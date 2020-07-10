Collagen : Additional Government Backed Loan Received

Collagen Solutions Plc (AIM: COS), the developer and manufacturer of biomaterials and regenerative medicines for the enhancement and extension of human life, announces that Collagen Solutions (US) Inc. ('Collagen Solutions USA'), the Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary in the USA has received loan of $US 150,000 in the form of a promissory note from the U.S. Government's Small Business Administration's COVID-19 economic support programme.

This loan has a 30-year term with an interest rate of 3.75% with the first payment due 12 months from the date of the promissory note. Collagen Solutions USA may use the funds for a range of business working capital needs. This loan is in addition to the $US 240,000 U.S. Government backed forgivable loan, and $NZ 35,000 grant from the New Zealand Ministry for Social Development, previously announced on 20 May 2020.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

About Collagen Solutions:

Collagen Solutions Plc is a global supplier, developer, and manufacturer of medical grade collagen, tissues, and related medical devices and components for use in regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, and research. The Company is also expanding its range of biomaterials-based finished medical devices based on its internal and acquired intellectual property for commercialisation with partners via licensing and distribution arrangements, including ChondroMimetic®. The Company's products are used in a wide variety of applications including orthopaedics, cardiovascular, dental, plastic surgery, wound healing, neurology and urology.

