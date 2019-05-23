Collagen : ShareSoc Growth Company Seminar

Collagen Solutions Plc (AIM: COS), the developer and manufacturer of biomaterials and regenerative medicines for the enhancement and extension of human life, announces it will be presenting at the ShareSoc Growth Company Seminar in Manchester on Tuesday, 4 June 2019.

Jamal Rushdy, CEO, will provide a company overview, highlighting the positive momentum as announced in the April Trading Update as well as plans for future growth.

The event will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, One Piccadilly Place, 1 Auburn Street, Manchester, M1 3DG. Registration will open at 6.00pm.

Further details of the event, along with a registration form, are available at:

https://www.sharesoc.org/events/sharesoc-growth-company-seminar-in-manchester-4-june-2019/

