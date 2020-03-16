Collaborate : 16/03/20 Appendix 3Y Change of Directors Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Collaborate Corporation Limited ABN 60 066 153 982

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Christopher James Noone Date of last notice 12 March 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect. Nature of indirect interest Noone Holdings Pty Ltd as trustee for the C and K (including registered holder) Noone Family Trust Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Mr Noone is a director and shareholder of the company and a beneficiary of the trust. Date of change 12 and 13 March 2020 No. of securities held prior to change Direct Nil. Indirect 3,770,833 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares). 883,333 options exercisable at $0.0198 with various expiry dates (Executive A Options). 883,333 options exercisable at $0.0298 with various expiry dates (Executive B Options). 3,500,000 options exercisable at $0.0494 each with an expiry date of 23 November 2020 (Officer A Options). 7,000,000 options exercisable at $0.0792 each with an expiry date of 23 November 2020 (Officer B Options).