19/03/20 COVID-19 UPDATE: BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN IN PLACE AND DEMAND LEVELS REMAIN CONSISTENT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 19 MARCH 2020

COVID-19 UPDATE: BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN IN PLACE AND

DEMAND LEVELS REMAIN CONSISTENT

Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) has put in place a strategic response plan to ensure continuity in service delivery and to protect revenue streams during any COVID-19 related disruption.

Vehicle subscription and rental demand continue to remain consistent during this period of COVID-19 restrictions and uncertainty. Website traffic, booking requests and revenue metrics remain consistent with prior performance, and in some cases have improved. Since the launch of rideshare rentals and Carly car subscription, focus has been shifting away from the highly competitive travel-related car rental market, so the recently imposed travel restrictions are expected to have a limited impact on revenue and bookings in the near term.

A business continuity plan is in place to ensure minimal disruption to operations. The head office team in Sydney is equipped to work remotely if and when required. The support team in Manila has moved seamlessly to a remote working arrangement following the Philippines Government-mandated lockdown on 16 March. Normal customer communication channels including phone, email and livechat remain operational. Carly and DriveMyCar are fortunate to have partnered with multiple vehicle suppliers in various locations, which provide alternative options for vehicle supply and handover services.

While the full impact of COVID-19 on the economy and consumers is still unknown, Collaborate's online operating model and cloud-based technology positions the business well to cope with future operational challenges. In an environment of economic uncertainty, Collaborate's flexible vehicle access products appeal to businesses and consumers who are seeking to access vehicles without the burden of a long-term financial commitment.

KEY POINTS

Metrics for Carly car subscription for the week ending 15 March 2020 compare favourably with the prior 12 week average

Unique Subscription Request & Enquiry increased by 106% Live subscriptions increased by 16%.

Metrics for DriveMyCar for the week ending 15 March 2020 also compare favourably with the prior 12 week average

for the week ending 15 March 2020 also compare favourably with the prior 12 week average Unique Organic Booking Requests increased by 30%



Total Confirmed Rideshare Bookings increased by 71%.

Importantly, no increase has been detected in the rate of booking cancellations.

The recent announcement of the imminent closure of Maven, Holden's rideshare rental service, a leading supplier of vehicles to Uber drivers, has resulted in increased demand for vehicles through DriveMyCar .

Suite 3, Level 7, 189 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Tel: +61 2 8889 3641

E: shareholder@collaboratecorp.com W: www.collaboratecorp.com

ACN 066 153 982