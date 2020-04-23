Log in
Collegium to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

04/23/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

STOUGHTON, Mass., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) announced today that the Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Information: 

To access the conference call, please dial (888) 698-6931 (U.S.) or (805) 905-2993 (International) and refer to Conference ID: 358-1447. An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company’s website: www.collegiumpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Contact:
Alex Dasalla
adasalla@collegiumpharma.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
