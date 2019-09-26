Colgate-Palmolive : Named Industry Leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for Third Consecutive Year

Top Honor in the Household Products Industry Awarded to Colgate

Colgate-Palmolive has been named the top performing Household Products company by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices in recognition of its outstanding commitment to sustainable business practices. This achievement marks the company’s third consecutive year of recognition by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

Colgate is the industry leader in four of the nine categories used to assess the world’s largest companies in terms of economic, environmental, and social performance. In addition to the global ranking, Colgate was also recognized as the leading company in the Household Products industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability North American Index.

“In today’s marketplace, a company’s commitment to environmental, social and governance issues shapes stakeholder decisions, consumer purchase behavior and employment choice. We strive to be a leader on all fronts,” said Ann Tracy, Vice President, Global Sustainability at Colgate. “Through innovative and productive initiatives, such as our water stewardship program, oral care education initiatives and global zero waste plan, we demonstrate our commitment to all of our stakeholders, to the wellbeing of the communities we serve and to the planet we share. We are extremely proud to be recognized for our progress.”

Colgate focuses its sustainability efforts in three key areas:

Promoting Oral Health : Colgate is dedicated to helping its employees and local communities thrive and lead healthier lives. Colgate’s Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® is a pillar of the company’s commitment to community outreach, and it is among the most far-reaching and successful children’s oral health initiatives in the world. Through Bright Smiles, Bright Futures®, Colgate has brought free dental screenings and oral health education to more than 1 Billion children in 80 countries.

: Colgate is dedicated to helping its employees and local communities thrive and lead healthier lives. Colgate’s Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® is a pillar of the company’s commitment to community outreach, and it is among the most far-reaching and successful children’s oral health initiatives in the world. Through Bright Smiles, Bright Futures®, Colgate has brought free dental screenings and oral health education to more than 1 Billion children in 80 countries. Committing to Water Stewardship : Colgate is committed to being a leader of global water conservation efforts through its Save Water and #EveryDropCounts campaigns, reaching over four billion people in 70 countries. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, an individual can save the equivalent of 64 glasses of drinking water by turning off the faucet while brushing their teeth for two minutes. By encouraging consumers to turn off the tap while brushing their teeth, Colgate’s Save Water awareness campaign has saved 99 billion gallons of water globally since its inception in 2016. Through thoughtful partnerships with local and global organizations, Colgate is committed to promoting access to clean water, protecting aquatic ecosystems, preventing supply chain water risks, and enhancing water conservation efforts.

: Colgate is committed to being a leader of global water conservation efforts through its Save Water and #EveryDropCounts campaigns, reaching over four billion people in 70 countries. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, an individual can save the equivalent of 64 glasses of drinking water by turning off the faucet while brushing their teeth for two minutes. By encouraging consumers to turn off the tap while brushing their teeth, Colgate’s Save Water awareness campaign has saved 99 billion gallons of water globally since its inception in 2016. Through thoughtful partnerships with local and global organizations, Colgate is committed to promoting access to clean water, protecting aquatic ecosystems, preventing supply chain water risks, and enhancing water conservation efforts. Mitigating Climate Change: Colgate has pledged its support in the fight against climate change, and the company is taking action to reduce waste, energy use, and greenhouse gas emissions through partnerships with the U.S. Green Building Council, the TRUE Zero Waste program, and others. To date, 30% of Colgate’s manufacturing facilities across the globe are TRUE Zero Waste certified. Additionally, Colgate has made commitments to use plastic packaging made from 25% recycled content, and convert to 100% recyclable packaging by the year 2025.

This recognition from the DJSI comes during a period of momentum for Colgate, during which the company’s sustainability efforts have been recognized by several influential organizations and publications. In 2019 alone, the company was included on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies, earned a spot on the EPA’s Green Power Partnership National Top 100, and was named the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year by ENERGY STAR EPA, among others. Additional details about Colgate’s sustainability goals and accomplishments are available in its 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Report: Building a Future to Smile About.

About Colgate-Palmolive:

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom’s of Maine, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, eltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. For more information about Colgate’s global business, visit the Company’s website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures oral health education program, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com. CL-C

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190926005827/en/