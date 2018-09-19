Collagen : Director/PDMR Dealing

19 September 2018
Director/PDMR Dealing
The Company today announces that on 19 September 2018, Tom Hyland, Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of the Company, was granted options (the "Options") over 1,500,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares") exercisable at a price of 3.70 pence per Share.
The Options will vest three years hence on 19th September 2021, such vesting being conditional on his continued employment. In addition, the ability to exercise any vested Options will be dependent on achieving a closing middle market price per Share of 10 pence at any time after the date of grant and on the Company delivering sustainable positive cash flows from operations for any consecutive period of six months. All Options will lapse after 10 years from the date of grant, being 19 September 2018.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Tom Hyland
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Operating Officer
|
b)
|
Initial notification / Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Collagen Solutions Plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800IFY1CVGRGETL95
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 1p each
ISIN: GB00B94T6Y14
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of options over ordinary shares of 1p each exercisable at 3.70p per share
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
3.70 pence
|
1,500,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A
N/A
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
19/09/2018
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Enquiries:
|
Collagen Solutions Plc
Jamal Rushdy, CEO
Hilary Spence, CFO
|
Via Walbrook
|
Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Steve Cox (Corporate Finance)
Stephen Keys
|
Tel: 0207 397 8900
|
Walbrook PR Ltd
|
Tel: 020 7933 8780 or collagen@walbrookpr.com
|
Anna Dunphy
|
Mob: 07876 741 001
|
Helen Cresswell
|
Mob: 07841 917 679
Disclaimer
Collagen Solutions plc published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 16:32:04 UTC