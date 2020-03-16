Collaborate : 16/03/20 Appendix 3Y Change of Directors Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Collaborate Corporation Limited
ABN
60 066 153 982
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Christopher James Noone
Date of last notice
12 March 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect.
Nature of indirect interest
Noone Holdings Pty Ltd as trustee for the C and K
Noone Family Trust
Mr Noone is a director and shareholder of the
Date of change
12 and 13 March 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
Nil.
Indirect
|
3,770,833 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares).
883,333 options exercisable at $0.0198 with
various expiry dates (Executive A Options).
883,333 options exercisable at $0.0298 with
various expiry dates (Executive B Options).
3,500,000 options exercisable at $0.0494 each
with an expiry date of 23 November 2020 (Officer
A Options).
7,000,000 options exercisable at $0.0792 each
with an expiry date of 23 November 2020 (Officer
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
336,110 options exercisable at $0.015 each on or
before 18 December 2020 (Unquoted Options).
Class
Shares
Number acquired
421,290 Shares
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$3,770
No. of securities held after change
Direct
Nil.
Indirect
|
4,192,123 Shares.
|
883,333 Executive A Options.
|
883,333 Executive B Options.
|
3,500,000 Officer A Options.
|
7,000,000 Officer B Options.
|
336,110 Unquoted Options.
Nature of change
On market purchase.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Not applicable.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
No. and class of securities to
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the
If so, was prior written clearance
