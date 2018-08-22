Colgate-Palmolive : Webcasts Presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

Log in
08/22/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman and CEO, Ian Cook, will present on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 7:30 a.m. ET at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.

Investors may access a live webcast of this presentation and the presentation slides on Colgate’s website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the ‘Investor Center’ page of Colgate’s website.

* * *

About Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sorriso, Kolynos, elmex, Tom’s of Maine, Sanex, Ajax, Axion, Soupline, and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Prescription Diet and Hill’s Ideal Balance. For more information about Colgate's global business, visit the Company's website at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate’s global oral health education program, Bright Smiles, Bright Futures™, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com. CL-C


© Business Wire 2018
