COLLABORATE CORPORATION LIMITED

(CL8)
Collaborate : 16/03/20 Appendix 3Y Change of Directors Interest Notice

03/16/2020 | 12:12am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Collaborate Corporation Limited

ABN

60 066 153 982

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Christopher James Noone

Date of last notice

12 March 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect.

Nature of indirect interest

Noone Holdings Pty Ltd as trustee for the C and K

(including registered holder)

Noone Family Trust

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Mr Noone is a director and shareholder of the

company and a beneficiary of the trust.

Date of change

12 and 13 March 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

Nil.

Indirect

3,770,833 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares).

883,333 options exercisable at $0.0198 with

various expiry dates (Executive A Options).

883,333 options exercisable at $0.0298 with

various expiry dates (Executive B Options).

3,500,000 options exercisable at $0.0494 each

with an expiry date of 23 November 2020 (Officer

A Options).

7,000,000 options exercisable at $0.0792 each

with an expiry date of 23 November 2020 (Officer

B Options).

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

336,110 options exercisable at $0.015 each on or

before 18 December 2020 (Unquoted Options).

Class

Shares

Number acquired

421,290 Shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$3,770

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

Direct

Nil.

Indirect

4,192,123 Shares.

883,333 Executive A Options.

883,333 Executive B Options.

3,500,000 Officer A Options.

7,000,000 Officer B Options.

336,110 Unquoted Options.

Nature of change

On market purchase.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

exercise of options, issue of securities under

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable.

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the

No

securities or contracts

detailed

above traded during a

+closed

period where prior

written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance

Not applicable.

provided to allow the trade to

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was

Not applicable.

provided, on what date was this

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Collaborate Corporation Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 04:11:03 UTC
