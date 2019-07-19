Log in
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

(CL)
Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2019 – 11:00 a.m. ET

07/19/2019 | 09:31am EDT

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will provide a live webcast of its 2019 second quarter earnings conference call on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by President and CEO, Noel Wallace, and Senior Vice President - Investor Relations, John Faucher.

Investors may access a live webcast of this conference call on Colgate’s website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate’s website.

* * *

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom’s of Maine, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, eltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. For more information about Colgate’s global business, visit the Company’s website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® oral health education program, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com. CL-E


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 623 M
EBIT 2019 3 746 M
Net income 2019 2 397 M
Debt 2019 5 913 M
Yield 2019 2,33%
P/E ratio 2019 26,4x
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,44x
EV / Sales2020 4,31x
Capitalization 63 427 M
