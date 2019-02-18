Log in
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

(CL)
My previous session
New Consumer CEOs Are Getting Tougher, Shorter Jobs

02/18/2019

By WSJ City

Running a multibillion-dollar consumer company is a more bruising job than it used to be. The new bosses may struggle to last as long as the retiring ones, writes Carol Ryan for Heard on the Street.The world's largest packaged-goods companies are going through a bout of c-suite churn. Colgate-Palmolive became the latest to name a new CEO following appointments at Unilever, PepsiCo and Campbell Soup at the end of last year. The top job is open at Reckitt Benckiser.

KEY FACTS 

   -- The incoming bosses will have a bumpier time than their predecessors. 
 
   -- Managers now have hundreds, if not thousands, of scrappy competitors to 
      keep tabs on. 
 
   -- A big part of the chief executive's job now is to manage a portfolio 
      shift towards faster-growing areas. 
 
   -- But it is arguably becoming easier to make mistakes in deal-making. 
 
   -- Looking for targets is taking more time too.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Consumer companies are also a new favourite with activist investors: 27 had activists on their share register last year, according to Lazard. Other investors too are starting to recognise the benefits of a fresh perspective. This ensures that CEOs who get things wrong won't overstay their welcome.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

---

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY 1.57% 66.48 Delayed Quote.11.69%
RECKITT BENCKISER 0.32% 6017 Delayed Quote.0.07%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-ADR End-of-day quote.
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 607 M
EBIT 2019 3 758 M
Net income 2019 2 506 M
Debt 2019 5 757 M
Yield 2019 2,63%
P/E ratio 2019 23,14
P/E ratio 2020 22,03
EV / Sales 2019 4,06x
EV / Sales 2020 3,97x
Capitalization 57 659 M
Chart COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Colgate-Palmolive Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 63,8 $
Spread / Average Target -4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian M. Cook Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Noel R. Wallace President & Chief Operating Officer
Henning I. Jakobsen Chief Financial Officer
Michael Crowe Chief Information Officer
Thomas W. Greene Chief Information & Business Services Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY11.69%57 659
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY7.14%246 356
UNILEVER (NL)3.19%158 347
UNILEVER3.42%158 347
UNILEVER NV (ADR)2.51%158 334
ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES (THE)19.15%55 984
