COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

(CL)
My previous session
News 
News

Colgate Palmolive : Hill's Unit Expands Dog Food Recall

03/22/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Colgate-Palmolive Co.'s (CL) Hill's Pet Nutrition unit said it has expanded a recall of canned dog food due to high levels of vitamin D.

Hill's said the recall, which it is conducting in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, adds several new products and more lots to products involved in a January recall prompted by a supplier error.

The company said the expanded recall was caused by the same vitamin premix received from a U.S. supplier that was the source of the January recall, adding that the affected products were distributed through retail pet stores and veterinary clinics nationwide.

Ingestion of elevated levels of vitamin D can result in vomiting, loss of appetite and weight loss, and in rare cases could lead to potentially life-threatening health issues such as renal dysfunction, Hill's said.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 591 M
EBIT 2019 3 738 M
Net income 2019 2 462 M
Debt 2019 5 733 M
Yield 2019 2,65%
P/E ratio 2019 23,29
P/E ratio 2020 22,02
EV / Sales 2019 4,01x
EV / Sales 2020 3,90x
Capitalization 56 724 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ian M. Cook Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Noel R. Wallace President & Chief Operating Officer
Henning I. Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Michael Crowe Chief Information Officer
Thomas W. Greene Chief Information & Business Services Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY10.60%56 724
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY11.50%256 387
UNILEVER (NL)8.08%167 742
UNILEVER7.08%167 742
UNILEVER NV (ADR)8.38%167 662
RECKITT BENCKISER8.73%60 863
