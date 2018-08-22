Colgate-Palmolive : Webcasts Presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman and CEO, Ian Cook, will present on
Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. ET at the Barclays Global
Consumer Staples Conference.
Investors may access a live webcast of this presentation and the
presentation slides on Colgate’s website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com.
For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded
version of the webcast will be made available through the ‘Investor
Center’ page of Colgate’s website.
* * *
About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer
products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care
and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and
territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand
names as Colgate, Palmolive, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso,
Kolynos, elmex, Tom’s of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Soupline, and
Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Prescription Diet and
Hill’s Ideal Balance. For more information about Colgate's global
business, visit the Company's website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com.
To learn more about Colgate’s global oral health education program,
Bright Smiles, Bright Futures™, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com.
