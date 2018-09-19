Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Collectors Universe, Inc.    CLCT

COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC. (CLCT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Collectors Universe Announces Departure of David G. Hall as President and Chief Operating Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 04:01am CEST

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT), a leading provider of value-added authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of high-value collectibles, announced the termination of David G. Hall’s employment as the Company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, effective as of the close of business on September 18, 2018.

Joseph J. Orlando, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will assume Mr. Hall’s duties.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc. is a leading provider of value-added services to the high-value collectibles markets. The Company authenticates and grades collectible coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and memorabilia (“collectibles”).  The Company also compiles and publishes authoritative information about United States and world coins, collectible trading cards and sports memorabilia and operates its CCE dealer-to-dealer Internet bid-ask market for certified coins, its Coinflation.com website and its Expos trade show and conventions business.  This information is accessible to collectors and dealers at the Company's website, http://www.collectorsuniverse.com and is also published in print.

Contact:

Joseph Wallace
Chief Financial Officer
Collectors Universe
949-567-1245
Email: jwallace@collectors.com		  


Collectors Universe, Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC.
04:01aCollectors Universe Announces Departure of David G. Hall as President and Chi..
GL
08/30COLLECTORS UNIVERSE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
08/30Collectors Universe Reports Operating Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Y..
GL
08/27Collectors Universe to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial..
GL
08/16COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/01COLLECTORS UNIVERSE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
07/31COLLECTORS UNIVERSE : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.175 per Common Shar..
AQ
05/15COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/09COLLECTORS UNIVERSE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
05/09COLLECTORS UNIVERSE : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/10FY19 Is Uncertain At Collectors Universe 
08/31More on Collectors Universe Q4 results 
08/30Collectors Universe reports Q4 results 
07/31Collectors Universe declares $0.175 dividend 
05/30Buy The Cyclical Downturn At Collectors Universe 
Chart COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Collectors Universe, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph J. Orlando Chief Executive Officer & Director
David G. Hall President & Director
Bruce A. Stevens Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph John Wallace CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Albert J. Moyer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLLECTORS UNIVERSE, INC.-47.59%0
ASCENTIAL PLC8.18%2 197
EMERALD EXPOSITIONS EVENTS INC-17.26%1 229
ITE GROUP PLC-32.76%739
GL EVENTS-6.53%642
FIERA MILANO SPA175.94%434
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.