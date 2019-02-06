Log in
Colgate-Palmolive : Webcasts Presentation at The Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference

02/06/2019 | 09:31am EST

Colgate-Palmolive Chairman and CEO, Ian Cook, and Colgate-Palmolive President and COO, Noel Wallace, will present on Friday, February 22nd at 8:00 a.m. ET at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference.

Investors may access a live webcast of this presentation and the presentation slides on Colgate’s website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the ‘Investor Center’ page of Colgate’s website.

* * *

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom’s of Maine, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Elta MD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. For more information about Colgate’s global business, visit the Company’s website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® oral health education program, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com. CL-C


Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 591 M
EBIT 2019 3 742 M
Net income 2019 2 467 M
Debt 2019 5 757 M
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 22,83
P/E ratio 2020 21,49
EV / Sales 2019 3,97x
EV / Sales 2020 3,87x
Capitalization 56 150 M
NameTitle
Ian M. Cook Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Noel R. Wallace President & Chief Operating Officer
Henning I. Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Michael Crowe Chief Information Officer
Thomas W. Greene Chief Information & Business Services Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY9.53%56 150
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY6.01%243 754
UNILEVER NV (ADR)3.36%159 766
UNILEVER (NL)2.95%159 487
UNILEVER2.85%159 487
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)16.85%55 161
