Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Colgate-Palmolive Company    CL

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY (CL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Colgate-Palmolive : Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Second Consecutive Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 03:43pm CEST

Colgate-Palmolive has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the second consecutive year in recognition of the company’s demonstrated commitment to sustainability goals and ethical behavior, as well as the value it has generated for shareholders.

The DJSI evaluates 3,400 companies each year and ranks companies on measures of economic, environmental, and social performance. Colgate-Palmolive is the only U.S. company from the Household Products Industry to be included in both Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the DJSI North America Index.

“Colgate-Palmolive’s inclusion in the prestigious DJSI for yet another year affirms our dedication to promoting strong communities and a healthy planet,” said Justin Skala, Executive Vice President, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer. “Our commitment to global values, ethical behavior, and setting and achieving ambitious sustainability goals are deeply embedded in all we do, including how we generate shareholder value. From our commitment to ethical behavior in how we operate our business, to our water conservation efforts and promotion of oral health education, the entire Colgate-Palmolive team is involved in our efforts toward Building a Future to Smile About. We are grateful to all of our employees for their many contributions to these efforts.”

Colgate-Palmolive has been recognized for its sustainability efforts in a number of key areas.

Environmental Sustainability

Colgate-Palmolive’s sustainability efforts are exemplified by its leadership in water conservation through its Save Water and #EveryDropCounts campaigns, which have already reached nearly three billion people in more than 70 countries. It is a sponsor of the upcoming 2018 Climate Week NYC, a summit of business and policy leaders focused on advancing climate action, and will present on the important role of water conservation in inhibiting climate change.

Further, Colgate-Palmolive has taken steps to ensure that its own practices and operations are sustainable. In April 2017, the company committed to Walmart’s Project Gigaton to reduce its carbon emissions.

Human Health and Well-Being

In communities around the world, Colgate strives to bring healthy smiles to children in need by providing free dental screenings and oral health education through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program. Since its inception, Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® has reached more than 900 million children and their families across 80 countries.

Sustainable Culture

The company believes a sustainable business must be diverse and inclusive. Its efforts to cultivate a diverse culture have been recognized by numerous organizations and publications, including:

  • The Human Rights Campaign in its 2018 Corporate Equality Index, which gave the company a perfect score
  • 2017 LGBTQ Business Equality Excellence Award
  • One of Fortune’s Most Admired Companies for 2018 and 2017
  • One of Black EOE Journal’s Top 50 Employers for African Americans
  • One of the top 7 most diverse and inclusive companies in the U.S. in Thomson Reuters Diversity & Inclusion Index
  • 2017 Working Mother’s 100 Best Companies and Best Companies for Multicultural Women

Colgate-Palmolive’s core values and strategies for continuing its sustainability success are outlined in its Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Report: Building a Future to Smile About. To learn more, click here to access the company’s latest sustainability report.

###

About Colgate-Palmolive:

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Prescription Diet and Hill's Ideal Balance. For more information about Colgate's global business, visit the Company's web site at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate’s Sustainability Strategy, visit http://www.colgatepalmolive.com/en-us/core-values/sustainability. To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® oral health education program, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
03:43pCOLGATE-PALMOLIVE : Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Second Conse..
BU
09/20UK Brands Will Fail Palm Oil Promise
AQ
09/18COLGATE PALMOLIVE CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
09/17COLGATE PALMOLIVE : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
AQ
09/13COLGATE PALMOLIVE : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
09/13COLGATE PALMOLIVE : Patent Issued for Water-Based Antiperspirant And Aerosol Dis..
AQ
09/13COLGATE PALMOLIVE : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Low Water Stannous F..
AQ
09/13COLGATE PALMOLIVE : Patent Application Titled "Whitening Systems For Hydrophobic..
AQ
09/06COLGATE PALMOLIVE : Patent Issued for Oral Care Implement (USPTO 10,058,167)
AQ
08/27Royalties no more a king's ransom
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20Featured Stocks In September's Exec Comp And ROIC Model Portfolio 
09/17Retire Early With Effectiveness And Financial Freedom, But Don't Forget The S.. 
09/14CEOs That Focus On ROIC Outperform 
09/13Colgate-Palmolive declares $0.42 dividend 
09/13Can American Shale Keep It Up? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 714 M
EBIT 2018 3 999 M
Net income 2018 2 613 M
Debt 2018 5 529 M
Yield 2018 2,42%
P/E ratio 2018 23,15
P/E ratio 2019 21,36
EV / Sales 2018 4,15x
EV / Sales 2019 4,10x
Capitalization 59 692 M
Chart COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Colgate-Palmolive Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 68,6 $
Spread / Average Target -0,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian M. Cook Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Noel R. Wallace President & Chief Operating Officer
Henning I. Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Michael Crowe Chief Information Officer
Thomas W. Greene Chief Information & Business Services Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-9.97%59 692
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-8.58%212 475
UNILEVER (NL)1.91%162 807
UNILEVER1.87%161 384
UNILEVER NV (ADR)0.36%161 278
RECKITT BENCKISER-1.07%64 179
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.