Collagen : Director/PDMR Dealing

19 September 2018

The Company today announces that on 19 September 2018, Tom Hyland, Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of the Company, was granted options (the "Options") over 1,500,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares") exercisable at a price of 3.70 pence per Share.

The Options will vest three years hence on 19th September 2021, such vesting being conditional on his continued employment. In addition, the ability to exercise any vested Options will be dependent on achieving a closing middle market price per Share of 10 pence at any time after the date of grant and on the Company delivering sustainable positive cash flows from operations for any consecutive period of six months. All Options will lapse after 10 years from the date of grant, being 19 September 2018.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tom Hyland 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Collagen Solutions Plc b) LEI 213800IFY1CVGRGETL95 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each



ISIN: GB00B94T6Y14 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options over ordinary shares of 1p each exercisable at 3.70p per share c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 3.70 pence 1,500,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

N/A e) Date of the transaction 19/09/2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

