Collaborate : 17/10/19 - Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

COLLABORATE CORPORATION LIMITED ABN 60 066 153 982 N O T I C E O F A N N U A L G E N E R A L M E E T I N G E X P L A N A T O R Y M E M O R A N D U M P R O X Y F O R M Date of Meeting Thursday, 21 November 2019 Time of Meeting 3:00 pm (AEDT) Place of Meeting Work Club Sydney Barangaroo, G, 201 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000 ANNUAL REPORT The 2019 Annual Report is available from the Company's website via the following link: https://collaboratecorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/190829-CL8-Annual-Report-FY19.pdf NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The Annual General Meeting of Collaborate Corporation Limited (Company or Collaborate) is to be held on Thursday, 21 November 2019 at Work Club Sydney Barangaroo, G, 201 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000, commencing at 3:00 pm (AEDT). The Explanatory Memorandum that accompanies and forms part of this Notice describes the matters to be considered at this meeting. BUSINESS Financial and Other Reports - Year Ended 30 June 2019 (no resolution required) To receive and consider the Financial Report, the declaration of Directors, the Remuneration Report and the Directors' Report and of the Auditor for the year ended 30 June 2019. Resolution 1 - Non-Binding Resolution to Adopt Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment the following resolution as a non-bindingresolution: "That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given to adopt the Remuneration Report as set out in the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2019." Note: the vote on this Resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Voting Prohibition Statement: A vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons: a member of the Key Management Personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or a Closely Related Party of such a member. However, a person (the voter) described above may cast a vote on this Resolution as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person described above and either: the voter is appointed as a proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or the voter is the Chair and the appointment of the Chair as proxy: does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; and expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. Resolution 2 - Re-election of Director - Mrs Michelle Vanzella To consider, and if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mrs Vanzella, being a director of the Company who retires by rotation in accordance with Clause 13.2 of the Company's Constitution, Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, and being eligible and offering herself for re-election, be re-elected as a director of the Company." Resolution 3 - Re-election of Director - Mr Stephen Abolakian To consider, and if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr Abolakian, being a director of the Company who, having been appointed on 14 February 2019, retires in accordance with Clause 13.4 of the Company's Constitution, Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, and being eligible and offering himself for re-election, be re-elected as a director of the Company." Resolution 4 - Re-election of Director - Mr Todd Hunter To consider, and if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr Hunter, being a director of the Company who, having been appointed on 1 October 2019, retires in accordance with Clause 13.4 of the Company's Constitution, Listing Rule 14.4 and for all other purposes, and being eligible and offering himself for re-election, be re-elected as a director of the Company." 2 Resolution 5 - Ratification of Prior Issue - Shares under the June 2019 Placement (Listing Rule 7.1) To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4, and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve and ratify the issue of 30,349,241 Shares under the June 2019 Placement to Turners Automotive Group Limited on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for the person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Resolution 6 - Ratification of Prior Issue - Shares under the June 2019 Placement (Listing Rule 7.1A) To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4, and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve and ratify the issue of 69,650,759 Shares under the June 2019 Placement to Turners Automotive Group Limited on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Resolution 7 - Issue of Options under the June 2019 Placement To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1, and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue 66,666,667 Unquoted Options under the June 2019 Placement to Turners Automotive Group Limited on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of any person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue and any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for the person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Resolution 8 - Ratification of Prior Issue - Shares issued to Corporate Adviser pursuant to the Placement Mandate To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4, and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve and ratify the issue of 2,000,000 Shares under the Placement Mandate on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for the person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Resolution 9 - Ratification of Prior Issue - Shares issued to Corporate Adviser pursuant to the Entitlement Issue Mandate To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4, and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve and ratify the issue of 3,196,982 Shares under the Entitlement Issue Mandate on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for the person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. 3 Resolution 10 - Ratification of Prior Issue - Shares issued under the Controlled Placement Deed To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.4, and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve and ratify the issue of 22,500,000 Shares under the Controlled Placement Deed on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who participated in the issue or any associates of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for the person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Resolution 11 - Non-Executive Directors' Remuneration To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Clause 13.8 of the Company's Constitution, ASX Listing Rule 10.17 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve an increase of the maximum total aggregate amount of fees payable to non-executive directors from $150,000 per annum to $250,000 per annum in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of any Director or any associates of the Directors. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by a person as a proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form, or, it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. Voting Prohibition Statement: A person appointed as a proxy must not vote, on the basis of that appointment, on this Resolution if: the proxy is either: a member of the Key Management Personnel; or a Closely Related Party of such a member; and the appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution. However, the above prohibition does not apply if: the proxy is the Chair; and the appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even though this Resolution is connected directly or indirectly with remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. Resolution 12 - Approval of 10% Placement Capacity To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment the following resolution as a special resolution: "That, for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue up to that number of Equity Securities equal to 10% of the issued capital of the Company (at the time of issue) calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Memorandum." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company) or an associate of that person (or those persons). However, the Company will not disregard a vote if: it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM The Explanatory Memorandum is incorporated in and comprises part of this Notice. Shareholders are referred to the Glossary in the Explanatory Memorandum which contains definitions of capitalised terms used both in this Notice and the Explanatory Memorandum. PROXIES Please note that: A member entitled to attend and vote is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies to attend and vote on behalf of the member.

