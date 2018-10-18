Log in
COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC
Collagen : to present at Biotech and Money's Inv$tival Showcase

10/18/2018 | 09:43am CEST

Collagen Solutions plc (AIM: COS), the developer and manufacturer of biomaterials and regenerative medicines for the enhancement and extension of human life, announces that Jamal Rushdy, Chief Executive Officer of Collagen Solutions, will be presenting at Biotech and Money's Inv€$tival Showcase which is being held at the Hilton Waldorf, London, on Tuesday 13 November 2018.

The purpose of the Biotech and Money Inv€$tival Showcase is to bring together investors and companies, and is run in partnership with the Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference. It is a showcase of early, growth stage and public life science and health technology companies. Separately, the Jefferies healthcare conference takes place on 14 and 15 November at the same venue.

Jamal Rushdy, CEO, will present a company update at 10.45am on Tuesday 13 November in the Adelphi Suite. Jamal and Hilary Spence, CFO, will be also available for one to one meetings at both the Inv€$tival Showcase on 13 November and at the Jefferies conference on 14 and 15 November. For more information, including registration details, visit: https://www.lsxleaders.com/investival-showcase.

Meetings can be scheduled three weeks ahead of the events via the 1-2-1 partnering system: https://www.lsxleaders.com/investival-showcase/partnering

To register for 1-1 meetings with the Company at the Jefferies conference, please register using this link:
https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_49253/entity_login.html?attendee_role_id=COMPANY

Please note that in order to use these links, you need to be either already registered or plan to register for the conferences. If you are not planning to attend the conference but would like to meet the Company, please contact Walbrook PR below.

Enquiries:

Collagen Solutions Plc
Jamal Rushdy, CEO
Hilary Spence, CFO 		Via Walbrook
Cenkos Securities plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Steve Cox (Corporate Finance)
Stephen Keys 		Tel: 0207 397 8900
Walbrook PR Ltd Tel: 020 7933 8780 or collagen@walbrookpr.com
Anna Dunphy Mob: 07876 741 001
Helen Cresswell Mob: 07841 917 679

About Collagen Solutions:

Collagen Solutions Plc is a global supplier, developer, and manufacturer of medical grade collagen, tissues, and related medical devices and components for use in regenerative medicine, medical devices and in-vitro diagnostics and research. The Company is also expanding its range of biomaterials-based finished medical devices based on its internal and acquired intellectual property for commercialisation with partners via licensing and distribution arrangements, including ChondroMimetic®. The Company's products are used in a wide variety of applications including orthopaedics, cardiovascular, dental, plastic surgery, wound healing, neurology and urology.

For more information go to: www.collagensolutions.com

Disclaimer

Collagen Solutions plc published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 07:42:04 UTC
