Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2018 – 11:00 a.m. ET

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will provide a live webcast of its 2018 third quarter earnings conference call on Friday, October 26, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman and CEO, Ian Cook, and Senior Vice President - Investor Relations, John Faucher.

Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call on Colgate’s website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate’s website.

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, Tom’s of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Prescription Diet and Hill’s Ideal Balance. For more information about Colgate's global business, visit the Company's website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate’s global oral health education program, Bright Smiles, Bright Futures™, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com. CL-E

