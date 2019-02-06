Colgate-Palmolive : Webcasts Presentation at The Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference

Colgate-Palmolive Chairman and CEO, Ian Cook, and Colgate-Palmolive
President and COO, Noel Wallace, will present on Friday, February 22nd
at 8:00 a.m. ET at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference.
Investors may access a live webcast of this presentation and the
presentation slides on Colgate’s website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com.
For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded
version of the webcast will be made available through the ‘Investor
Center’ page of Colgate’s website.
