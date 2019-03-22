Colgate Palmolive : Hill's Unit Expands Dog Food Recall

By Colin Kellaher



Colgate-Palmolive Co.'s (CL) Hill's Pet Nutrition unit said it has expanded a recall of canned dog food due to high levels of vitamin D.

Hill's said the recall, which it is conducting in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, adds several new products and more lots to products involved in a January recall prompted by a supplier error.

The company said the expanded recall was caused by the same vitamin premix received from a U.S. supplier that was the source of the January recall, adding that the affected products were distributed through retail pet stores and veterinary clinics nationwide.

Ingestion of elevated levels of vitamin D can result in vomiting, loss of appetite and weight loss, and in rare cases could lead to potentially life-threatening health issues such as renal dysfunction, Hill's said.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com