A proxy need not be a member of the Company, but must be a natural person (not a corporation). A proxy may also be appointed by reference to an office held by the proxy (e.g. "the Company Secretary"). 4 Where more than one proxy is appointed, each proxy may be appointed to represent a specified proportion of the member's voting rights. If no such proportion is specified, each proxy may exercise half of the member's votes. Shareholders and their proxies should be aware that changes to the Corporations Act made in 2011 mean that: if proxy holders vote, they must cast all directed proxies as directed; and

any directed proxies which are not voted will automatically default to the Chair, who must vote the proxies as directed. Further details on these changes are set out below. Proxy vote if appointment specifies way to vote Section 250BB(1) of the Corporations Act provides that an appointment of a proxy may specify the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution and, if it does: the proxy need not vote on a show of hands, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and

if the proxy has 2 or more appointments that specify different ways to vote on the resolution, the proxy must not vote on a show of hands; and

if the proxy is the chair of the meeting at which the resolution is voted on, the proxy must vote on a poll, and must vote that way (i.e. as directed); and

if the proxy is not the chair, the proxy need not vote on the poll, but if the proxy does so, the proxy must vote that way (i.e. as directed). Transfer of non-chair proxy to chair in certain circumstances Section 250BC of the Corporations Act provides that, if: an appointment of a proxy specifies the way the proxy is to vote on a particular resolution at a meeting of the Company's members; and

the appointed proxy is not the chair of the meeting; and

at the meeting, a poll is duly demanded on the resolution; and

either of the following applies: the proxy is not recorded as attending the meeting; or the proxy does not vote on the resolution, the chair of the meeting is taken, before voting on the resolution closes, to have been appointed as the proxy for the purposes of voting on the resolution at the meeting. The enclosed Proxy Form provides further details on appointing proxies and lodging Proxy Forms. Completed Proxy Forms (together with any authority under which the proxy was signed or a certified copy of the authority) must be returned before 3:00 pm (AEDT) on Tuesday, 19 November 2019. VOTING ENTITLEMENTS For the purposes of section 1074E(2) of the Corporations Act and regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001, the Company has determined that members holding ordinary shares as set out in the Company's share register at 7:00 pm (AEDT) on Tuesday, 19 November 2019 will be entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting. CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVE Any corporate Shareholder who has appointed a person to act as its corporate representative at the meeting should provide that person with an original (or certified copy) certificate or letter executed in accordance with the Corporations Act authorising him or her to act as that company's representative. The authority may be sent to the Company in advance of the meeting or handed in at the meeting when registering as a corporate representative. The appointment must comply with section 250D of the Corporations Act. ATTORNEYS If an attorney is to attend the meeting on behalf of a Shareholder, a properly executed original (or originally certified copy) of an appropriate power of attorney must be received by the Company by the deadline for the receipt of Proxy Forms, being no later than 3:00 pm (AEDT) on Tuesday, 19 November 2019. Previously lodged powers of attorney will be disregarded by the Company. DATED THIS 17TH OF OCTOBER 2019 BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Karen Logan Company Secretary 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

