COLLABORATE CORPORATION LTD

(CL8)
Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) Exclusive Carly Subscription Marketing Agreement

03/04/2019
Exclusive Carly Subscription Marketing Agreement

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Collaborate Corporation Limited (ASX:CL8) (Collaborate or the Company) is pleased to announce that Student Services Australia Pty Ltd has signed a marketing agreement for the promotion of Carly as the exclusive vehicle subscription service via www.StudentVIP.com.au for a minimum term of 12 months with a performance based arrangement.

- Exclusive car subscription marketing partnership with StudentVIP - Australia's largest university student website

- Ability to deliver personalised and targeted marketing campaigns to over 550,000 active subscribers

- University students entering the workforce are one of the most likely groups of consumers to adopt a Carly vehicle subscription

- Carly on track for launch in March 2019.

StudentVIP is Australia's largest opt-in email database of university students with over 550,000 members and is also Australia's largest university student website with over 2.3 million page impressions per month. The StudentVIP database is an ideal channel for advertisers to engage with the youth market through personalised and targeted email campaigns. The audience can be segmented and personalised by state, gender, university, year of study and post-graduate intention.

Vehicle subscriptions are a new product that have strong appeal to younger age groups that value flexibility and access to a vehicle more highly than ownership and long term financial obligations. Communicating the Carly proposition to students as they near the end of their studies and are about to enter the full time workforce is an ideal time to create awareness and attract new customers for Carly. Carly enables subscribers to gain access to a wide range of vehicles with significant flexibility and without the need to outlay a substantial deposit or enter into a long term finance commitment.

A recent J.D. Power and Acxiom joint study indicated that 78 percent of Gen Z consumers 'probably would' or 'definitely would' consider a vehicle subscription, making university students entering the workforce a highly likely segment to consider and take up a Carly vehicle subscription.

Chris Noone, Collaborate CEO said "Our exclusive agreement with StudentVIP provides an excellent opportunity for Carly to reach an ideal customer segment with highly targeted communications at a time when those consumers are most likely to be considering new mobility options".

Andrew Maloney, Managing Director of Student Services Australia commented "Through over 20 years of interacting with university students I have seen first hand their ability to quickly embrace new technology and services and make informed choices. Carly is the perfect solution for millennials and Gen Z who are embracing flexibility and rejecting the notion of substantial cash investment or long term debt commitments in favour of smarter ways to meet their changing lifestyle needs".

Carly will launch in March 2019.



About Collaborate Corporation Ltd:

Collaborate Corporation Limited is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CL8). It is Australia's leading listed company focused on 'collaborative consumption', 'peer-to-peer' or 'sharing economy' businesses. Collaborate currently has three core business segments: www.DriveMyCar.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business; www.MyCaravan.com.au Australia's leading peer-to-peer caravan rental business; and www.Mobilise.com an online hire marketplace to unlock the enormous potential of under-utilised assets. Through our proprietary trust and reputation platform, www.peerpass.com.au we create 'trust' between individuals and make it possible for people to safely transact with each other in the sharing economy.



Source:

Collaborate Corporation Ltd



Contact:

Collaborate Corporation Ltd
Tel: +61-2-8889-3641
E: shareholder@collaboratecorp.com
WWW: www.collaboratecorp.com

© ABN Newswire 2019
