COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY (CL)

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY (CL)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/15 04:30:32 pm
62.685 USD   +0.23%
Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2018 – 11:00 a.m. ET

10/15/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will provide a live webcast of its 2018 third quarter earnings conference call on Friday, October 26, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman and CEO, Ian Cook, and Senior Vice President - Investor Relations, John Faucher.

Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call on Colgate’s website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate’s website.

* * *

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, Tom’s of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Prescription Diet and Hill’s Ideal Balance. For more information about Colgate's global business, visit the Company's website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate’s global oral health education program, Bright Smiles, Bright Futures™, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com. CL-E


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 15 683 M
EBIT 2018 3 986 M
Net income 2018 2 601 M
Debt 2018 5 756 M
Yield 2018 2,66%
P/E ratio 2018 21,20
P/E ratio 2019 19,69
EV / Sales 2018 3,83x
EV / Sales 2019 3,78x
Capitalization 54 268 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 67,6 $
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Ian M. Cook Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Noel R. Wallace President & Chief Operating Officer
Henning I. Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Michael Crowe Chief Information Officer
Thomas W. Greene Chief Information & Business Services Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-17.11%54 104
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-13.95%196 320
UNILEVER NV (ADR)-6.27%151 984
UNILEVER (NL)-2.95%151 532
UNILEVER-4.71%151 532
RECKITT BENCKISER-6.63%60 066
