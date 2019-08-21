Log in
Colgate-Palmolive : Webcasts Presentation at the Barclays 2019 Global Consumer Staples Conference

08/21/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) President and CEO, Noel Wallace, will present on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7:30 a.m. ET at the Barclays 2019 Global Consumer Staples Conference.

Investors may access a live webcast of this presentation and the presentation slides on Colgate’s website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center page of Colgate’s website.

* * *

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom’s of Maine, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, eltaMD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill’s Science Diet and Hill’s Prescription Diet. For more information about Colgate’s global business, visit the Company’s website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures oral health education program, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com. CL-C


© Business Wire 2019
