officer from 2011 until 2018, when he became
Vice Chairman.
Mr. Cook commented, “Esteemed for his financial expertise and
operational insights, Dennis has contributed greatly to Colgate's
success for over four decades. We're extremely grateful for his
leadership and wish him all the best in his retirement.”
