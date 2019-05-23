Log in
Collagen : ShareSoc Growth Company Seminar

05/23/2019 | 02:58am EDT

Collagen Solutions Plc (AIM: COS), the developer and manufacturer of biomaterials and regenerative medicines for the enhancement and extension of human life, announces it will be presenting at the ShareSoc Growth Company Seminar in Manchester on Tuesday, 4 June 2019.

Jamal Rushdy, CEO, will provide a company overview, highlighting the positive momentum as announced in the April Trading Update as well as plans for future growth.

The event will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, One Piccadilly Place, 1 Auburn Street, Manchester, M1 3DG. Registration will open at 6.00pm.

Further details of the event, along with a registration form, are available at:

https://www.sharesoc.org/events/sharesoc-growth-company-seminar-in-manchester-4-june-2019/

Enquiries:

Collagen Solutions Plc Via Walbrook
Jamal Rushdy, CEO
Hilary Spence, CFO
Cenkos Securities Plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Tel: 0207 397 8900
Giles Balleny / Stephen Keys
Walbrook PR Ltd Tel: 020 7933 8780 or collagen@walbrookpr.com
Anna Dunphy Mob: 07876 741 001
Helen Cresswell Mob: 07841 917 679

Disclaimer

Collagen Solutions plc published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 06:57:06 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 4,15 M
EBIT 2019 -1,59 M
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 1,26 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 3,46x
EV / Sales 2020 4,13x
Capitalization 15,6 M
Chart COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC
Duration : Period :
Collagen Solutions PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jamal David Rushdy Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Eric Evans Non-Executive Chairman
Tom Hyland Chief Operating Officer
Hilary Spence Chief Financial Officer & Director
Chris Wattengel Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC63.16%20
ZOETIS20.34%48 928
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC3.84%11 940
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS32.17%3 546
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO LTD49.34%2 449
VIRBAC44.64%1 564
