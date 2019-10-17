Collaborate : 18/10/19 Hyundai chooses Carly for Car Subscription in Australia

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 18 OCTOBER 2019 HYUNDAI CHOOSES CARLY FOR CAR SUBSCRIPTION IN AUSTRALIA Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to announce that an agreement has been signed today with Hyundai Motor Company Australia (Hyundai) to launch an industry first vehicle subscription proposition that will enable customers to subscribe via Carly to vehicles provided by Hyundai dealers in Australia. Hyundai is the third largest automotive manufacturer by volume in Australia (VFacts Sep 2019 YTD). Hyundai's partnership with Carly marks a significant step forward for the car subscription industry in Australia: First Manufacturer : Hyundai is the first manufacturer to support a vehicle subscription service in Australia across multiple models in its new vehicle range

: Hyundai is the first manufacturer to support a vehicle subscription service in Australia across multiple models in its new vehicle range First Dealer Network : The Hyundai dealer network is the first to deliver a subscription service to enable customers to subscribe to use Hyundai vehicles

: The Hyundai dealer network is the first to deliver a subscription service to enable customers to subscribe to use Hyundai vehicles First Subscription Service : Carly is the first manufacturer-led subscription service to enable the Hyundai dealer network to earn subscription revenue from vehicles whilst retaining long term ownership and eventual resale opportunities

From today, Carly and Hyundai will jointly initiate a dealer signup and onboarding campaign to engage Hyundai network dealers in the subscription program. Carly will develop a Hyundai mini-site to showcase the Hyundai vehicles available for subscription and will utilise geo-location functionality to display the vehicles available at dealers located in closest proximity to the subscriber. Carly will manage a digital marketing campaign, to be funded by Hyundai, to drive subscriber acquisition across various channels including search, web display and re- targeting, Facebook and Instagram. Carly will deliver a new recurring revenue stream for Hyundai dealers and introduce Hyundai vehicles to a growing customer segment that is seeking flexible access to vehicles as an alternative to long term vehicle ownership. Rather than just selling vehicles to enable others to generate subscription revenues, under this partnership with Carly, dealers will retain ownership of the vehicles, benefiting from a recurring revenue stream, an ongoing relationship with customers and secure quality used car stock for eventual resale. Carly will provide the technology platform to facilitate and manage the subscription relationships between Hyundai dealers and vehicle subscribers, enabling Carly to run a capital light business model.

Chris Noone, Collaborate CEO said "Some are complaining that conditions are tough in the automotive retail market, so Hyundai and Carly are seizing the opportunity to empower Hyundai dealers to innovate and engage customers in a fresh way that suits their lifestyle and budget. Hyundai is the third largest manufacturer of vehicles supplied to the Australian market and this partnership with Carly will surely advance the development of the car subscription market in Australia. "This latest agreement with Hyundai follows the recent signing of agreements with Suttons Motors and Turners Automotive Group and is further validation of the vital role that Carly plays in the rapidly changing automotive industry. It provides the potential to monetise a large volume of vehicles from Hyundai's 172-strong nationwide dealer network with support from the third largest manufacturer." JW Lee, CEO of Hyundai Motor Company Australia commented "We're excited to be partnering with Carly to launch an industry first vehicle subscription programme delivered through the Hyundai dealer network." "The future of personal mobility will not be based solely around vehicle ownership, and Hyundai will adapt to changing consumer demands." "Through this partnership we will provide consumers with more choice, an alternative to purchasing a vehicle, which for some drivers may better suit their ever-evolving lifestyles." Carly is an alternative to saving for, leasing or borrowing money to buy a car and offers access to a range of new and used vehicles including insurance, registration and maintenance packaged into a single monthly payment with no long term commitments. Subscribers can start, pause and stop their subscription and 'switch' cars as their needs change. This could be a short term switch to a vehicle more suitable for a holiday, a longer term switch to cater for increasing family size, or pausing a subscription due to an extended holiday. The initial term of the agreement with Hyundai for the subscription proposition is six months. Authorised by: Chris Noone CEO and Director Collaborate Corporation Limited About Collaborate Corporation Limited Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' business model with a strong focus on mobility solutions. Collaborate's core business is www.DriveMyCar.com.auAustralia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business, complemented by www.Carly.co, Australia's first flexible car subscription offering. Other businesses include www.MyCaravan.com.aua leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.coma rental marketplace for under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.auwe create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people and companies to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy. 2

About Hyundai Motor Company Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is committed to becoming a lifetime partner in automobiles and beyond with its range of world-class vehicles and mobility services available in more than 200 countries. Employing more than 110,000 employees worldwide, Hyundai sold more than 4.5 million vehicles globally in 2018. Hyundai Motor continues to enhance its product line-up with vehicles that are helping to build solutions for a more sustainable future, such as NEXO, the world's first dedicated hydrogen-powered SUV. More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com Hyundai Motor Company Australia Pty Ltd (HMCA) was established on December 1st, 2003 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company. The award-winning range of Hyundai vehicles continues to set segment and industry benchmarks in value, quality and safety, including Australia's first five-year warranty with unlimited kilometres. For more information visit: www.hyundai.com.au 3