News

Colgate Palmolive : Revenue Falls, Margin Compresses as Profit Rises

01/25/2019 | 07:36am EST

By Allison Prang

Colgate-Palmolive Co.'s (CL) profit in the fourth quarter rose as income tax costs declined substantially, but the company's top line also declined and its gross profit margin compressed.

The company reported net income of $606 million, up 88% from the comparable quarter a year ago. It reported earnings of 70 cents a share, up from 37 cents a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of 73 cents a share.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 74 cents a share down from 75 cents a share. Analysts were still expecting 73 cents a share.

Net sales fell 2.1%, to $3.81 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $3.77 billion.

Gross profit margin was 59.1%, down from 59.8% a year earlier.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

