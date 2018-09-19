Log in
COLLAGEN : Director/PDMR Dealing
PU
COLLAGEN : Director/PDMR Dealing
PU
COLLAGEN : Board Appointments
PU
OFFRE

Collagen : Director/PDMR Dealing

0
09/19/2018 | 06:33pm CEST

19 September 2018

Director/PDMR Dealing

The Company today announces that on 19 September 2018, Tom Hyland, Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of the Company, was granted options (the "Options") over 1,500,000 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares") exercisable at a price of 3.70 pence per Share.

The Options will vest three years hence on 19th September 2021, such vesting being conditional on his continued employment. In addition, the ability to exercise any vested Options will be dependent on achieving a closing middle market price per Share of 10 pence at any time after the date of grant and on the Company delivering sustainable positive cash flows from operations for any consecutive period of six months. All Options will lapse after 10 years from the date of grant, being 19 September 2018.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Tom Hyland
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Collagen Solutions Plc
b) LEI 213800IFY1CVGRGETL95
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Ordinary shares of 1p each

ISIN: GB00B94T6Y14
b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options over ordinary shares of 1p each exercisable at 3.70p per share
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.70 pence 1,500,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
N/A
e) Date of the transaction 19/09/2018
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Enquiries:

Collagen Solutions Plc
Jamal Rushdy, CEO
Hilary Spence, CFO 		Via Walbrook
Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Steve Cox (Corporate Finance)
Stephen Keys 		Tel: 0207 397 8900
Walbrook PR Ltd Tel: 020 7933 8780 or collagen@walbrookpr.com
Anna Dunphy Mob: 07876 741 001
Helen Cresswell Mob: 07841 917 679

Disclaimer

Collagen Solutions plc published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 16:32:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3,93 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 1,17 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 15,42
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,76x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capitalization 12,0 M
Chart COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Collagen Solutions PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,00  GBP
Spread / Average Target -95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jamal David Rushdy Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Eric Evans Non-Executive Chairman
Tom Hyland Chief Operating Officer
Hilary Spence Chief Financial Officer & Director
Chris Wattengel Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC34.55%16
ZOETIS23.79%42 545
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS17.75%3 366
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO LTD49.34%2 570
PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP30.60%1 750
VIRBAC16.11%1 258
