Colgate-Palmolive : Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Second Consecutive Year

Colgate-Palmolive has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the second consecutive year in recognition of the company’s demonstrated commitment to sustainability goals and ethical behavior, as well as the value it has generated for shareholders.

The DJSI evaluates 3,400 companies each year and ranks companies on measures of economic, environmental, and social performance. Colgate-Palmolive is the only U.S. company from the Household Products Industry to be included in both Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the DJSI North America Index.

“Colgate-Palmolive’s inclusion in the prestigious DJSI for yet another year affirms our dedication to promoting strong communities and a healthy planet,” said Justin Skala, Executive Vice President, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer. “Our commitment to global values, ethical behavior, and setting and achieving ambitious sustainability goals are deeply embedded in all we do, including how we generate shareholder value. From our commitment to ethical behavior in how we operate our business, to our water conservation efforts and promotion of oral health education, the entire Colgate-Palmolive team is involved in our efforts toward Building a Future to Smile About. We are grateful to all of our employees for their many contributions to these efforts.”

Colgate-Palmolive has been recognized for its sustainability efforts in a number of key areas.

Environmental Sustainability

Colgate-Palmolive’s sustainability efforts are exemplified by its leadership in water conservation through its Save Water and #EveryDropCounts campaigns, which have already reached nearly three billion people in more than 70 countries. It is a sponsor of the upcoming 2018 Climate Week NYC, a summit of business and policy leaders focused on advancing climate action, and will present on the important role of water conservation in inhibiting climate change.

Further, Colgate-Palmolive has taken steps to ensure that its own practices and operations are sustainable. In April 2017, the company committed to Walmart’s Project Gigaton to reduce its carbon emissions.

Human Health and Well-Being

In communities around the world, Colgate strives to bring healthy smiles to children in need by providing free dental screenings and oral health education through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® program. Since its inception, Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® has reached more than 900 million children and their families across 80 countries.

Sustainable Culture

The company believes a sustainable business must be diverse and inclusive. Its efforts to cultivate a diverse culture have been recognized by numerous organizations and publications, including:

The Human Rights Campaign in its 2018 Corporate Equality Index, which gave the company a perfect score

2017 LGBTQ Business Equality Excellence Award

One of Fortune’s Most Admired Companies for 2018 and 2017

One of Black EOE Journal’s Top 50 Employers for African Americans

One of the top 7 most diverse and inclusive companies in the U.S. in Thomson Reuters Diversity & Inclusion Index

2017 Working Mother’s 100 Best Companies and Best Companies for Multicultural Women

Colgate-Palmolive’s core values and strategies for continuing its sustainability success are outlined in its Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability Report: Building a Future to Smile About. To learn more, click here to access the company’s latest sustainability report.

###

About Colgate-Palmolive:

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Prescription Diet and Hill's Ideal Balance. For more information about Colgate's global business, visit the Company's web site at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate’s Sustainability Strategy, visit http://www.colgatepalmolive.com/en-us/core-values/sustainability. To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® oral health education program, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180921005307/en/