Collector : appoints Peter Olsson as new CFO

Peter Olsson has today been appointed as the new CFO of Collector.Peter joins Collector from SEB, where he has held the position of Managing Director within Corporate Finance.

Peter has broad experience of the Nordic and European capital markets through his career at SEB, where he was responsible for advisory services towards financial institutions in the Nordic region, and before that J.P. Morgan. He holds a Master's Degree from the Stockholm School of Economics.

'We are very pleased with this recruitment and to be able to strengthen the management team with additional experience from the banking and financial markets,' says Martin Nossman, CEO of Collector.

'It feels great to have the opportunity to join Collector's organization. I have known the company for a long time in my role as adviser. Collector is a highly interesting company with great future potential,' says Peter Olsson.

Peter Olsson will assume the position of CFO by 1 July 2019 at the latest.

Collector has also hired Madeleine Mörch as Finance & IR Manager. Madeleine joins Collector from SEB Corporate Finance, where she mainly worked with advisory services towards financial institutions.

For further information:

Martin Nossman, CEO Collector, by telephone on +46 703 30 26 75, or by e-mail at martin.nossman@collectorbank.se