Collagen : ShareSoc Growth Company Seminar

Collagen Solutions Plc (AIM: COS), the developer and manufacturer of biomaterials and regenerative medicines for the enhancement and extension of human life, announces it will be presenting at the ShareSoc Growth Company Seminar in Manchester on Tuesday, 4 June 2019.
Jamal Rushdy, CEO, will provide a company overview, highlighting the positive momentum as announced in the April Trading Update as well as plans for future growth.
The event will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, One Piccadilly Place, 1 Auburn Street, Manchester, M1 3DG. Registration will open at 6.00pm.
Further details of the event, along with a registration form, are available at:
https://www.sharesoc.org/events/sharesoc-growth-company-seminar-in-manchester-4-june-2019/
Enquiries:
Collagen Solutions Plc
Via Walbrook
Jamal Rushdy, CEO
Hilary Spence, CFO
Cenkos Securities Plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Tel: 0207 397 8900
Giles Balleny / Stephen Keys
Walbrook PR Ltd
Tel: 020 7933 8780 or collagen@walbrookpr.com
Anna Dunphy
Mob: 07876 741 001
Helen Cresswell
Mob: 07841 917 679
