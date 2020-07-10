Collagen : Additional Government Backed Loan Received

Log in
COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC

COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC

(COS)
07/10/2020 | 06:46am EDT

Collagen Solutions Plc (AIM: COS), the developer and manufacturer of biomaterials and regenerative medicines for the enhancement and extension of human life, announces that Collagen Solutions (US) Inc. ('Collagen Solutions USA'), the Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary in the USA has received loan of $US 150,000 in the form of a promissory note from the U.S. Government's Small Business Administration's COVID-19 economic support programme.

This loan has a 30-year term with an interest rate of 3.75% with the first payment due 12 months from the date of the promissory note. Collagen Solutions USA may use the funds for a range of business working capital needs. This loan is in addition to the $US 240,000 U.S. Government backed forgivable loan, and $NZ 35,000 grant from the New Zealand Ministry for Social Development, previously announced on 20 May 2020.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Collagen Solutions Plc

Jamal Rushdy, CEO

Via Walbrook

Hilary Spence, CFO

Cenkos Securities Plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Giles Balleny (Corporate Finance)

Tel: 0207 397 8900

Stephen Keys

Walbrook PR Ltd

Tel: 020 7933 8780 or[email protected]

Anna Dunphy

Mob: 07876 741 001

About Collagen Solutions:

Collagen Solutions Plc is a global supplier, developer, and manufacturer of medical grade collagen, tissues, and related medical devices and components for use in regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, and research. The Company is also expanding its range of biomaterials-based finished medical devices based on its internal and acquired intellectual property for commercialisation with partners via licensing and distribution arrangements, including ChondroMimetic®. The Company's products are used in a wide variety of applications including orthopaedics, cardiovascular, dental, plastic surgery, wound healing, neurology and urology.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement (including any information incorporated by reference in this announcement), contains certain statements that are or may be deemed to be forward looking statements. Such statements are prospective in nature. All statements other than historical statements of fact may be forward looking statements. Without limitation, statements containing the words 'targets', 'plans', 'believes', 'expects', 'aims', 'intends', 'will', 'may', 'anticipates', 'estimates', 'projects', 'remain confident that' or 'considers' or other similar words may be forward looking statements.

Forward looking statements are based on current expectations that involve or are subject to risks, changes in circumstance, assumptions and uncertainties. Important factors such as business or economic cycles, the measures introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the terms and conditions of the Company's financing arrangements, tax rates, or increased competition may cause the Company's actual financial results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any forward looking statements. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. The information in this announcement is provided only as at the date of its release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward looking or other statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law.

For more information go to: www.collagensolutions.com


Disclaimer

Collagen Solutions plc published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 10:45:01 UTC
